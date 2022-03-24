Women in Pursuit of Good Sex

KEY POINTS

Human sexuality is not akin to animal sexuality. Human beings have reproductive consciousness.

Good sex is partnered sex; it happens in the context of a relationship.

Good partnered sex for women is being with someone who is fully committed to the autonomy of their female partner.

We are forgiven if we got the idea that the feminist movement is about men behaving badly about sex. It’s not. Author Nona Willis Aronowitz provides us with a brief history of feminism from the ’70s to the present.1 The most important thing she reminds us: The “second wavers” were absolutely pro-sex, pro-pleasure, and pro-freedom. These women openly stated that they wanted to “sleep with people because we want to.” “Not to prove anything to them(men), not to make them feel better about their masculinity, not out of weakness or inability to say no, but simply because we want to.”

Feminism has gone through refinements and revisions over the years including a period of sexual conservatism in the ’80s followed by the #metoo movement in the 2000s, which focused on rape and harassment. It is time to reset our focus on the push for true equality in the bedroom in addition to our ongoing concern about rape and sexual harassment.

Overturning the Stereotypes About Male and Female Sex

One stereotypical view of male and female desire is that men are libidinous and promiscuous animals who are hard-wired for sex (a reproductive strategy to spread their genes as far as possible) and women are hardwired for intimacy and babies, wanting to enforce marriage (monogamy) on men.

The operative word here is “animals.” For most of evolutionary history, “sex was just sex.” And, it is true that for most species sex is just sex. But not for our own particular species of primates, humans. For us, sex is about babymaking.

Sex-as-just-sex leads to the idea of a “sex drive” (or as a “need”) which is used to convey the idea that sex demands immediate attention. For animals, this sex drive cannot be ignored, but it’s not a “baby drive.” Researchers Holly Dunsworth and Anne Buchanan remind us, “The human primate experiences sex in an entirely different way from any other animal, enmeshed in all kinds of cultural and emotional networks and significance.”3 Virgin worship, marriage, castration, contraception, fertility technology, and genetic engineering.

What’s happening? It’s the awareness that sex makes babies, called reproductive consciousness that makes sex different for us than for animals. This understanding upends the mostly evolutionary psychology stereotypes that dominate our thinking about sex between humans.

Reproductive consciousness in humans (only), which we may have figured out about 100,000 years ago, is based on two things humans can do that no other animals can do:4

We understand the link between insemination through intercourse and the arrival of a baby nine months later. The reason we can do this is that we can reason about unobservable events—all the processes that link insemination with the birth of a baby.

Understanding concepts that link inherently unobservable events is a uniquely human ability. Don’t stay stuck in the stereotypical views of male and female sexual desire, sexual pursuit, and sexual performance. Discover your unique sexual functioning.

Since we can cogitate about the relationship between sex and babies, we also have figured out how to have sex without having babies. We have come to know that sex is pleasurable in its own right, a wonderful human discovery.

What Is Good Sex?

Good sex is partnered sex. Sex is about partners because it is partners who make babies. This is a startlingly different way to think about sex. What you want sexually needs to be thought about in the context of your relationship with your sexual partner—even if that “partnership” is for a one-time encounter. What you want sexually is not a static thing. It will change from time to time with the same partner and will change from partner to partner.

Because the evolutionary psychologist treats human sexuality as if it were animal sex, they missed the whole idea of partnered sex. The result of this was to place male sexuality and female sexuality in separate and distinct silos. Static silos of sexual desire, sexual pursuit, and sexual performance. The social structures built around the distinct male and female silos ended up reinforcing the idea that men are “driven,” they “need” sex more than women do. Much of our sexual knowledge has been based on the male model of sexual desire, including women’s sexual desire.

Sex between men and women from this view is to arrive at an implicit contractual arrangement: sex for money, sex in exchange for caretaking, sex in exchange for conversation, sex in exchange for French Provincial furniture. Yes! In the ’70s, a couple’s therapist arranged the exchange of fellatio for this brand of furniture using Behavioral Exchange Theory.

Good partnered sex is not contractual. Noah Berlatsky, an author and editor who writes about pop culture, advises that marriage is not about the obligations that result from an exchange or quid pro quo, business-like transactions.5 Sex is not about obligation.

Good partnered sex can be had with:

A partner who is fully committed to the autonomy of his female partner.

A partner who can hear a no.

A partner who is willing to negotiate his sexual relationship cooperatively despite his often greater physical and social power.

Wanting to have sex and feeling excited about it.

Letting go of old stereotyped ideas about sex, particularly female sexuality.

Negotiating about sex in a truly partnered sexual encounter is a new exploration of what each of you wants each time you have sex. Do you want sex for pleasure? Do you want sex as an intimate, relationship encounter? Do you want sex because you are feeling lonely, anxious? Do you want sex because you adore your partner? Talk to each other, every time, about why sex is important to you at that moment. Make the negotiation about sex fun. Make the negotiation about sex an adventure.

What About Solo Sex?

Because of reproductive consciousness, sex makes babies, sex is always partnered sex. What about solo sex, masturbation, you ask. Even solo sex is done with the imagery of a partner, or in pornography with a virtual partner.

Pornography is about partnered sex but it reflects the stereotyped depiction of male and female sexuality. Conventional “erotic” porn mirrors Hollywood’s storytelling style, which typically has a conventional male focus.

“Gonzo” porn has pushed the traditional boundaries of pornography to new extremes.6 It depicts sexual performances in which a male actor appears to harm the female performer during sex acts that no actual woman would want to engage in. “Gonzo” porn has no pretensions—sex acts are roughly enacted with more than one man involved, and videos use explicitly degrading language toward women.

The problem with pornography is that it is a distortion of partnered sex, not that it is about sex.

What About Bad Sex?

We have come to rely on consent and self-knowledge for women to avoid bad sex according to Katherine Angel who wrote Tomorrow Sex Will Be Good Again: Women and Desire in the Age of Consent.7 Neither will protect you from bad sex. Bad sex is about inequalities in sexual pleasure, sexual pursuit, and sexual performance. Neither consent nor sexual literacy alone will prevent bad sex from happening.

Women have been told that to have good sex they must speak up—they must speak up about what they want in any (and every) given sexual encounter. This retains the individual, sexual silo, view of sex—it’s not about partnered sex.

Developing Sexual Literacy

Both men and women still have a lot to learn to become sexually literate. Fortunately, more women scientists are venturing into the field of female sexuality. They are finding that women’s sexual desire is stronger than commonly thought. Men’s sexual literacy requires that they become more adept at self-reflection and self-awareness so they can have a less siloed view of their sexual activities.

—

