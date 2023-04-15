Women of Color & Dating (Part 2)

We don’t live in a post-racial dating society.

However, women of color are already disempowered.

So instead of ruminating over why fair skin is the prize, I started breaking something down on a subconscious level.

Why is fair-skinned, Latina, Asian, and white the most sought-after?

I coin this as the collective of the “fair-skinned elite,” throughout the article.

Earlier, I wrote about the South Asian community, where I noticed a repeated pattern of the same cluster of women having more respect:

Note: this is written purely from an observational lens. Instead of deciphering and looming over the negativity of being seen as less than others, I’ve been searching for answers as to how we women, as a collective, can change the status quo. I don’t hate South Asian men and families (I’ve written this surrounding my experiences among that circle), however, many of the behaviors and beliefs stem from a scarcity mindset, and lack of consciousness, in our culture. The same ideas below can be transferred to any woman of color (there are differences but it’s relatively the same basis), and any other culture.

This part below is from part 1 of the series, which pinpoints the origin of how things went wrong:

The origins of disempowering true sisterhood.

Colonialization. Yes, the whole movement lasted for centuries and has had terrible effects on the collective minds of most cultures.

The most subjected, before the introduction of technology and after, are women. The world is designed for men by men (or as I should accurately depict — — the elite of white men at play), however, that rigs a lot against women.

Colonialization made it a priority to curb a woman’s essence, freedom, and expression. That curbing of expression leads to women using their insecurities as motivation to break down sisterhood, as “women can’t trust each other.” Insecure women, who aren’t evolving in their path, stay stagnant, comparing themselves to other women, not knowing that if one woman realizes her worth, she leads to a path to empowering other women.

So how did men start thinking about fetishes, to begin with? When you have one race of people using other people as commodities, and instilling how their inherent worth is less than, by definition of a whole human being, generations ahead are going to carry that trauma. It’s a mental, spiritual, physical, and emotional breakdown of cultures with the most substance.

That’s why colonialists and other cultures started going to so-called “exotic places” to find women they found alluring by picking apart the gender roles they wanted plus catering to sexual fantasies.

The “picking apart the gender roles they especially wanted,” is still in the psyche of men in the dating pool today (it’s unconsciously driven until men start to look within).

What ends up happening, is that instead of women joining forces together, there’s this scarcity mindset of competing for resources — — in this case, the competition is for the approval of men.

The history is well and alive, here’s a breakdown of the psychology of men and families who internalize colorism:

The first part is the psychoanalysis of men with fetishes:

I’ve come across many who’ve dated the fair-skinned elite, here are the patterns of the same men, so you can practice discernment by analyzing their outlook.

The men who fetishize the fair-skinned elite, (run after, respect, lust, and place on a pedestal), operate from a place of lack in their life. Their careers are usually lackluster, they can’t think outside of the box, and their one-dimensional thinking seems to make them think they can get ahead in life but they constantly box themselves. When the same men operate from a place of lack, they attract the same, which is evident in the theory that “your inner reality is the outer form.” They want the bitches, that they need to win the approval of, and find the pain of not being able to win them, as a conquest of love and lust. There’s no other joy or excitement adding value to their lives.

Let’s take the example of a particular guy working in IT, we’ll call him “the technocrat.” He’s a developer or programmer, most likely at a Big 4 company, where he thinks that his proficiency in coding has gotten him ahead in the game of survival of the fittest. He wants someone from the fair-skinned elite and thinks deep down she’s incapable of having the same caliber or proficiency (this part is never verbally admitted). The technocrat doesn’t grow in his career in an innovative way, often at the same types of companies for a long time, not bridging his passions together, and having a dull rigid perspective in life. Since he doesn’t have that winning factor in the world outside, he aims to achieve it through the approval of the fair-skinned elite. However, you see all of this in his actions and outcomes in life, never verbally admitted or broken down.

The technocrat doesn’t have a growth mindset and lacks security within his own skin. He’s also very boring.

If you ask these men, how to define fair skin and how to define black or brown skin, they can’t define it (it will make them think so hard, that eventually, they’ll blank out). I’ve observed how ego-driven they are, blinding them more than usual and their assessment of the world is very privileged.

The common denominator of the same men is that they lack sexual discipline (when they go overboard and start using it as an addiction). They’re always lusting after the same women, seeking validation and approval, defining a woman into a box of “daintiness, softness, and the ultimate fantasy of fair skin.” It’s the charming allure, that sets them on a high. They don’t take the same pent-up energy and divest into their business prospects, inner growth, or something productive.

The real question is, would you want the same guy who operates from a fear, addiction, and scarcity mindset as the father of your children?

Or would you want an evolved person, comfortable in their skin, that embraces their roots?

If as a woman, you’re fear-driven, think scarcity is real, operate from pain and loneliness, and are not sexually disciplined, then your reality shows up the same. Take it from a person, who’s been there before (me).

The second part is the psychoanalysis of families with colorism:

Stay away from them.

They only value the white woman that’s married into the family as a status symbol, and if you find families that repeat the same pattern, it’s the same thing among all of them. I once heard about a Hindu family in Connecticut where all four sons married white women, and the mother was over the moon.

You would hear the same mother, describe any woman of color, as “bold, audacious, outspoken,” or simply less than what a white woman can embrace herself as. The reason might shock you.

White women today are raised in a culture that promotes, a docile, privileged outlook where nothing can go wrong (I’m referring to mostly college sorority women, any place of conformity, etc). They don’t know how desi families would even value them and what for, it’s like a very privileged mentality — borderline blind — that if a desi woman tries to tell them why they’re being pursued — it won’t be enlightening otherwise. If you challenge white or fair-skinned women, it might yield some defensiveness — almost like a threat to an imaginary agency that they in reality don’t have.

You would find it startling how many white, asian, or any other member of the fair-skinned elite, find it appealing that Indian households are family-oriented, without knowing how much they would have to compromise.

The same families would take the “sati savitri” of Indian women as a replacement. Sati Savitri, contrary to its original story, is about a meek, coy, and submissive woman that upholds traditional values (often being hypocritical instead of beneficial to the woman). That woman can’t have any different flavors to life (Western vs Eastern), and must cater to the ideas and control of the men in the household (this can be in the form of fashion, who has the main say, and how much they can rebel).

The comparative here would be how men of the color flock after the elite the same way for different reasons — — it’s all about what they can’t have.

Alike the same broken men, it’s not very different, where the families are projecting their insecurities, and seeking validation externally. They respect the British Raj’s subconscious programming of white rule, within their own home — — rendered powerless and in servitude towards the Raj.

The same men, would come back and tell me the following:

I pick the wrong men. I write with teenage angst. The reality doesn’t exist, but then they continue to do and behave how they are.

So I might as well speak the truth.

Part three is the breakdown of what desi women do wrong, and why they don’t win in the game of life. It’s an analysis of why we aren’t raised to be strategic, how we’re ego-driven and fixed in our worldview, and why certain principles we’ve been taught are working against us.

Photo credit: Caique Nascimento on Unsplash