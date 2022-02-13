Women Pastors Are Influenced by Demons

Do you happen to be a woman who has aspirations to be a pastor? Shame on you! Don’t you know that God only calls men to be pastors?

In fact, a woman who believes that the Holy Spirit has moved her to become a pastor is self-deceived. No! Worse than that — she is demon-possessed!

Yes, this is the ‘truth’ in the world of conservative evangelical pastor Gabriel Hughes. He is so convinced that there is no way that God could use a woman to preach to anyone that he took to Twitter this week to vent his spleen. Here is what Pastor Gabe had to say about woman pastors:

Now I’ll admit that I trawl through Twitter looking for blog post ideas, but every now and again, I find a Tweet that leaves me breathless with indignation. This is one of those Tweets.

As the father of two beautiful daughters, there is no way I would venture within a hundred miles of Pastor Gabe’s church — or any church where the popular belief is that women should stick to the jobs that God has apparently ordained for women, like arranging the flowers for the church sanctuary, buttering scones for morning tea, and caring for the children in the nursery.

The pulpit, on the other hand, well, God has strictly reserved that for men.

Only men.

Yes, according to Pastor Gabe, having a penis is the minimum qualification required to be entrusted by God to deliver his word. No penis? No word!

This is the world of Gabriel Hughes.

Who is Gabriel Hughes?

Gabriel Hughes is a Baptist pastor in Texas. Where else? A cursory glance through his Twitter feed reveals he is anti-gay, anti-trans, anti-vax, anti-abortion, anti-evolution, anti-critical race theory, anti-democrats, anti-wokeism, anti-climate change, and anti-fun.

It’s hard to find anything that Pastor Gabe isn’t against apart from interpreting the Bible literally and baseball.

He likes baseball.

To pastor Gabe, the coming wrath of God is more dangerous than COVID-19, and we ought to spend our time and effort warning people more about Hell than a deadly pathogen (which is undoubtedly just a hoax anyway).

Gabe’s 18,000 Twitter followers lap up this kind of thing. Pastor Gabe’s recipe for a life that pleases God can be summed up in this Tweet:

Above all, though, Pastor Gabe seems to be especially upset when a woman gets a public platform and finds her voice — even if it’s to preach about Jesus.

Unlike other conservative preachers who have a problem with female pastors, Pastor Gabe goes a step further and says that female pastors are under the influence of demons.

Yes, that’s right… demons.

Beth Moore, Christian Caine, Paula White, Darlene Zschech, Joyce Meyer — they are all under the influence of demons.

And while Pastor Gabe might believe that he is faithfully interpreting the Bible when he calls female preacher demon-possessed, I humbly suggest that what he is really doing is merely protecting a male-led system.

Men protecting their turf

Once upon a time, the idea that power and leadership was ascribed to men by virtue of their gender alone was widely accepted. In some cultures, it still is. However, as the modern, Western world continues its relentless and necessary march towards equality, patriarchal structures and systems are quite rightly viewed as unacceptable and outdated. Still, those who stand to lose the most by the deconstruction of patriarchal systems — namely conservative men — won’t go down without a fight. Nowhere is this more evident than in the church, where men like Pastor Gabe fight tooth and nail to protect their turf.

Churches are fertile soil for patriarchies to thrive because in some Christian circles, patriarchy is not seen as a social phenomenon — and an outdated one at that — but as a God-given directive for the flourishing of humanity. As a result, there is an unwavering and unquestioned commitment to the patriarchy in some churches — even among women.

Many Christian churches ascribe to a form of “benevolent patriarchy” commonly known as Complementarianism. This belief gives men authority over the wife and children and only allows men to be church leaders. Women are expected to submit unilaterally to men, fathers, husbands, pastors. While many churches who hold to this view do encourage men to lead their wives sacrificially, there is still a power differentiation where men are given the final say.

In patriarchal churches, the pulpit is the domain of males, as if being male automatically makes one more qualified to teach. Patriarchal churches use esoteric biblical texts removed from their cultural context and apply them verbatim to the modern-day. “I do not permit a woman to teach or exercise authority” (1 Timothy 2:12) is a favorite of the gatekeepers of the misogynist boy’s club that is patriarchal church leadership. (It’s no surprise that Gabriel Hughes references it in his Twitter post).

Don’t get me wrong! There are definitely Biblical laws that should be applied in all situations — Moral laws like “Thou shalt not steal” is a good example. But, when you take cultural law that is clearly intended for particular culture in a particular place at a particular time and apply it to now, you end up becoming an oppressor.

Photo by Ben White on Unsplash

The problem with patriarchal churches

One of the best-known slogans of the Complementarian movement is “Equal but different,” meaning men and women have equal worth but different God-ordained roles in the home, church, and some even believe in society as well. Men are the leaders, and women are subordinate to the men and function in service and support roles. This is nothing short of thinly veiled male privilege.

Moreover, it creates a context for the objectification, devaluing, and even abuse of women. Since abuse is motivated by power and control, and patriarchy is a system based on power and control, it is not surprising that abuse is far too common in these circles. Even writer Jason Meyer from The Gospel Coalition (a mainstream Complementarian parachurch organization) states that Complementarianism asks women to “take the most vulnerable position,” and that can “quickly become a dangerous position when [these] views get distorted.”

I, for one, can’t imagine a situation where a white, heterosexual, conservative, Christian male would ever be willing to voluntarily submit themselves to the most vulnerable position. Yet, somehow, that’s the role that is imposed on women in some conservative Christian circles.

The idea that God would somehow ascribe the same intrinsic value to both genders but then somehow establish and ordain a system where one gender has an apparent ontological need to be led, decided for, taught by, and subject to the other is thoroughly laughable. Only man would be capable of creating such a system — a power and control ideology that amounts to nothing more than sexism.

As Ashley Easter states in his article entitled. “The Equal But Different Hoax:”

We would be appalled if a church leader or theologian suggested black, Hispanic or Asian people have equal value but have an ontological need to be lead by, decided for and directed by white people. We would say, “No! It is not possible for all people to have the same value if one group of people is born to lead, decide or direct while another is born to unilaterally submit, yield to and follow the other. This is not logical. This is not just. This is racism!” In the same way we should be disturbed when it is suggested that those absent of male genitals must unilaterally submit and defer to those with.

The Biblical problem with Pastor Gabe’s opinion

Pastor Gabe’s assertion that female pastors and leaders are somehow influenced by demons actually flies in the face of the Biblical narrative that Pastor Gabe seems so eager to faithfully observe… when it suits him.

From beginning to end, the Bible positions women as leaders in ways that were culturally ground-breaking at the time in which it was written. Women direct armies, defeat prominent enemies, save communities from genocide, give birth to God, fund Jesus’ ministry, sit at his feet as disciples, and are the first witnesses and preachers of the resurrection. They are church founders and leaders, prophets and apostles. Women are co-laborers with God and men and image-bearers of God who are meant to participate in God’s work in the church and the world.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Pastor Gabe seems to have overlooked the fact that Jesus’s own inner circle consisted of many women — a ground-breaking and counter-cultural advancement in its day. Moreover, the early church was full of faithful and influential female leaders — women like Phoebe, Chloe, Junia, Lydia, Eudia, Syntyche, Susanna, and Priscilla.

Surely these women weren’t all possessed by demons?

It’s not Pastor Gabe’s fault

Please don’t hate on Pastor Gabe.

Even though Pastor Gabe’s suggestion that women pastors are influenced by demons is highly offensive, I’m not angry at him. I am mad at the system that created the monster.

The thing that is really messed up is not that Pastor Gabe believes this nonsense; it’s that Pastor Gabe believes that this is God’s word on the matter. That belief didn’t come to him out of thin air. It took a lifetime of indoctrination at the hands of conservative, evangelical churches to produce this kind of belief.

As for me, I can’t imagine a loving God viewing us as anything other than equal.

