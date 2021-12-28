Women, Please Stop Thinking That Your Male Friends Who Fall in Love With You Are Objectifying You

As many of the articles I write are, this too is inspired by an article I read from a woman who asked men to stop trying to date our female friends.

Her article struck up something in me because I have been that guy who has fallen in love with their female friend.

Here are some of my own takes on what she wrote and my reasoning (from a straight man’s perspective) behind why we might fall in love with our friends.

The beauty of friendship is simplicity

It is true that friendship is usually about liking someone with no hopes of getting anything in return and this is ideal for any friendship.

But we know that ideals are never the norm. They are north stars or perfection points.

When you have a friend, it’s always a varying level of what each of you gets from the other. Even the mere feeling is still an energy exchange needed to keep the friendship alive.

Friendships in our reality are not so simple and agape. There are expectations we consciously or subconsciously tap into when we get into friendships.

Our biases influence the friendships we get into or those that we kill.

The friendship will always last as long as the expectations are met. As soon as that is not the case, tension and conflict arise, and ultimately that friendship will fail.

Simplicity and agape love in friendships are ideal but the expectations we hold make it much harder to make them our realities. — Not just straight men. Everyone

Straight men are socialized to always be in pursuit of women

The pursuit of love is not a desire that only exists among straight men.

If there is any form of socialization that gets straight men hooked on always pursuing women, that socialization also works on making women expect to be pursued by straight men.

It is ridiculous. I don’t think that it is remotely close to the truth.

No human being is socialized to pursue love with another. It is just an innate impulse.

The socialization that could be argued as true is the one that trains men to objectify women, view women as property…and there is a difference between that and pursuing love.

Another socialization is one that teaches men to think of themselves as the stronger ones. So they may feel the need to protect and some fail miserably at it.

Men treat their female friends differently

No shit!!! And women treat their male friends differently.

For women who want to prove this, examine the nature of relationships you have with your male friends that you are attracted to Vs those that you are not attracted to.

Treating people of the opposite sex differently is not objectifying. And I don’t think this issue of treating people differently is localized to only opposite-sex individuals.

Have you ever met someone who you knew you didn’t like vs someone you instantly connected with?

What causes that? Well, before we can even exchange hellos, our auras make the first impression for us.

I prefer to call them energy exchanges. When these energy exchanges don’t match, two things can happen.

You hate or can’t connect with the other person. They (your auras) find harmony which shifts the energy states of one or both of you which can be seen by one or both of you changing your behavior around one another.

So you see, it is not that black and white.

When someone treats you differently, it is often not something they have control over especially when it comes to opposite-sex interactions.

There are some things you can’t tell a male friend if you are a female and vice versa.

Flirting can and will always happen when there is any form of romantic connection

Yes, men are less afraid to say flirty things they’d never say to a man.

Because if you actually consider that straight men are strictly straight, then there is no reason why these men would flirt with fellow men.

The truth is, this is often not the case. The issue of attraction is not black and white. There can exist greys too.

In this I mean, much as very few men will admit this, there are many men out there who are straight but can also find some other men attractive. No, I am not going to call them BI.

I am talking about “strictly straight” men.

If such a man finds his male friend attractive, flirting will happen even though it would most times be disguised as a joke. It is very rare but it exists.

The point I am making here is that when an individual becomes attracted to another, it would be almost impossible to have a conversation without knowingly or unknowingly letting those feelings out.

It just so happens that it is socially acceptable for a straight man to fall in love with a female.

But most of these straight men cannot make peace with an attraction they may have for a fellow man and if they are friends, that too will sip through during their conversations.

Friendships as understandings of platonic intentions

Again, it is not an understanding. It is an expectation that you then project onto another.

Friendships are open. We can connect over our mutual love for drywalls or some weird shit but that is not an MoU.

There is no understanding of platonic intentions at all and as soon as that mutual love gets boring, friendships begin digging deeper.

All friendships do. The friends become vulnerable with each other, guards are put down and the friendship begins searching for meaning.

Friendships for that reason are much more than just gaming, going out to eat, and hanging out. You can do that with your co-workers or strangers.

You devalue the nature of your friendships when you think that all they have to offer are these cheap satisfactions or what you are missing from your life.

The importance of authenticity in a friendship

When I opened up to my friend about how I felt about her, my intentions were not to break out of the friendzone nor were they about convincing her to like me.

She had been my friend for several years before I got attracted to her which makes me believe that is not her physical appearance that got me attracted to her.

Nevertheless, I felt it was important that I let her know about my feelings.

Many people hold the majority of their friendships in a murky realm of connections. They are not your family but they are also not strangers.

Many people, therefore, have these very unfair expectations for their friends but also hold their friendships connected to a very fragile string that they feel they can cut at any time.

You cannot call a friendship the purest form of human connection when you still think that all it is good for is to game, go out and eat, and hang out.

The purest forms of human connection are strongly rooted in authenticity.

This means that even the uncomfortable truths can be explored and still retain the integrity of the friendship. That is not something that happens in friendships. Not even families.

But we try to make these connections as pure as possible. The more authentic, the purer it is.

When I told my friend about my feelings for her, I wanted to be authentic. I didn’t want to navigate our friendship hiding a significant part of my feelings towards her.

This was not an attempt to date her. And if I wanted to date her, maybe I would not have written it in text or waited for when we were 3000+miles away on different continents.

When you have something to hide, it can wreck the friendship much more violently than it does when you are open and clear about your intentions.

The person who has these hidden intentions sooner or later devises means to act on them and I can guarantee that these means are never good.

…

It is true that many men try to date their female friends although I am not sure I know how to turn that off.

Attractions are feelings. I don’t think anyone knows how to turn those off.

You cannot simply ask someone to stop having feelings for you. They are mysterious and we know nothing about why they happen.

Maybe you can paint all straight men with the broad brush of trying to date you and with that mindset, you won’t have to deal with them since you won’t include them in your friends.

For me, I don’t think I fell in love with my friend because she was beautiful. If that was the case, her friends were far more beautiful or attractive plus they were freer with me.

I hate these comparisons because they are delusions evidence of which can be seen in where I placed my priorities.

When I told her that I had feelings for her, she must have told her other friend who was freer with me and far more attractive.

The reason I say this is because this other girl stopped talking to me at relatively the same time and the rare times that she responded after several days, she would do so in an irritated tone.

I want to think that this has nothing to do with what I told her friend. I want to think that she has other problems in her life.

This is what I have constantly tried to convince myself of so that I don’t flatter myself thinking that she had any feelings for me.

But the coincidence is still too strong and I too can dwell and ask that was she freer with me because she was attracted to me and when I directed my feelings to another, it caused her pain?

I don’t have answers to these questions and neither do my friends.

The tension that exists between me and them is out of their control. The friend that rejected me did her best to stay and I saw her struggling.

I know she probably didn’t want to end the friendship but she was also conflicted because how could she trust me anymore after I told her that I had feelings for her?

The friend that was freer with me must also have been wrecked when she found out that I had feelings for another if it is indeed true that she had feelings for me.

If that is the case, it is painful and her reaction is 100% justified.

Conclusion

We are attracted to who we are and there are many reasons as to why that is.

Not every attraction is an objectification though.

I don’t think friendships should have these shallow expectations of unspoken platonic intentions because sooner or later, you are going to meet friends that you will fall in love with.

It is an attraction. Whether or not it works out is not the issue for this article.

What is important is to encourage your friends to let you know when they develop feelings for you.

It will help you know what to expect from them, if you don’t want the relationship, it will help you move on with or without them and if you move on with them, it will help you set boundaries that will not only protect you but also the other person from getting hurt.

Friendship should not be reduced to cheap indulgences. It is much deeper than that. And like anything deep, it comes with a lot of discomforts too.

