Women Share Unique Qualities That Make Their Men Fantastic

My Medium feed has got me feeling like I’m in the heart of a battle between men and women.

It’s gotten louder with the recent strike down on the Roe vs. Wade decision.

Before that, there was the war between men and women — well, mostly women calling out flaky and shady men.

…

But people, can we all take a minute and accept the truth that this war directed towards men is a bit much?

Can those in happy and thriving marriages stop hiding behind the shadows and say something?

Because the truth is that, yes, there are good men out there.

I know I’m poking a bear. I know I’ll probably be ripped to shreds.

But I think it’s worth letting in a streak of sunshine to this intense darkness.

Because guess what?

It turns out that many women are walking the journey of life with wonderful men strapped to their arms.

And guess what else?

In my usual meandering on the internet, I stumbled upon these mamas in that little corner called Mumsnet.

Tell you the truth, the things they say about their fantastic men are such a breath of fresh air.

No.

They don’t slay dragons or walk on fire. It’s things every man can do.

It turns out that women want simple things. It’s all they ask for.

Now, do you see why I couldn’t help but share these with you?

…

This woman’s experience made me feel warm and bubbly inside.

She says she recently lost her mobility and had to depend on her husband for everything — food, toilet needs, shower, and anything you can think of.

When she couldn’t make it up the stairs to the bedroom, he opted to sleep on the chair in case she needed him at night.

She says she has always known he was a good man, but nothing solidified her faith in him like this experience.

I’ve always believed that real love shines through when things get tough. Your lover’s true colors float to the surface when life throws you a curveball, not when all is fine and dandy.

What is it they say? “You’ll know them by their actions.”

…

In the same breath, another woman says her husband’s support during her failures is why she continues to take risks in her career.

He picks her up every time.

This means she doesn’t waste too much time licking her wounds and returns to the field pronto.

Ladies, if this sounds like your dude, celebrate him because it’s a jungle out there.

Women are still fighting to get their voices heard everywhere.

Look around; we’re still pushing the Sisyphean rock of equal work, equal pay.

It makes a huge difference having someone who helps boost your resolve with that “I believe in you” look or that “Go get them, tiger” hug.

…

Then there’s parenthood.

A certain woman says she feels blessed to have her man: A) Accept her daughter as his own. B) Step right into the shoes of a mentor, and C) develop a strong bond with her.

This one is big.

The partner you end up with greatly impacts the type of adults your kids become.

So if you have a man who bears the huge responsibility of nurturing kids and steering them in the ways of responsible citizens, then you, darling, have scored a good one.

…

You know those crazy days we all have once in a while?

Some of these women say they are the days their men shine the most.

One husband orders dinner so that he can spend time nurturing his wife to distract her from the events of the day.

Another does the same thing, so she doesn’t have to stress about dinner.

Then there’s the one who runs her a bath and lets her go to bed early while he carries on the boring chores.

It’s less about actions and more about feelings.

At times, it’s not about what these men do but how they make their women feel.

Many women will tell you they prefer men who make them laugh to men who give them everything.

There’s a pleasure you can’t find anywhere other than from having a strong emotional connection.

It’s that click. That look. That hand squeeze that speaks volumes.

One woman says she has a secret language that doesn’t require words because her lover gets her every single time. That’s what she loves the most about him.

Talk about a glove and a hand!

…

Okay, let me throw this right here because why not?

Before meeting my mister, I thought I had learned everything about being a well-rounded person.

Until the man showed me tiny things like how to get out of sticky social dilemmas and how to be super organized.

You know, like placing hangers facing a specific direction. It’s a bit OCD, I know.

These adjustments seem minutiae in the grand scheme of relationship dynamics, but every single one has helped me become a better person.

Okay, let’s just say I’m neater now. I hope.

The point?

We all need someone like that.

We glide into the world bearing some rough edges, and at times it takes the help of another to iron them out.

And how amazing is it when that person is the same one we like to cuddle and do some grown-up stuff with?

…

One noticeable thing most women said>

Was how secure they felt with their men. They’ve never feared being cheated on or their marriages ending.

Sadly, many women don’t know how it feels to get here.

But there’s a certain safety that comes when you know you’re a priority in your hubby’s life.

Like the woman who said her man never makes plans without her.

When a man values you, you become part and parcel of his plans because he recognizes you as the other part of himself.

These are the same men who enjoy taking their women out to show them off.

It’s one thing for a man to tell you how he feels about you; it’s entirely different to show the world how he feels.

…

Why these things matter:

It’s easy to get desensitized to the goodness of someone you’re with daily. Even worse, it’s easy to constantly latch on to the negative stuff and build resentment.

We often don’t realize the beauty of what we’ve got until we lose it.

A few of these women say they can’t imagine a life without their men. Saying they now understand why some people choose to live single after losing the love of their life because no one else would ever fill that gap.

Nobody would be enough.

Our perception is skewed because we imagine happy equals perfect.

Well, these ladies prove us wrong.

Their marriages are far from perfect. There’s bickering. There’s driving each other up the wall.

And yet, even with all that, they’re much better together than apart.

They never run out of things to talk about. And always do their best to ensure the other is happy.

One woman writes:

He always makes sure there’s flowers in my little vase on the kitchen table. He knows I like waking up to the sunlight so every morning when he leaves for work (5am) he cracks the curtains open so when I wake there’s a stream of sunlight across the bed.

Isn’t this the cutest thing you’ve read all day?

—

