Women’s Empowerment Could Bring Additional $28 Trillion Into the American Economy

March 08, 2021. Over 11.6 million American companies are owned by women. They currently create $1.7 trillion in sales, but a recent survey by McKinsey indicates that they have far greater potential. Closing the inequality gap could bring another $28 trillion into the American economy by 2025, and OECD economies could also see a $6 trillion influx.

In Europe and North America, female-led enterprises operate in a wide-range of industries, including FinTech, healthcare and software development. Their success in these evolving markets is clear by the numbers. Companies founded by women boast a 35% higher ROI, and with the support of venture capital (VC) investments, they achieve 12% greater revenue than those founded by their male counterparts.

Despite these numbers, female-led organizations attract only 2.3% of venture capital investment — a figure perhaps indicative of how fewer women are on active VC company boards today.

Underrepresentation presents major hurdles for women in the tech industry. Innovation at its heart, relies on the fair exchange of ideas for effective distribution of investment. Removing female-led companies from the equation, inevitably results in investment becoming disproportionately allocated.

However, there are inspiring success stories making headlines today. For example, Whitney Wolfe Herd, owner of Bumble, recently became the first self-made female billionaire when her dating app’s share price almost doubled after the IPO launched. In order to make this a general trend, additional steps towards gender equality and female empowerment must be taken.

What’s next for women in tech?

Since 2015, the representation of women in senior roles grew from 23% to 28% — a promising pattern, but at a concerning pace. The same goes for underrepresentation in the tech industry as a whole, where women are 22% more likely to suffer from imposter syndrome.

In cybersecurity for example, only 11% of professionals are women worldwide, but they make up 57% of the entire workforce in the US. 1.5 million unfilled roles in this industry raises questions as to whether we’ll be able to keep up with the growing complexity of software, the creation of AI and other industry challenges. This is especially concerning when the percentage of female innovators in OECD countries is only 9.5% — the highest being Chile, which itself, only manages 26.8%.

“The rapid tech evolution opens up many possibilities for women, as their talent can traverse existing knowledge and offer fresh problem solving capabilities. With the skills shortage in cybersecurity and many other technology sectors, there are less entry-level challenges caused by discrimination and stereotypes,” says Juta Gurinaviciute, the Chief Technology Officer at NordVPN Teams.

Roles in STEM industries are no longer restricted to everyday tasks and minor responsibilities. Companies actively encourage workers to take initiative and freely express their point of view. The interdependence of various departments leads to the overall success of the service or product.

“In cybersecurity, the CISO doesn’t work alone, but as an active member of the C-suite, incorporating digital resilience into every business decision. The same applies to many other sectors, where tech managers step up and influence business decisions. By having more women in these roles we’ll start to view our products from new angles and find new areas for growth,” emphasizes NordVPN Teams’ expert.

Society will benefit from closing the gender inequality gap. Not only will it stimulate the economy, but it will also bring new ideas to the table in order to accelerate technological progress. Mentorship and inspiration will play a key role in female empowerment.

