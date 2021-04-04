Women’s Rights in Today’s World: A Social Activism ConvoCast

“Wow, what a show. What a call.” If you listen to this recording all the way to the end, those are the words you will hear as the call is ending. But even if you don’t listen to this call, join us for the next one! Every Wednesday we talk about Social Activism and issues of social justice on a LIVE call with our community at The Good Men Project. This is the recording of the call from Wednesday, March 31, 2021. It was all about women’s rights in today’s world, how to create cultural change, and how the ‘pyramid of abuse’ gives us a framework for how we can tackle the problems all marginalized groups have. We discuss the tough topics, because we want to figure out a way to create a more inclusive culture and a better world for everyone.

We’d love to have you join us for our next Social Activism ConvoCast. Talk to you soon!

Social Activism Convocast

Host: Amanda Vining

Every Wednesday 8 pm EST / 5 pm PST

Dial-in: 701-801-1211

Access code 934-317-242

OR – join by computer! https://join.startmeeting.com/934317242

Sign up for email reminders here:

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

https://goodmenproject.lpages.co/stop-sexism/

Want to help us build a more equal, more inclusive world? Support us on Patreon!

https://www.patreon.com/goodmenproject or become a member of our community here: https://goodmenproject.com/premium/

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

stock photo ID: 608155022