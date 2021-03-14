‘Women’s Role in Science Is Vital’: An Interview With Ecuadorian Scientist Patricia Castillo Briceño

A lot. We can begin by inspiring girls at a young age to consider more options in life, and encourage them to study and advance in their career. We must make it clear that a path in science is not always easy, so when a young scientist encounters unsuccessful situations, she doesn’t think there’s something wrong with her or her work and gets discouraged. She instead must know that difficulties are a normal part of the process. We also need to bring inappropriate questions to public scrutiny so they’ll stop happening. For instance, let’s say you prepared for an interview with scientific and technical answers, but instead you’re asked if you plan on having children and what your husband’s opinion is about your work. Men are never asked things like this. Next generations shouldn’t have to go through this.

Public policies and formal education are also in dire need of structural change. National and international scientists should be featured in books. They aren’t mentioned, as if there weren’t any! In this way, we can ensure that both girls and boys grow up knowing that women are equally capable, and that our scientific work is just as important for the advancement of knowledge. In addition, we must equally share the unpaid labor of housework, traditionally the burden of women. It is absurd to lose half our world’s talent due to lack of gender equality, and even more so in countries like Ecuador where scientific research is sorely needed. That is a luxury we cannot afford. We need all of our brains working together.

Finally, museums and media must assume a key role in promoting different patterns of thought by making biases and injustices visible and by highlighting the work of women in different industries, including all branches of science.