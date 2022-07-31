Wonder Through the Eye of ‘Marcel the Shell With Shoes On’

In Writer and Director Dean Fleischer-Camp’s Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, inch tall, one-eyed mollusk (at least I think so), Marcel, voiced by Jenny Slate, makes a documentary with filmmaker Dean, also played by Dean Fleischer-Camp, at an Airbnb. The former owners, Larrissa and Mark, played by Rosa Salazar and Thomas Mann, had a tumultuous split, which may explain the disappearance of Marcel’s family. At the Airbnb, tiny Marcel lives with his Nanna Connie, voiced by Isabella Rossellini. Both are huge fans of 60 Minutes and host Lesley Stahl. Marcel notes, “Lesley is fearless.” Are you still with me? Just asking.

Joining recently separated filmmaker Dean, Marcel embarks on his journey to find his missing family. In the bigger picture, he looks to find love. What we all want. Isabella’s Nanna touchingly reassures little Marcel, “Marcel, forget about being afraid. Just take the adventure…” Tears fall from Marcel’s eye.

I loved Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, which tells the story of kindness as profound courage, seeing the world with renewed wonder. As they drive on the LA freeways, Marcel stands in his shoes on the map on the dashboard of Dean’s car. Suddenly, Marcel vomits, albeit tiny and cute. He’s never been outside his home. The world can be big and scary. Yet, Marcel sees it with his big heart, with his love.

The previously reclusive Marcel possesses the Zen mindset that, ironically, schools bewildered Dean. Through Dean’s post of Marcel on YouTube, Marcel emerges as the Social Media phenom garnering millions of likes and followers. Unphased by his celebrity, Marcel tells Dean, “That’s an audience, not a community.” Still, Dean convinces Marcel to leverage that audience to help find his family. He agrees. That catches the attention of 60 Minute’s Lesley Stahl.

Meanwhile, Nanna, who usually tends to her garden at the Airbnb, falls into physical decline following a mishap. Aside from human Dean, Nanna is the only family that Marcel has left. After their phone conversation, Lesley agrees to interview Marcel and Dean at their home to help Marcel find his family. Marcel worries that the stress might be too much for Nanna. Nanna tells her grandson that she’ll be fine. Be brave.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Dean Fleischer-Camp, Nick Paley, and Jenny Slate’s screenplay is an eloquent ode to loss and mortality. In Dean’s gentle narrative, Marcel discovers joy by finding his own peace within. In a beautifully poignant scene, Marcel tells Dean that he loves to look out the window and listen to the sound of the wind. He finds comfort in that. That reminds him, although he has many parts, he’s still part of the whole. He’s part of life. I cried a little, too. Okay, a lot.

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On looks through the eye of tiny Marcel, through the child’s innocence. With an open heart, there’s always beauty. The possibility of love. Marcel the Shell With Shoes On opens your heart to see the world with wonder, with possibility, with love. Just saying.

Watch the official trailer:

***

Support The Good Men Project on Patreon to help us build a better, more inclusive world for all.

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock, modified