Work From Home & Be Dad During Coronavirus Quarantine | Dad University

Working from home during coronavirus quarantine as a dad isn’t easy. Dads (and moms) are playing the role of school teacher, principal, PE instructor, coach, all while still being dad. We are all adjusting to new schedules, new demands, and these new roles.

In this video, Jason offers some tips for working at home that he and his wife have used to make the house a little calmer. You can adapt these working from home tips for dads to try and find some work/life harmony during this coronavirus quarantine. Whether it’s your work from home routine, expectations, or communication with your family, these dad tips are designed to make things a little smoother at home.

—

Previously Published on YouTube