We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Work From Home & Be Dad During Coronavirus Quarantine | Dad University

Working from home during coronavirus quarantine as a dad isn't easy.

Working from home during coronavirus quarantine as a dad isn’t easy. Dads (and moms) are playing the role of school teacher, principal, PE instructor, coach, all while still being dad. We are all adjusting to new schedules, new demands, and these new roles.

In this video, Jason offers some tips for working at home that he and his wife have used to make the house a little calmer. You can adapt these working from home tips for dads to try and find some work/life harmony during this coronavirus quarantine. Whether it’s your work from home routine, expectations, or communication with your family, these dad tips are designed to make things a little smoother at home.

 

 

Previously Published on YouTube

About Jason Kreidman

Jason Kreidman is the Founder of Dad University which helps dads learn what they are not taught in school. Through videos, podcasts, articles, and social media, Jason is educating dads on parenting, self-development, and relationships.

