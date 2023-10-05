Workers Who Are Financially Stressed Cost Employers More Than $5000 per Year

Just this week it was revealed that more than two-thirds of employees cite that the cost of living is outpacing growth in their salary and wages, which presents a rather concerning reality for Americans across the country. Perhaps it is time that employers take the time to truly assess the value of their workforces mental health.

At Moneyzine.com we believe an employee’s mental health is an integral part of not only their quality of life but also their quality of contribution in the workplace. This is why we set out to investigate the true impact of financial stress on employees at work performance in order to determine if employers are actually better off tackling the route cause.

Financial stress is rife among the US workforce… and it’s only getting worse

Our research unearthed that more than 3 in 5 employees are actively stressed about money, with 1 in 2 employees stating that it is their biggest stressor in life. The quantity of employees experiencing these stresses is unfortunately only increasing too – with a 7 percentage point increase in the number of full-time employees citing that their compensation isn’t keeping up with the cost of living. Employees aren’t the only people concerned that salaries aren’t adequate enough to cover the rising costs either, it was found that 80% of Chief HR Officers (CHROs) are concerned the wage growth will not keep up with inflation.

Financial stress does hinder performance at work

Not only does financial stress impact the individual experiencing the turbulent time, but the company the employee works for suffers as a direct result. Financially stressed employees are 18% less energised to work and 14% less likely to feel as though they below – two very important attributes of a productive employee. In fact, employees are self-aware of the negative impacts of their financial stress, with 1 in 3 admitting it negatively impacts their productivity and 44% estimating they lose at least 3 hours of work every week due to being distracted.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Employees financial stress ultimately costs employers

So let’s do the maths: 60% of workers are financially stressed, and 44% of those workers lose at least 3 hours of work per week. With the average hourly wage standing at $33.82, it means that roughly 1 in 4 workers cost their employer $101.42 per week in time lost to money worries. This number rises to $405.84 per month, and $5273.84 per year.

When looking at this from a company wide perspective, these figures will really shock you – an organisation that employs 100 people currently spends $131,846 each year on financial stress; an organisation with 1,000 workers spends more than 1.25 million!

A pay rise could see everyone win

If US employers were to give every worker whose financial stress is causing productivity losses a raise of $2.50 per hour – they would actually gain $13.92 profit per worker each week in terms of productivity. At an organisation with 100 employers, this would equate to roughly $348 gained each week, and more than $18,000 across an entire year.

You can find the full research here.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock