Working To Live, Living to Work, or Switching to Cake Batter Frappucinos?

A friend of mine from the investing world—my previous working world—recently tweeted out the famous Marcus Aurelius dictum, “Do every act of your life as though it were the very last.” I thought of tweeting back something like “So, I should be drinking Cake Batter Frappuccinos instead of Dunkin Donuts coffee?”

But I know what my friend really meant, because it’s an issue we’ve talked about over the years. What he meant was, “Don’t spend your life doing less than what you really want to do.” And, thanks to Covid, that’s something that a lot of people have been giving serious thought to in the last year and a half.

Now, questioning a life spent on the 9-to-5 treadmill isn’t a new thing. “The world is too much with us/Getting and spending, we lay waste our powers,” Wordsworth lamented over 200 years ago. But when one-fifth of adult Americans suddenly found themselves unemployed while those fortunate enough to keep their paychecks faced entirely different work routines thanks to Covid, entire generations from Millennials to Boomers found themselves asking—as Prince Ea put it— “Am I working to live, or living to work?”

It’s a question I asked myself throughout a 38-year career in the investment world, well before Covid came along, and five years ago—at the round-numbers-significant age of 60—I finally made the move: I closed out the investment accounts, returned the money to my investors, shut down the office and began writing.

Every day.

Three years later, I had a book, One Must Tell the Bees: Abraham Lincoln and the Final Education of Sherlock Holmes. Two years after handing it off to my editor, Bees is out there and selling. A follow-up story has been accepted for a Sherlock Holmes Christmas-themed anthology, and another for a Works-in-Progress anthology.

And I am now working on the next book.

To explain how I got to this point—my transition was not quite as sudden as it sounds—let me take a step back and tell you what I didn’t do.

I didn’t not write until I turned 60.

In fact, I wrote quite a bit during those years spent earning a paycheck, because, like most office jobs, mine required written communication. In my case, these were reports about the companies I was recommending to investors, and I put a lot of effort into writing those pieces, because in order to communicate an idea—any idea—it helps to “tell the story” in a way that imparts key information simply and clearly while convincing your readers to take action. (I remember once using “transmogrify” in an otherwise bland explanation of Jimmy Carter’s oil industry price decontrol policy, and being challenged about it by my boss—but it’s a great word and it meant what I was saying, so it stayed in.)

But I didn’t just write at work. I also wrote on my own time, after hours, because I wanted to be James Thurber (he was kind of the Steve Martin of his day). Nearly every night after returning from Wall Street to my mice-in-the-walls studio apartment, I would write short humor pieces—five pages tops—and mail them (this was pre-email) to high-brow publications starting with The New Yorker. When they were returned from the New Yorker’s slush pile—that’s where unsolicited manuscripts sit until somebody gets around to reading them—I’d rewrite them and send them to The Atlantic Monthly, then Harper’s, the New York Times, etc. etc.

The rejected pieces came back to my apartment slowly, owing to the size of the slush piles and the slowness of the mails, so I always had two or three stories circulating, and I’d either be writing a new one or trying to make an old one better before sending it back out.

That discipline of rewriting everything five or six times helped me learn how to make a story better. It also brought me in contact with people who could offer advice, particularly Mary Jo Salter, the poet. Back then she was the very kind young woman handling the slush pile for the Atlantic, and she encouraged me to cut one of my pieces in two and focus on the better half. The resulting story was accepted by the New York Times. It was my first paying story (one hundred and fifty bucks) but also the last, for while I would have two other stories accepted elsewhere, I got nothing aside from the thrill of seeing my words in a legitimate, respected publication (actually, one of them was read aloud on NPR, which is pretty cool.)

After two years of this dual-track lifestyle, I knew I had to focus on the Wall Street job, because you can’t raise a family on $150 coming in every two years. But I never stopped writing, even in the diminished spare time a family offers.

I wrote lots of letters-to-the-editor and always had a book going (although every protagonist seemed to end up becoming a boring version of myself, and I never finished them). Then the Internet came along, and I discovered I could combine work and pleasure by writing a blog. I called it Jeff Matthews Is Not Making This Up—a total rip-off of Dave Barry, whom I greatly admire—and began writing short pieces about serious financial topics, but with humor.

It was the best thing, writing-wise, I could have done.

I didn’t know that at the time, however. I just thought I could vent off a little steam about something going on in the stock market once or twice a week, learn something from readers interested in the same topic, and become a better investor.

But I was also becoming a better writer.

The several hundred blogs I wrote over the next dozen years gave me instant feedback from people all around the world, so I could tell when I was onto something good. Even more importantly, I got better at improving the weaker pieces because I could see how many people were reading each one. Over the next five or so years I learned how to take a C+ first draft and turn it into a B+ or A- finished piece by rewriting, and rewriting, and rewriting—and when you develop that kind of confidence in your abilities…well, it’s the great secret ingredient in good writing.

By the time that significant birthday I mentioned earlier came around, I felt ready to make the move and started working full-time on One Must Tell the Bees. And although I soon discovered that writing pure fiction didn’t come naturally after years of writing commentary and short humor, I knew—thanks to all those blogs—that whether it was in the fifth draft or the twelfth or the twentieth, I could fix the scenes that didn’t quite work and get them to where they needed to be.

So, in my case, changing careers wasn’t an overnight thing.

It involved accumulating skills over many, many nights while doing what I needed to do to make a living, and it certainly took more time than some might have the patience for.

You may very well choose a different path, but just know that whatever is keeping you from chucking it all and writing that novel buried inside you, you can start preparing yourself for the day you do chuck it all and begin the first chapter.

Marcus Aurelius would approve.

Just don’t take him too literally.

If you treat every day like it’s the last day of your life, you might switch from plain old Dunks to Cake Batter Frappuccinos.

I know I would.

