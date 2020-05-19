World Day of the Boy Child Global Forum – Saving Our Boys – May 16, 2020

Dr. Vibe and leaders from around the world share their successes, their challenges and their vision for work with boys

On May 16, 2020, men and women leaders, including Dr. Vibe, from all over the world including the countries of Canada, the United States, New Zealand, Trinidad and Tobago, Mexico, Ghana, Bahamas, Nigeria, Trinidad, and Jamaica participated on a panel, World Day Of The Boy Child Global Forum – Saving Our Boys, shared their successes, their challenges and their vision for work with boys the world over.

The 10 core PRINCIPLES of World Day of The Boy Child (WDBC) are:

– Educating and mentoring.

– Honouring boys who are talented and achievers.

– Rescuing boys from poverty and war.

– Eradicating illiteracy and underachievement.

– Addressing discrimination against boys.

– Promoting positive minds and healthy boys.

– Offering freedom and safety.

– Championing equality and equity.

– Maintaining good values and morals.

– Empowering boys.

You can find out more about World Day Of The Boy Child via:

Facebook

