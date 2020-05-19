Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / World Day of the Boy Child Global Forum – Saving Our Boys – May 16, 2020

World Day of the Boy Child Global Forum – Saving Our Boys – May 16, 2020

What challenges are boys facing?

by Leave a Comment

Dr. Vibe and leaders from around the world share their successes, their challenges and their vision for work with boys

On May 16, 2020, men and women leaders, including Dr. Vibe, from all over the world including the countries of Canada, the United States, New Zealand, Trinidad and Tobago, Mexico, Ghana, Bahamas, Nigeria, Trinidad, and Jamaica participated on a panel, World Day Of The Boy Child Global Forum – Saving Our Boys, shared their successes, their challenges and their vision for work with boys the world over.

The 10 core PRINCIPLES of World Day of The Boy Child (WDBC) are:

– Educating and mentoring.

– Honouring boys who are talented and achievers.

– Rescuing boys from poverty and war.

– Eradicating illiteracy and underachievement.

– Addressing discrimination against boys.

– Promoting positive minds and healthy boys.

– Offering freedom and safety.

– Championing equality and equity.

– Maintaining good values and morals.

– Empowering boys.

You can find out more about World Day Of The Boy Child via:

Facebook

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Stock photo ID:829618546

About Dr. Vibe

Dr. Vibe 'demolishing the digital divide and raising the level of consciousness', The Prime Minister of Pertinent Information, Connector, Producer and Host of the award winning The Dr. Vibe Show™ - The Home Of Epic Conversations™, Digital Curator, Digital Publisher. Dr. Vibe received the 2018 Canadian Ethnic Media Association's "Innovation Award". Follow Dr. Vibe on Twitter @DrVibeShow and check him out on thedrvibeshow.com.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.