‘Worry Burnout’ What Is It and How Can You Overcome It

‘Worry burnout’ is a term coined to describe a state of emotional exhaustion where a person feels worn out and overwhelmed by worry – and even experiences heightened feelings of anger. It’s often a result of prolonged excessive and emotional, physical and mental stress.

Exposure to stressful situations, like worrying about things that are out of your control, such as the rising cost of living and news related to politics, can lead to this condition.

Martin Preston, the addiction specialist at Private Rehab Clinic Delamere, has shared the warning signs of worry burnout and how you can overcome the symptoms.

How to recognize the signs of worry burnout:

Constant worrying can take a toll on your emotional and physical health, weighing negatively on your day-to-day life, relationships, career and other aspects. Worrying is a normal part of human life, but during the unprecedented times of the pandemic, people have been exposed to ‘worry burnout’, which is when a person feels overwhelmed by worry.

1. Increased anxiety

When worrying about everyday situations becomes excessive, it can lead to heightened feelings of anxiety and can even make you physically ill. We all feel anxious sometimes, but worry burnout is when excessive worries don’t go away in the absence of the stressor.

2. Feeling unmotivated

Whether the source of worrying is a personal issue or a global matter, people may often feel more socially withdrawn and find themselves disconnected from family and friends. This could be recognised as not getting involved with social events or ignoring contact with others.

3. Avoiding the news

Those on the verge of worry burnout may find themselves avoiding the news. It’s not uncommon for people to feel overwhelmed with negative news that they can’t listen to, read or watch news programmes anymore. On the other hand, people may become obsessed with the news cycle, meaning it starts to play a big part in their daily lives.

4. Feeling exhausted

People on the verge of burnout due to stress can begin to experience and display emotional and physical signs of exhaustion. They will often feel a lack of physical energy, but they also develop the feeling of being emotionally-drained and depleted.

A common sign of exhaustion is the lack of motivation to get out of bed in the morning, or day-to-day life becoming more challenging than normal.

5. Feeling sensitive and irritable

Aggressive behaviour is also a common indicator of worry burnout. Irritable individuals may experience a level of sensitivity and aggression towards their family, friends and colleagues.

While everybody experiences some negative emotions within their day-to-day lives, it’s vital to recognise when these feelings are becoming unusual. People will often find themselves thinking more negatively, as they absorb darker emotions.

How can you overcome worry burnout:

Everyone gets worried from time to time, but left untreated and it can have effects on both your physical and mental wellbeing. While there’s no way to get rid of worrying completely, there are methods to help you get your stress and worry under control.

1. Practise meditation

When worried and stressed, you need to activate your body’s natural relaxation response, which helps to slow your heart rate, lower blood pressure and balance your mind and body.

Meditation has many health benefits and is a highly effective way to relieve stress, soften anxiety and improve your mental wellbeing. Taking time to relax the mind with meditation gives you the space to separate your energy, attention and emotions.

2. Write down your worries

Writing can help to boost positive emotions and reduce worries and anxiety, according to research from the British Journal of Health Psychology. Spending a total of 20 minutes per day writing about positive experiences can improve your physical and psychological health.

The aim is to find the positive in worrying situations, to reduce stress, tension and built-up anger. Start by thinking of the thing that makes you feel worried and begin writing about the positives you can take from the experience.

3. Stay active

Physical activity can help lessen worrying and can have a massive influence on your physical and mental wellbeing. Exercising regularly, even if that’s just 10 minutes a day, can help individuals suffering from worry burnout.

When exercising, breathing deeper triggers the body’s relaxation response. A cardiovascular activity, like walking outside for 20-30 minutes several times per week, can improve sleep, increase energy and increase stress-busting endorphins. Other forms of physical activity that can help cope with worry burnout are gardening, circuit training, pilates, yoga and tennis.

4. Share your worries

Reaching out to family and friends for help and support is crucial when coping with worry burnout. Socialisation increases a hormone within our bodies that can decrease levels of anxiety and make us feel more confident in our ability to deal with stress.

Limited social support has been linked to increased levels of depression and loneliness, and has been proven to alter brain function and increase the risk of alcohol use, drug abuse, depression and suicide. Social interactions with family and friends play a crucial role in how you function on a daily basis.

A version of this post was previously published on delamere.com.

Photo credit: Shutterstock