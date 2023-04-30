Wrapping up April as National Poetry Month: Why Poetry Is So Important

My father once told me that the older we get, the faster time goes. Now that I’m nearly the same age as when he said that, I could not agree more. This month, I’ve been celebrating National Poetry Month so much that I have not had much time to write essays on poetry. But, before the month closes, I’d like to send a shout-out on the importance of poetry as the voice of the soul. Reading and writing poetry can help us transform and heal. Today, more than in previous centuries, poems seem to be easier to understand and the words and meanings often tend to more easily resonate with us. Many contemporary poems tap into real feelings and images that pertain to the human condition using easy-to-understand words. For the most part, poets are usually very observant and notice things that many of us might not readily see or comment on. As a tween, I remember falling in love with the poetry of Rod McKuen. His writing succinctly expressed feelings I had, but was unable to clearly express. In the sixties, when I became a teenager, beat poets such as Bob Dylan, Alan Ginsberg, Jack Kerouac, and Pete Seger were popular, and they continued to express situations common to the human experience.

How Poetry Heals Healing is often done alone or as a path to wholeness. As Sufi poet Rumi says, “The wound is the place where the Light enters you.” In other words, the wound is the pain and suffering we encounter that puts us in touch with our inner selves. This can be the source of our enlightenment. Poetry helps us touch the wounded part of us. Poets are memory-keepers. Some of the memories may be good ones, while others may be the result of past wounds. Sometimes it takes years for wounds to heal, and other times it takes a lifetime, if at all. It’s true that the body remembers and often times our body remembers past traumas. Poetry helps us access those wounds through words. This can lead to healing and transformation. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free Poet Audre Lorde began writing and reading poetry during childhood, as a way to deal with growing up in Harlem as an African-American woman with two parents who had emotional walls between them and their children. During her childhood she secretly wrote poems in her journal, yearning to escape the tension at home. Writing and reading poetry helped her navigate those challenging times. On many levels, her life story resonates with me, as we were both born to mothers whom we felt did not want us, and who refrained from nurturing us as women. We are also both poets and breast cancer survivors.

Poetry and Therapy Many psychotherapists have used poetry and journaling in conjunction with talk therapy. Some years ago, I sought the guidance of a therapist to help me cope with the deep trauma of having lost my grandmother and caretaker when I was ten years old. Only later in life did I become aware of the fact that I was holding on to a lot of unresolved grief. In addition to inspiring me to write my first memoir, Regina’s Closet: Finding My Grandmother’s Secret Journal, my therapist inspired me to write poems to and about my grandmother. This really helped me process my grief. During my therapy sessions, she read my poems back to me. It was powerful to hear my voice in a different way. Journal writing is also another powerful way to tap into what’s going on inside the self or in the unconscious mind. It’s also a place to make observations of our inner and external landscape. Confessional poetry is powerful for this. By using vivid language, we merge the intellectual and the emotional part of ourselves.

How to Start Writing a Poem Writing poetry is not easy for some people. The first step is to trust yourself and to trust the process. When writing poetry, it’s important to write from your heart rather than your head. Your sensation and emotions should be allowed to come forth. Typically, we first feel an emotion and then the words or thoughts arrive while creating the poem. Plato, the well-known ancient Greek philosopher, considered the poet a vehicle of supernatural inspiration. For some people, beginning a poem is the most difficult, but with practice becomes easier. One way to begin is to start with a feeling or an image, and take it from there. Poetry is written in fragments. Each line or fragment should have an emotion or a compelling image. Life provides us with much material to write about. As poet Robert Frost said, “A poem begins with a lump in the throat; a home-sickness or a love sickness. It is a reaching-out toward expression; an effort to find fulfillment.” The subject of poems often comes to us when we least expect it. This is why it’s important to always keep a journal and pen handy. If you want to write poetry, try to read a lot from poets you admire. The best poets master details and are specific in their writing — they show rather than tell. The more visual language used in your poem, the more compelling it will be to read!

—

Previously Published on Medium

—

iStock image