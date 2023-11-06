Writers’ Robot Replacement Fears May Be Misplaced––Study Finds Marginal Usage at Best

As the WGA-SGA strike that dominated headlines throughout the summer of 2023 concludes, Originality.AI, an AI content detection firm, has conducted a new study exploring how much generative AI is used in professional Hollywood scriptwriting. Contrary to fears that AI could replace writers, the study finds that even among the most formulaic of scripts, daytime soap operas, the percentage of suspected AI-generated content only showed a small uptick above the margin of a false positive.

The findings offer a counterintuitive perspective on the ongoing debate surrounding AI’s role in creative industries. Jonathan Gillham, an expert in AI content detection, author of the study, and founder of Originality.AI, can provide valuable insights on the study’s implications and discuss why the fears of AI replacing writers may be somewhat unfounded.

The study analyzed over 3,800 TV show episodes aired in the USA between 2020 and 2023. Methodology involved the use of an advanced AI content detector that assessed the scripts, yielding a probability score within the range of 0 to 1, indicating AI-generated content. Daytime soaps were compared to late-night comedy skit scripts, with the idea that the latter is formula-driven, while comedy is topical and much harder to replicate. Besides only finding a marginal difference in original content between the two, other highlights from the study include:

Hollywood scripts are still predominantly crafted by human writers. Contrary to widespread concerns of AI replacing writers, the study concludes that even in the era of advanced AI models like ChatGPT, nearly 100% of the content in Hollywood scripts remains crafted by human writers. This indicates a minimal increase in AI usage for scriptwriting in the industry.

Daytime Soaps: A Subtle Trend: results unveiled a subtle trend in daytime soap operas. In 2020, only 1.3% of scripts analyzed were suspected of having AI-generated content. This percentage aligns with the false positive rate (1.9%) of Originality.AI’s detection software. However, the study shows a gradual increase in the percentage of scripts suspected to contain AI-generated content, peaking at 4.5% in 2023.

Slow Adoption in Hollywood: Despite the recent WGA strike, which brought the concerns of writers to the forefront, data suggests that the adoption of generative AI for professional use in the industry has been slow.

***

Photo credit: iStock