Home / Featured Content / Writing and Publishing Children’s Books [Podcast]

Writing and Publishing Children’s Books [Podcast]

Nobody likes a booger is the winner of the mom’s choice award, the independent publisher book award, and children everywhere have awarded it their favorite, giggliest, funniest book ever!

by Leave a Comment

 

On the 11th episode of Go Book Yourself, the podcast that helps you Master Writing, Marketing, and Publishing One Byte at a Time, we are honored to be in the presence of the booger queen and best-selling author, Angela Halgrimson. Nobody Likes a Booger is the winner of the Mom’s Choice Award, the Independent Publisher Book Award, and children everywhere have awarded it their favorite, giggliest, funniest book ever!

We wholeheartedly concur!

.

.

If you want to experience the same success with your children’s book, then tune in to learn how to tackle these children’s book writing tasks:

  1. Crafting the story.
  2. The difference between writing a kid’s book and a grownup’s book.
  3. When to engage an illustrator and formatter–and can they be the same people?
  4. The cost to self-publish.
  5. Pitching, yay or nay?

The most memorable message that Angela delivered hands-down is to never give up on your dreams! We wholeheartedly agree. So listen in and then get to work, creating your own unforgettable children’s book. To get in touch with Angela, check her out on IG @ angelahalgrimson_author and angelahalgrimson.com.

To take a page from last week’s podcast (see what we did there?), remember that writing your book begins before you write it. Figure out your story, why it’s salable, and then build the platform to support it. Instead of feeling intimidated by all that needs to be done, take it one step and one page at a time.

That’s it for this week’s chapter. Now, it’s time to Go Book Yourself. Until next time authors, write on!

Support Go Book Yourself by becoming a donor.

Subscribe to Go Book Yourself on your favorite podcast platform:

Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | PocketCasts | Breaker | RadioPublic

This post was previously published on Jhillmark.com.

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Hilary Lauren Jastram

Freelance Minnesota writer, author and die-hard word nerd, Hilary Lauren Jastram reads grammatical reference books in her spare time.

She is the author of Killing Karl, a story about a career killer masquerading as an everyday man, and his wife trying desperately to live in denial. She also operates J. Hill Marketing, a business specializing in digital media, copywriting and editorial services.

Her second book, Sick Success: The Entrepreneur's Prescription to Turning Pain into Purpose and Profit is on Amazon.

She cannot stop writing. She simply has no control over love. And that is what writing is … love. Like any other kind of passion.

You can follow with Hilary on Twitter and Facebook.

