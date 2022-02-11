Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Writing Everything but the Main Content of Your Book [Podcast]

Writing Everything but the Main Content of Your Book [Podcast]

We’re talking about writing the extraneous pieces (anything but the main content) of the book.

by Leave a Comment

 

On the 16th episode of Go Book Yourself, the podcast that helps you Master Writing, Marketing, and Publishing One Byte at a Time, we’re talking about writing the extraneous pieces (anything but the main content) of the book. These are super important and sometimes don’t get the love and attention they need.

.

.

We’re going to love them up today!
Here’s a cheater list for you to work off so you can follow along:

  1. Resources page – This is the page where you will provide all the ways that a reader can get in touch with you.
  2. Dedication – Not mandatory, but a nice nod to people/causes that mean the most to you.
  3. Foreword – Written by another person and ideally an influencer.
  4. Afterword – Placed at the back of the book, a recap of the value of the book.
  5. Introduction – Written last–listen in to learn why.
  6. References/footnotes – All you need to remember is that you must cite info when required. Your editor/publisher should handle the formatting.
  7. Acknowledgments – Located at the back of the book and gives thanks to specific people instrumental to the creation of your book.
  8. About the Author – Aka, your bio.
  9. Disclaimer – Not mandatory (but a smart way to CYA–cover your arse). Book bonuses – Super cool gifts from you to the reader.
  10. CTA (Call-to-action) – Bring your readers closer to you with high-value content designed to benefit them and you.
  11. Amazon description – Exactly what it sounds like. Check out any book on Amazon for a better idea of what to do here.

The above are little tidbits that will help you with your own list. Listen to the show to hear the specifics of the what, why, and how that you need to know to create totally tuned-up and tight extraneous content.

This post was previously published on jhilcreative.com.

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

About Hilary Lauren Jastram

Freelance Minnesota writer, author and die-hard word nerd, Hilary Lauren Jastram reads grammatical reference books in her spare time.

She is the author of Killing Karl, a story about a career killer masquerading as an everyday man, and his wife trying desperately to live in denial. She also operates J. Hill Marketing, a business specializing in digital media, copywriting and editorial services.

Her second book, Sick Success: The Entrepreneur's Prescription to Turning Pain into Purpose and Profit is on Amazon.

She cannot stop writing. She simply has no control over love. And that is what writing is … love. Like any other kind of passion.

You can follow with Hilary on Twitter and Facebook.

