Writing Everything but the Main Content of Your Book [Podcast]

On the 16th episode of Go Book Yourself, the podcast that helps you Master Writing, Marketing, and Publishing One Byte at a Time, we’re talking about writing the extraneous pieces (anything but the main content) of the book. These are super important and sometimes don’t get the love and attention they need.

.

.

We’re going to love them up today!

Here’s a cheater list for you to work off so you can follow along:

Resources page – This is the page where you will provide all the ways that a reader can get in touch with you. Dedication – Not mandatory, but a nice nod to people/causes that mean the most to you. Foreword – Written by another person and ideally an influencer. Afterword – Placed at the back of the book, a recap of the value of the book. Introduction – Written last–listen in to learn why. References/footnotes – All you need to remember is that you must cite info when required. Your editor/publisher should handle the formatting. Acknowledgments – Located at the back of the book and gives thanks to specific people instrumental to the creation of your book. About the Author – Aka, your bio. Disclaimer – Not mandatory (but a smart way to CYA–cover your arse). Book bonuses – Super cool gifts from you to the reader. CTA (Call-to-action) – Bring your readers closer to you with high-value content designed to benefit them and you. Amazon description – Exactly what it sounds like. Check out any book on Amazon for a better idea of what to do here.

The above are little tidbits that will help you with your own list. Listen to the show to hear the specifics of the what, why, and how that you need to know to create totally tuned-up and tight extraneous content.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on jhilcreative.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock