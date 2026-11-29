He was only 25 years old during WWII. In 1940, the young religious leader left Switzerland to help refugees, particularly Jews fleeing Nazi-occupied France. Near the demarcation line, Brother Roger Schutz-Marsauche bought an abandoned house in Taizé, Burgundy, in the Free Zone. With the help of just two friends, he turned it into a refugee sanctuary.

Now known more for its vineyards and chateaus than its abbeys and cathedrals, Burgundy was a significant medieval power. But during the war, it was a geopolitically strategic region where Brother Roger, while suffering from pulmonary tuberculosis, helped vulnerable people hide and escape into Switzerland for two years until the Vichy government denounced their resistance. Brother Roger said:

“As soon as France was liberated, in autumn 1944, the brothers returned to Taizé where they led a life of prayer, work, study and hospitality.”

Brother Roger dedicated his entire life to service, community, and ecumenical reconciliation.

“He wanted the community to be present in its time, in solidarity with the poorest and those whose human rights were being trampled. As soon as there were twelve brothers, some of them were sent to live in small groups in deprived parts of the world, and he himself spent periods in places undergoing trials: Chile, Calcutta, South Africa, Lebanon, Haiti, the Sahel, Ethiopia, India, the Philippines….” the Taizé Community website explains. “During the period when Europe was divided into two blocs, he went every year to certain Eastern European countries, to be close to those who were trapped within their borders with no possibility of expressing themselves.”

Tragically, Brother Roger was assassinated during a 2005 evening prayer service by a woman struggling with mental health issues. He was 90 years old. In addition to his lifetime of service and ecumenical community building, he left a musical legacy. Taizé music is meditative in its simplicity and repetition. Its harmony is layered. And it is shared by many.

As a form of worship, meditation, and connection, the brothers crafted melodic, scripture-based chants that would be easy for repetition, translation, and contemplation. Now, almost 80 brothers from 30 countries form the Taizé community of service to young people, global missions, and healing divides between Catholic and Protestant denominations.

Two decades later, more than 5,000 miles away, on the eve of the American midterm elections, a small chapel glowed with candlelight and music that began in post-WWII France to reconcile divided Christian communities and serve vulnerable people.

After the fall-back time change, it was already dark in Oregon on Sunday night. The service was called “Planted for the Future: A Service of Meditation and Prayer for Our Nation.” But before the service even began, the First Congregational Church shared some recommended reading and reflection for the election season.

“The Road They Never Finished” is a meditation by the Rev. Cameron Trimble and overview of the historic and tragic 1961 Freedom Riders. It is copied in full below if you would like to read his inspiring words.

And, as Rev. Trimble writes, “This week, a group of civil rights leaders, faith communities, artists, original Freedom Riders, and their descendants is retracing that historic route.³ The Ride 2026 started in Washington on October 17 and will reach New Orleans on October 28, just before the American midterm elections. Along the way, they are visiting historic churches, Black colleges, civil rights landmarks, and communities where the fight for equal citizenship still goes on.”

Emblazoned across the side of the Ride 2026 bus is a quote, “When injustice is loud, faith cannot whisper.” — Rev. Traci Blackmon

With these stories in mind, and in our hearts, the service began.

A female pastor talked about how rare silence has become in the modern world, how hard it is to cultivate, and how rare it is to share silence with other people. She’s not wrong. We live in an increasingly noisy world.

While we are safe enough to sit quietly and reflect deeply as a community, girls and women in this country are dying from treatable septic miscarriages. Some 400,000 people have suffered in for-profit ICE detention facilities under the MAGA administration that is also manipulating the way deaths are reported. An increasing number of deaths by hanging of Black people are being reported as suicides while law enforcement brutality against people of color and immigration protestors continues virtually unchecked.

Those of us fortunate enough to explore and share our spirituality during times of political turmoil must recognize how unsafe so many of our neighbors are.

“In a time of uncertainty, we gather not to predict the future, but to become rooted in prayer, gratitude, courage, and hope,” the flyer in everyone’s hand read. But we must be even more than grateful, more than courageous. We must be selflessly brave. And we must find effective ways to be loud in challenging injustice.

“Is anyone feeling anxious about the elections?” the pastor asked before the meditations. The few dozen gathered together chuckled ruefully.

He emphasized we were not there to pray for a specific or particular outcome to this election but to pray for God’s presence in our lives regardless of the results.

The pianist hummed first. Then she started singing. A few voices joined her softly. We would be praying with music, Brother Roger’s music created by those freedom fighters who survived WWII, and helped others survive.

The music paused.

The Didache, the pastor explained, is one of the earliest surviving texts of Christian religious teaching besides the New Testament. He called it “an early exposition of how to live a Christian life.”

It was written at a time of persecution, he went on, “for people who were under stress, definitely not trusting that their government had their best interests in mind.” People turned against each other, he told us.

The similarities were lost on no one.

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He then guided us through The Four Bows Meditation, where we prayed the Our Father with increasing humility and examination, bowing deeper with each question he asked.

What about our national life do we continue to give thanks for?

What about our national life needs more doing “on earth as it is in heaven?”

Where do I most need help “from above” in the coming days and weeks?

He encouraged us to call out our answers if we felt compelled. The responses weren’t unique to needs in the U.S.: hope, compassion, neighborliness, and safety.

This is my prayer for Christians. Please embrace the historical, abiding, and defining fact that Christianity is inextricably “political”. Following Christ requires us to be political, not in the pejorative, modern sense of the word, but in dedicating our lives to serving the vulnerable. Just like Brother Roger and the Taizé Brothers did during WWII. They did not require refugees to share their faith or nationality or political party to qualify for help.

Every denomination calling its congregants to serve in their food pantry, meal train ministry, family shelter and housing programs, mental health advocacy, LBGTBQ+ inclusion, and “Green Teams” environmental service is answering Christ’s most heartfelt call, and living non-negotiable Christian values.

This isn’t “woke-ism”. It’s love.

At the end of the service, the pastor stood at the door, smiling placidly with a wicker basket full of butterfly-shaped biodegradable papers, each pressed with native wildflower seeds indigenous to the Pacific Northwest.

We will keep singing, and we will plant seeds. But we must also engage in forms of worship and service that scare us. We must sacrifice our convenience, comfort, and even our own safety.

The bluenami, as many are calling the sweeping 2026 midterm nationwide rejection of MAGA, doesn’t automatically and neatly conclude this nightmare era of domestic cruelty and shattered international diplomacy. But it can be the beginning of a crucial reparation era if we and our elected officials take the enormity of the work seriously.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

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