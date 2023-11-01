Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Yes, It’s Getting Worse: New Data Shows Mass Shootings Are More Frequent

Yes, It’s Getting Worse: New Data Shows Mass Shootings Are More Frequent

If it feels like U.S. mass shootings have become more frequent, that intuition remains correct, according to data analysis by The Marshall Project.

by Leave a Comment

This story was produced by The Marshall Project, a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization that seeks to create and sustain a sense of national urgency about the U.S. criminal justice system, and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.
On Oct. 25, 2023, a gunman opened fire in Lewiston, Maine, ultimately killing 18 people and injuring 13 more at a bowling alley and a nearby bar. He was found dead after a two-day manhunt. Maine, which has one of the lowest homicide rates in the nation, remains in shock.If it feels like U.S. mass shootings have become more frequent, that intuition remains correct, according to data analysis by The Marshall Project.

Under even one of the most conservative definitions of “mass shootings,” in which a gunman slaughters four or more strangers in a public place, the number of these crimes has indeed been climbing in the last few years — and they have higher death tolls, as well.

Mass shootings account for just a fraction of the daily toll of firearm deaths in the U.S., where about 132 people died every day in acts of gun violence in 2022.

Our analysis is based on data through 2022 from The Violence Project, a nonprofit research group that uses a narrow definition of mass shootings adopted from the Congressional Research Service, which advises federal lawmakers.

Mass shootings have been on the rise steadily for the past 40 years

Thirty-three of these massacres occurred from 2018 through 2022, compared with 25 from 2013 through 2017, according to The Violence Project data. We compared five-year periods, rather than annual data, so we could more clearly see trends over time. A focus on yearly data would be skewed by 2020, when there were two mass shooting incidents, which researchers attribute to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Still, the latest five-year period saw more attacks than any other comparable timespan dating back to 1966 — an average of about 6.6 mass shootings per year since 2018.

The Violence Project defines mass shootings as single incidents in which four or more people are killed (not including the shooter), in public locations, such as schools, stores, or workplaces. It excludes murders that occur as a result of other crimes, such as domestic violence, robbery and gang violence.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

At least seven mass shootings so far in 2023 fit this definition:

This means 2023 is on par with the number of mass shootings in recent years. The Violence Project counted eight mass shootings in 2021, and seven in 2022.

While shooting incidents show a gradual upward trend, the number of those killed is rising at an alarming rate

As mass shootings in the U.S. reached a record high, so did the number of deaths and injuries. From 2018 to 2022, perpetrators killed 257 people — close to the 266 fatalities in the five-year period that ended in 2017, and significantly more than any previous period.

The rise in deaths and injuries from 2013 through 2017 was mostly due to the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. At a Las Vegas music festival in 2017, a gunman with multiple assault weapons killed at least 60 people. Over 850 people were injured, including scores hurt in a stampede, according to The Violence Project.

Injuries have likewise risen significantly; one contributing factor: assault weapons

Our analysis shows that in the past five years, assault-style weapons have been used in half of mass shootings. Prior to 2013, they were used in one-third or fewer of all mass shootings.

There is no national, legal definition of a “mass shooting.” Several organizations track this form of gun violence, but use different yardsticks.

In 2024, The Marshall Project will update the charts included in this article with full data from 2023. For more on mass shootings and how they are defined, a full analysis from 2022 is available.

 

Previously Published on hub.stacker

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.    Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

About Stacker

We founded Stacker in 2017 with a simple vision: provide publishers with engaging, data-driven stories. News organizations have long relied on legacy newswires to fill coverage gaps and complement original reporting. We saw the need for approachable journalism that combines rigorous data analysis with rich editorial insights—and we rapidly became a go-to source for data-driven features.

As we developed new storytelling methods and expanded our publishing network, our mission grew. We wanted to support the world’s newsrooms and build a future where journalism is more sustainable to produce, distribute, and fund. The first step was to make our newswire freely available to all publishers, whether local or national.

Today, Stacker is built around a dynamic newsroom that brings together thinkers and storytellers from beyond traditional media to tackle age-old industry challenges, from how to scale storytelling concepts to imagining a new way for brands to ethically contribute to a tradition of trustworthy journalism.

Our unique storytelling method and partnership approach allows us to work with publishers looking for engaging content and brands committed to creating authoritative, newsworthy stories. This powers our free newswire and ever-growing storytelling platform, enabling publishers to effectively inform and engage their audiences while providing them with the resources to focus on their own original reporting.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x