Yoga Expert Reveals an Energy-Boosting Morning Routine, Which Takes Just Seven Minutes To Shake Off Tiredness

Yoga expert Maria Andrews provides a seven-minute routine to help shake away your sleepiness, which is perfect for all experience levels

The darker mornings this November may see more Americans struggling with their sleep routines due to ‘revenge bedtime procrastination’

Some states struggle more with sleep than others, with New York named the state that sees the most disruption in the winter months

A yoga expert has revealed a quick morning routine that fits easily into your morning schedule and is designed to combat tiredness, as cold weather and dark morning fatigue creeps in.

Maria Andrews, Registered Yoga Teacher and Editor at yogajala, says that incorporating a simple routine into your morning can help reduce the effects of a disrupted sleep schedule – as new data names the parts of the US that are most concerned about their routine.

According to Maria, the darker mornings can impact our body clocks as we find it harder to wake up before sunrise. She says: “Our circadian rhythm is our body’s natural 24-hour clock which controls how awake we feel throughout the day. When the seasons change, and our bodies are forced to wake before it is light, it can take some adjustment.

“Many may feel it is harder to get out of bed on cold winter mornings and may even end up feeling sluggish or lacking energy later in the day due to poor sleep or an unproductive start to the day.

“Some of us may even try to accommodate for our lack of daytime productivity by staying up later at night to complete tasks or enjoy leisure time. Then, we find it harder to wake up in the morning, and the cycle begins again.”

‘Revenge bedtime procrastination’ is the practice when someone delays going to sleep due to a lack of free time earlier in the day. There has been an increased interest in the habit over recent years, with its hashtag currently having over 29 million views on TikTok.

Some tell-tale signs that your sleep cycle has been affected by a bad habit like ‘revenge procrastination’ include a lack of motivation, tiredness throughout the middle of the day, struggling to concentrate or get tasks completed – or even headaches developing.

According to Maria, one of the most effective ways to regain energy in the mornings is with a quick stretching yoga routine, as she says: “Getting your body moving early in the morning with a quick routine works to release muscle tension and regulate important wake/sleep systems in our bodies, as well as provide much-needed stress relief.

“While some experienced Yogis like to challenge themselves with more advanced poses such as inversions, anyone can benefit from simple moves that help reduce pain, increase strength, improve our mood and increase our focus – especially in the morning.”

7-Minute Tiredness-Busting Morning Routine

To help shift the sluggish feeling the morning after you’ve stayed up late, Maria recommends following this simple routine which can be completed in as little as seven minutes!

Allow a minute for each pose to feel the full effect but take as long as you feel you need. These easy steps will have your body feeling invigorated and ready to start the day:

1. Slow Controlled Breathing. Starting simply, controlled breathing can help awaken the body by helping the oxygen to follow through the bloodstream. Sit or lay in a way that is comfortable, although upright is best, and take deep, slow breaths.

2. Child’s Pose. This pose stretches the back, hips, and thighs and gently relieves tension in the back, neck and shoulders. Begin by kneeling on the floor with your toes touching and knees apart. Sit back on your heels, extend the spine and lower your torso to the ground. Keep your palms on the floor, arms extended out and tilt your forehead down. Hold for a minute.

3. Cat-Cow Pose. To do this pose, begin by kneeling on the floor on all fours, palms and knees equally apart. Tuck your chin to your chest and press into your palms, arching your back. As you exhale, push your torso down, lifting the tailbone and head to the sky. Alternate these slowly for a minute.

4. Downward Facing Dog. From being on your hands and knees, tuck your toes, lift your hips and straighten your legs, forming an inverted V-shape. Keep your palms firmly planted on the floor. This pose is perfect for invigorating your body and getting you ready to start the day.

5. Warrior Pose. This pose helps to stretch the hips and groin and promotes a sense of openness. Begin by standing with your feet wide apart and raise your arms to be parallel with the floor. Then, turn your right foot out and bend your right knee, keeping it aligned with your ankle. Stretch your arms out to the sides and gaze over your right hand. Hold this for 30 seconds, then repeat on the left.

6. Triangle Pose. To stretch the hamstrings, move into this pose from Warrior by keeping feet spread wide apart, one turned out and arms out to your sides. Bend to your side and place your lower hand on your shin, other arm to the sky. Follow the arm in the air with your gaze and hold for 30 seconds. Repeat on the other side.

7. Tree Pose. This final pose in the sequence will improve your balance, stability and focus. To begin, stand with your feet together, move your weight onto your left foot and bend your right knee. Then, place the sole of your right foot on the inner calf or thigh of your left leg. Bring your hands to prayer position at your chest and take deep breaths. Hold for 30 seconds and repeat on the left.”

In addition to providing a quick morning routine, the experts at yogajala, also reveal which states struggle the most with poor sleep and tiredness this time of year.

The states were ranked from most to least concerned about their sleep quality and routine, based on Google searches made around sleep problems – including ‘sleep aids’ and ‘can’t sleep’.

The state that struggles the most with their sleep quality at this time of year was New York, followed by Massachusetts and Maryland.

The study conducted by https://yogajala.com.

