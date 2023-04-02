Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / You and Your Wife Will Disagree–Now What?

You and Your Wife Will Disagree–Now What?

People generally have two responses to conflict. First, getting defensive and aggressive. Second, avoidance. Neither will resolve the initial disagreement. Both will damage your marriage.

by Leave a Comment

Whenever you’re in conflict with someone, there is one factor that can make the difference between damaging your relationship and deepening it. That factor is attitude.

– William James

You and your wife are having a disagreement. Whether it turns into conflict is up to you. Your choice will impact your marriage.

Any two people will eventually disagree about something. The two of you are no different. But if you see a normal disagreement as conflict everything changes.

The word conflict provokes strong feelings in most of us. It is a word that has no positive connotation.

People generally have two responses to conflict. First, getting defensive and aggressive. Second, avoidance. Neither will resolve the initial disagreement. Both will damage your marriage.

If your natural tendency in highly charged situations is to fight, you will most likely take that approach in a conflict with your wife. Escalating the situation and creating a break in your relationship.

If your natural tendency is to flee, you will do everything you can to avoid dealing with the situation. Your wife will feel unheard and that she doesn’t matter. Again, creating a break in your relationship.

If this is the pattern you and your wife engage in every time there is a disagreement, your marriage will be in a state of disconnection way too often.

But seeing disagreements as opportunities to learn about each other and grow personally will benefit your marriage.

The trick is to keep these disagreements from escalating into conflict. While a disagreement can create a disconnect in your relationship, it is much easier to repair than if it ends up in escalation or avoidance.

And knowing how to repair a break in your relationship is a necessary skill if you want your marriage not just to survive but actually thrive.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

There are a couple of things you can do to keep the damage caused by a disconnection to a minimum as well as repair the disconnect when it does happen.

First, understand your response when you and your wife disagree. What belief or value is being touched by her disagreeing with you? What makes that important? What makes it personal? What meaning are you attaching to it? Whatever it is, you are taking the disagreement personally. And that’s guaranteed to cause problems.

Second, take ownership of your reaction and your behavior during the disagreement. If you can take a break before getting too hot, you will minimize any damage from your discussion.

Finally, learn to apologize and/or accept your wife’s apology. Responding to each other’s repair efforts is a critical component of keeping your marriage strong and healthy.

So the keys to remember are: 1) don’t escalate a disagreement into conflict; 2) own and manage your reaction and behavior; and 3) make and accept repair efforts.  You’ve got this.

 

Previously Published on The Hero Husband Project

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

 

iStock image

About Lesli Doares

Lesli Doares’ mission is to leave no one behind on the relationship battlefield. She is committed to having men be included, respected, and loved as husbands and fathers. She is a Marriage Coach and Communications Consultant in the Raleigh, NC area. You can learn more at www.theherohusbandproject.com or join the Good Guys, Great Husbands Facebook group. Her free Get More Connection and Intimacy Roadmap is waiting for you!

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x