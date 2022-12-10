You Are Born With Two Fears – The Rest Are Learned

We are only born with two fears: the fear of falling, and the fear of loud noises. The rest of the worries, fears, and doubts you experience and carry around with you have been learned during the course of your life.

In other words, you are carrying around a bunch of stories in your mind and in your belief system which are limiting your sense of aliveness.

The Conscious and Subconscious

There are basically two parts to the human mind: the conscious and the subconscious. The conscious mind is your “thinking mind”, the part that you are aware of, and it processes about 2,000 bits of data per second. Your conscious mind is responsible for about 5% of your human experience, and you get to decide what your conscious mind experiences during the course of your life.

Your subconscious mind is your behind-the-scenes programming. It controls aspects of you such as your breathing, heartbeat, and other functions which you can’t directly control, and processes about 20,000,000 bits of data per second. It is responsible for 95% of your choices, decisions, and behaviors, but these are completely carried out by the programming held within the subconscious portion of your mind.

To put it bluntly, 95% of what you experience in life is because of the programs running in the background – without your awareness. You might have explained these away as “that’s just who I am”, but it’s not who you are – it’s who you are programmed to be.

This programming is a result of a lifetime of learning. Between the ages of 0-7 you are a subconscious sponge – you can’t tell a truth from a lie, and your subconscious devours everything as truth. Santa Claus, the Tooth Fairy, religious guilt and shame, and what your parents and teachers tell you is the “reality of life” are just other people’s stories absorbed by your own subconscious as truth. Since you lack the ability to discern between true and false, your naive little mind takes other people’s false reality as real.

Some fear-based beliefs that are commonly accepted as truth:

Making money is hard

Life is dangerous

You’ve got to work hard to make money

Rich people are greedy

You can’t have it all

Better safe than sorry

You ought to be ashamed of yourself

You can’t be yourself and succeed

The list of painful and false lies that we tell ourselves goes on forever. And the real problem is that most people never truly understand that these are beliefs and not truth. They are not real. They are just someone else’s perception of reality that they experienced and then handed down to the next 100 generations. Most people never challenge these beliefs – they just continue to see the world through the lens of their beliefs, and when evidence proves these beliefs wrong they view the evidence with cynicism and skepticism.

We are taught that you can’t get something for nothing. But you can! Water falls from the sky and food grows from the ground. The air you require is all around you. Everything you need to sustain life can be found for free! But we continue to live through our poisonous beliefs.

Fear, Worry, and Doubt

Many humans live a miserable existence always worrying about the future. Fear, worry, and doubt are accepted as normal, and this is just another belief. Fear, worry, and doubt are all because someone shared their painful belief with you when you couldn’t decide for yourself – so now you’re carrying around their baggage.

Money fear? Think about your parents’ experience with money. Hate the rich? Think about how the people you loved perceived the wealthy class. Guilt and shame for wanting more from life? Think back to your first leaders and teachers and you’ll likely find that they taught you that it was selfish to want more.

Every fear, worry, and doubt that you have can be traced back to someone or an experience that lodged it within your subconscious. 99.9% of your fears, worries, and doubts are not true nor ever come true.

So you’re carrying around a big old backpack full of everyone else’s fears, worries, and doubts – all except two: the fear of falling and the fear of loud noises. Those are genetic and are embedded in your DNA as a means of physical survival.

Every other fear, worry, and doubt is absolutely unnecessary and you can let them go whenever you choose. I recommend you pay attention to your deepest fears, worries, and doubts and trace them back. When you do you’ll laugh at how you’ve lived life through your programming. That’s when you’ll be able to finally create healthier beliefs.

Life is not all fear, worry, and doubt. There’s more to life than struggle and suffering. If you need help experiencing peace and joy I’d love to be part of your journey. Let me know when you’re ready, and I’ll make sure you know I’m ready for you.

Then you’ll finally be able to live soul out!

—

