You Are To Blame for Your Failing Relationship

In a previous article, I shared signs that suggest you’re an invisible partner in your relationship.

As obvious as the signs of a one-sided relationship are, many participants in the love game continue to miss them.

As a sequel to this article, it’s become important to share some pointers that raise a finger at you — the performing partner. You’re the possible cause of your unfortunate invisibility in your relationship.

A relationship is a game of maintaining a steady equilibrium. One partner is incapable of keeping the relationship steady on its fulcrum. It requires both partners to stand at opposite ends, coordinating to keep the plank at relative equilibrium, swaying gently up and down.

It’s reasonable to consider the spectator in a one-sided relationship as the problem. To pin all the problems in your relationship on the partner who appears to do little or nothing to move the needle of the relationship forward.

But really, sometimes, the problems in the relationship aren’t about the spectator partner. Sometimes it’s about the performer in the relationship.

A spectator partner could have given up on their relationship and simply chosen to cruise along. The reasons for this attitude sometimes are traceable to the performing partner.

Here are two good reasons that suggest you the performing partner is responsible for the unfortunate state of your relationship.

1. You’re a poor communicator

Poor communication underscores unhealthy dynamics in a relationship.

Feeling overwhelmed and singularly responsible for the affairs of your relationship could be a show of your poor communication skills.

You’re overburdened in your relationships because of missing clarity on the goals and direction of the relationship.

What are your individual expectations for the relationship?

What are your collective expectations for the relationship?

You must communicate your individual and collective expectations for the relationship.

Failing to define expectations and obligations brings about avoidable frustrations and disappointments from unsatisfied expectations.

Poor communicators in relationships usually assume overcompensating through excessive investments of emotions, time, money, etc. would magically address the colossal problems their poor communication skills create.

When you avoid defining the essentials of your relationship, you can’t have expectations, and much more, feel upset about your partner not committing and investing in the relationship as much as you do.

Every relationship is unique. Having expectations without discussing and agreeing on them only creates frustrations, which is usually common in a one-sided relationship.

Even business corporations define and clarify their vision and mission statements to employees. It’s how they attract suitable employees with aligned personal goals and values.

Just like these corporations, the same concept of vision and mission statements applies to your relationship.

What you can do

Sit down with your partner and candidly share what your individual expectations are for the relationship. Have the two of you share your individual expectations for your relationship. Work out differences and align your expectations.

In areas of difference, navigate through them as two grown adults, and find suitable compromises.

What is important to note is that people enter relationships with some level of selfish interests. Those selfish interests will require some compromising. Also, each partner is coming from a unique home and background. Sometimes from completely different environments. This makes the concept of commitments and obligations different for different people.

To be on the same page, on goals, commitments and obligations, there must be a conversation to define and clarify them. In the absence of this important discussion between a couple, one partner ends up over-committing whiles the other under commits.

2. You’re anxious and insecure

Your partner is acting unavailable and disinterested in you because of you.

You may be possessive and insecure. Or you’re an avoidant personality who hides from conflicts and avoids confrontation. Either way, both personalities point to some personal insecurities and anxieties.

Now, whether you’re possessive, or an avoidant, both personalities in a relationship can create friction and bog down the growth of your relationship.

Much as children throw tantrums when parents try to puppeteer them around, the same is with grown adults in relationships. No grown adult appreciates being controlled and micromanaged.

Individuality is crucial in developing a healthy and stable relationship.

If you become unreasonably anxious and unable to keep a level head whenever your partner is away from you, you may have trust issues. You read multiple meanings into activities in your relationships. This behaviour then aggravates your anxieties and trust issues.

Anxious freaks usually believe without evidence that their partner may be cheating. This explains their clinginess and anxieties in the relationship.

Trust is a prop in a relationship. It’s what balances a relationship. Trust is perceptible in your attitude towards your partner. Your partner recognises how much you trust them from your reactions, and responses to events in your relationship.

An anxious, insecure freak always jumps to the worst-case scenarios.

What you can do

Pen down the reasons behind your anxieties in your relationship. Open yourself up to this exercise. Be honest and avoid hedging.

Assess how rational the reasons you manage to come up with are?

Find out the triggers of your anxieties. Are they self-triggered, or triggered by your partner — their actions and inactions?

For self-emanating anxieties, explore childhood traumas. Identify any incidents of abandonment. People who suffered abuse and neglect during their childhood usually grow up with separation anxiety and fear of abandonment.

If you’re cleared on issues of abandonment and any personality disorders from your past, you can now consider the following questions to understand how your partner could be causing your anxieties.

Do you feel your partner loves you as much as you love her?

What’s your assessment of the growth of your relationship so far, on a scale of 1 to 10?

How rational have you been with your assessment of this growth?

Do you believe you’ve been blowing on the embers of a dying relationship? I mean, are you desperately forcing a failing relationship to work?

Objectively, are you satisfied with the dynamics of your relationship?

If your answered negatively to most of the questions above, you’re likely in the wrong relationship. And that possibly explains your anxieties. Before you take any drastic decisions you may want to consider an appointment with a couple therapist.

…

Our personalities and nature of upbringing bears a strong influence on our relationships. Many issues of our relationships, when objectively assessed are more likely to point to difficult and unpleasant experiences we had in our previous relationships — family, friends, ex-partners etc.

—

