‘You Can’t Ever REALLY Be a Woman’

I’m a trans woman. Which means I AM a woman. And I get tired of people – mostly online – telling me I can’t be.

But, you say, what about your genes? You have a Y chromosome! To which I say yes, I do.

However, there are other women, born as women, who have the same genetic problem as I do. They have a defect called “androgen insensitivity syndrome” which means that, even though they have testes producing testosterone, their body doesn’t respond to it. They are born and grow, not as men, but as women. They are, for all intents and purposes, cis women, one of whose chromosomes happens to be Y.

So, I say, you can most definitely have a Y chromosome and still really be a woman.

But, you say, what about your lack of a womb? You can NEVER have children!

Yes. That sucks. And infertility is probably the crappiest part of being a trans woman. Because, while I can medically fix a lot of what a birth into the wrong body has done to me, I can never fix that.

But are you telling me that my infertility denies me womanhood? Would you say that about another infertile woman? There are lots of reasons why a woman might not be able to bear a child.

Are those women, like me, never able to “really” be women? I hope you realize how this starts to sound absurd.

In the end, trans women can “really” be women because we really ARE women. Having been born with a penis doesn’t change that.

As I have said before, what guy would willingly, even exuberantly, undergo a surgery to destroy a perfectly functional penis and replace it with a hole that can never bear children?

Only a woman would do that.

Shutterstock