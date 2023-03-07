You Can’t Keep a Friendly Relationship with Everyone Even If You Always Have Good Intentions

If you accidentally spill food on someone’s clothes while dining in a restaurant, what do you do?

If you are the person whose clothes got stained by someone else, what would you do?

Coincidentally, I witnessed an incident like this yesterday. I was having a meal in a restaurant and there was a couple on a date next to me. There was a young man around who accidentally stumbled while carrying his food and spilled it on the couple.

The young man immediately apologized and offered to pay for the cleaning of their clothes. The couple was clearly upset and no longer enjoyed their meal as before.

However, they did not lash out at the young man and accepted his apology without asking for compensation. After that, I could feel that the couple was still unhappy for a while and the atmosphere was not as cheerful as before.

After witnessing this event, I have been thinking: what should I do if I were that guy?

I have thought about it for a long time and realized that I don’t have a solution. Firstly, apologizing is necessary. However, an apology cannot immediately clean the clothes, which are still dirty. Offering money is also useless, as the clothes will not be cleaned immediately. Ultimately, the original date plan of the couple has been ruined.

From the perspective of the couple, it seems that there is no solution either. Whether scolding the guy or even hitting him (which may be illegal), it cannot change the fact that the clothes are dirty and the atmosphere of the date has been ruined. In the end, they can only accept the guy’s apology.

Afterward, I thought a lot and realized that there are often structural contradictions between people that cannot be resolved through goodwill, friendliness, understanding, or sympathy.

For example, in gambling, when some people win money, others must lose money. You cannot make all gamblers win, so the relationship between gamblers is inevitably cold and hostile.

In the workplace, two colleagues are competing for the same leadership position. So the relationship between the two sides will inevitably be tense. No matter how fair and transparent the selection process is, and no matter how friendly and generous both sides are, it will not change the fact that if you do not get the position, you will be upset.

You Can’t Keep A Friendly Relationship with Everyone Even If You Always Have a Good Intention

There are times when people simply have structural conflicts with each other. When you are doing something, you will inevitably offend some people, even if you fully comply with the law and have good intentions. Once a fundamental conflict occurs, you cannot make up for it with kind words or friendly gestures.

Let me tell a story. I have a younger friend named Jon who is very talented and has been performing exceptionally well in his company. However, due to personal and career reasons, he decided to switch to another company.

As a gesture of goodwill, Jon informed his boss of his resignation plan six months ahead of time, hoping to give his current employer enough time to train a replacement for him.

But his boss became angry. The boos thought that he had invested a lot in Jon and given him many opportunities. Consequently, the boss continued to pressure Jon and played the emotional card…

The whole process was very unpleasant for Jon. He was puzzled as to why this was happening. After all, switching jobs is his legal right, and he had been very cooperative with his employer.

This is the fundamental contradiction. Since Jon has decided to resign and move to another company that is in competition with his current employer, it will harm his boss’s interests. Therefore, the boss is naturally very angry. This dissatisfaction cannot be resolved through advance notice or a well-planned handover process. When you decide to resign, you have already offended your boss.

What I want to say is:

Accept reality. As long as you exist in this world, there will always be people who don’t like you.

When faced with people you have to offend, do what you have to do under the premise of following the rules and maintaining goodwill. Don’t be too anxious or feel too guilty.

