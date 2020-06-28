You Can’t Make Excuses and Progress at the Same Time

When you want to achieve something in life you have a choice at any given moment. This choice tends to separate the successful from the unsuccessful. The choice is a simple one; Make Progress or Make Excuses.

You can’t do them at the same time, life just doesn’t work like that. Imagine you’re driving, and you press down on the brakes and the accelerator at the same time. It doesn’t make sense and you don’t get the desired result in the end. You’re more likely to cause an accident and wreck your car.

I learned the progress or excuses concept from a mentor of mine Paul Mort who eloquently states;

You’ve got to place more value on one than the other.

Your actions will uncover which is most important to you every single time

You cannot fake it. There is no hiding place on the journey to success, and despite what you might think, all the wishing, well-intentioned manifesting won’t help you. It is easy to speak about your dreams, your goals and intentions. You may even have the action steps all planned out but the action is what will move you forward. Even in failure, you’re moving forwards by simply learning and correcting the course and finding your way towards success.

The act of making an excuse comes from a place of weakness and leads to blaming or shaming. That can be blaming people, circumstances or reacting to a setback but your excuses and blame are an avoidance strategy designed to absolve you from taking responsibility for the things that you said you were going to do. This is why the action piece is so important.

Action

I have a tattoo on my forearm which is a quote from Eric Thomas, also known as E.T. The Hip Hop Preacher

When you want to succeed as bad as you want to breathe, then you’ll be successful

It’s a daily reminder that any action that I need to take has to be with intent and purpose otherwise there is little to no point. Being honest and accepting that can save you a lot of heartaches, ill feelings and stress along the journey.

Taking action is progressive no matter whether it is right or wrong. Being aware of undesirable outcomes allows you to learn. Even taking a break to consider your actions before deciding whether changes need to be made or staying the course is best, can be seen as progressive action. The action does require some clarity and a plan. Many people have tried taking actions for self-improvement and personal growth on a whim without considering how to do it or a structure to keep going when things get hard. In this case, rather than turn back around and go back to the beginning, they simply lie down on the road and wait for the vultures to pick their dreams apart, taking them away to a place where all unplanned bold notions go to die.

Excuses

The weather, a birthday, a holiday, a recession, coronavirus. All excuses not to make progress or follow through on something that you say you desire. The word excuse has become somewhat of an accusation and holds an air of shame which makes people feel uncomfortable but it doesn’t have to be like this. I want to learn to speak Spanish, I have a Spanish conversation book, I pay for Duolingo Plus and I practice speaking with the lady in the Cafe at work, but I don’t do it daily. Why? because I’ve not yet built it into my daily routine as a priority. I have the skills to do so but I have accepted that prioritising writing and building my business is of higher importance. Learning to speak Spanish is not high on my priority ladder and I’m ok with that so there’s no need to feel shame or guilt. It’s less stressful to accept it and move on.

Honesty

Honesty is your best friend when assessing your choices. It’s closely linked with taking responsibility but the focus is your mental health. If you can be honest with yourself (like I am with my slow progress with Spanish), then accepting your current position will result in fewer feelings of guilt. That guilt brings further negative feelings when comparing your successes (or lack of) to others who look to be on top of the world. Negative feelings, guilt and self-judgement are more likely to result in inertia rather than revelation. Ill feelings, loss of motivation, making excuses, stopping all action and lying down in the road refusing to move. This is not helpful to you and only happens when you are dishonest with yourself, holding up lofty expectations before reviewing your strategy. Be honest, did you even have one, to begin with?

Overcoming Excuse Making

Acceptance. When you accept whether you have the passion, desire and intent to achieve your goals then you have made a positive start. You start looking objectively at the task in hand and then the choice will re-emerge. Will I make progress or will I make an excuse? Becoming a writer was something that I’d long since forgotten about, that and becoming a public speaker. At every stage on the journey, I’ll ask myself the very same question and I have to be honest and accept the answer. Remember that making the excuse isn’t an accusation of laziness, it’s understanding that you need to take responsibility and that it’s yours and yours alone. The journey is yours, the failures are yours and the successes will be yours to celebrate at the end

Previously published on medium

