You Can’t Make Them Love You if They Don’t

It sounds romantic when Bonnie Raitt sings about it, but in real life it sucks and it hurts. When you care for someone who doesn’t reciprocate your feelings, it is not just an ego blow, it feels like a soul wound. But dry your tears for a minute, there are a lot of things you need to consider before accepting the verdict of your unworthiness.

First, and most importantly, as “The Four Agreements” teaches us, don’t take it personally. I know, I know–this sounds like impossible/crap advice on the face of it because how can you NOT take the rejection of your love personally? But when you take a step back, you have got to realize that we all bring a lead ton of baggage into any situation we enter—past conditioning, biases, insecurities, defense mechanisms—and we make a lot of our decisions from our wound points, whether we want/mean to or not.

This is good news and bad news because what it tells us is that any rejection you experience may have very little to do with YOU per se, and more to do with the object of your affection’s past conditioning, biases, insecurities and defense mechanisms, even if they try to make it about you. In fact, especially if they make it about you. Anyone who cannot be kind when refusing a declaration of love sounds like a real piece of work and you should carefully reconsider why you were attracted to that to begin with.

Second, and also critically important, is my personal mantra—there should be nothing less interesting to you than someone who is not interested in you. This is just common sense. Why twist yourself into knots trying to win approval with inauthentic behavior?

Most of us desire to put our best face forward and make a good impression, regardless of the circumstances, but make sure it is YOUR face you are putting forward. We have been a little brainwashed by makeover movies, where the geek becomes the stud or vamp and wins the heart of the person who had previously overlooked them, but if you are a geek, you need geek love. There is way more of that available than stud/vamp love anyhow, and it is so good to be with someone who adores you in your flannels and glasses.

Third, there is always the huge possibility that you are experiencing limerence and not love anyhow. Limerence is a state of involuntary obsession with another person. Limerence is different from love or lust in that it is anchored by uncertainty that the person you desire also desires you–you are “hooked” by the risk. Transference is another common cause of one-sided love. But at the end of the day, one-sided love is not about two people, it is about YOU and you are the one who needs to manage it.

Regardless of the reason, rejection is always an opportunity to grow. Accepting rejection gracefully is an important step. Do not stand outside their house with a boombox over your head, that only works in movies; in real life, it is more likely to get you a restraining order.

I am not suggesting this as a “strategy”, but keep in mind that, Temptations be damned, begging is not attractive and no one who respects and cares for you at all wants to see you do it. If you roll with the rejection and move on with your life, this will make you more appealing, both to yourself and others. I mean sure, eat a pint of ice cream and binge watch your favorite show if you must, but get up the next day and go for a walk and meet your friends for dinner and get back to the fine art of being you.

Everyone always says “You can’t love anyone else until you love yourself” — THANK GOD that isn’t really true. But when we love ourselves imperfectly (and most of us do), we are much more likely to accept unkind or dismissive or otherwise disrespectful behaviors from the people in our lives. Often we tell ourselves this makes us strong, tolerant, patient and a whole lot of other ego-building words, but ultimately what it really makes us is doormats.

Not every relationship you are in is going to be 50-50 but if there isn’t at least a platform of mutual respect and a willingness to meet halfway most of the time, then you are living with a rickety construct that is more likely than not to collapse out from under you. And even if you were to somehow cajole the person you admire into a situationship, the wild imbalance will cause it to crash and burn even sooner.

Many years ago I took an acting class where the teacher taught us to do conflict scenes by making us play tug of war while arguing. It was an ingenious tool to help us understand who had the upper hand and how to better assert our own points. But one thing he forbade was any kind of conflicts that involved “I want to be with you/I don’t want to be with you”.

Because the person who doesn’t want to be with you can simply drop the rope and walk away.

So let go of the rope. No matter how hard you pull, you can’t make them love you. And when you walk away, you will realize you are not leaving behind anything of real value to you.

