You Don’t Ask a Woman if They Want To Get Married

Do you want to get married?

A loaded question, given the circumstances.

The enigma that is the mind of a woman instantly falls down the rabbit hole. “Do you want to get married?” vastly differs from “Will you marry me?”

Do you want to get married?

The question in itself could have many connotations.

Firstly, the asker could be digging for answers in regards to the other’s intentions.

In a shallow dating scenario, perhaps the questioner is wondering how serious the other is planning to take their relationship. Many women would instantly answer either “I don’t know” while blushing and mentally trying on different wedding dresses. At the same time, another batch of women might say “no, not right now,” in fear that they might scare their suitor off.

In terms of a lengthy relationship, a woman may shrug as though saying, “if you have to ask, do you even know me?” By a certain length of time, the ball is entirely in the man’s court.

It’s a safe question.

Will you marry me?

A question sprung from deep in the soul with everything on the line.

Whether the moment is early into dating, lovers who have known each other for a long time, or partners who have built a life and want to string it together ceremoniously, will you marry me? Is the question that holds power over the future of two individuals.

A heart-melting yes, excitement and celebratory cheers shower the air.

Though, with a flip-of-the-coin, everything could turn sour. No. For many reasons, perhaps. Ones that cannot be overlooked. Marriage for the wrong reasons. Not the right time. Secrets. Heartbreak.

Everything is on the line.

That’s the beauty of it.

Pure risk.

Take her breath away

I have never been proposed to.

Maybe this is my lament to a beautiful idea.

I’ve had marriage explained away at me. Discounted and regurgitated as anything but beautiful. A contract. A government promise. A piece of paper. Religious pressure. Possibility of divorce (the most prominent reason against marriage I’ve heard).

As a romantic, I beg to differ.

There is nothing more poetic for a man to risk heartbreak and his pride in the name of love. They promise their heart and their total commitment to the woman they love.

The cost of love

The sentiment is behind the meaning, not the cost. We give depth to meaning.

A simple ring from a department store holding the birthstone of their hopeful fiancée could mean more than one may think. A wedding could be held in a massive venue with a thousand guests or a simple trip to the courthouse. In my opinion, the fun is all in the reception!

Under pressure

Society has taken its toll on the younger generations to sit stagnantly. Couples are getting married later, if at all because their parent’s failed marriage left deep scars.

There is a lot of pressure on men in terms of “taking the next step” with a woman they’ve been with, sure. Finding a home in an impossible housing market. Getting a job to support a future family. Setting up a foundation to live off financially.

The cost of living has soared, and the thought of financially supporting a child is all but terrifying.

Through this turmoil, will you marry me? Has taken on a new meaning.

Take on life with me.

Through the thick of it

and enjoy the thin of it

to the best of our ability.

It’s a rough world out there, but I wouldn’t want to face it with anyone else.

A romantic testament against the odds. Love will prevail.

It needs work, time, and care.

If it sits, it may grow stale.

Like anything, it needs tending to.

If it feels broken, fix it.

—

This post was previously published on Medium.

