You Don’t Have Problem Say No; You’re Just Saying it Wrong

It’s funny to me that they made a movie entitled “Yes Man” as it seems that the problem our society faces is not saying yes but no. The term “yes man” is a negative one, suggesting that a person will say yes to everything suggested to or asked of them.

There are countless books and articles written on the importance of saying “no.” Warren Buffet’s success has been described as his ability to say no to bad investment after bad investment leaving him the room to say “yes” when he finally finds something worth investing in.

When I was researching this article I found that as a Canadian this problem is even worse as the term “Canadian No” is used to describe the way Canadians say no, without saying no. So my struggle with the word no is not just a personal problem, it’s a cultural issue as well.

Why do you struggle with saying no? Perhaps you fear the conflict that comes from no. Perhaps you are afraid to disappoint someone or you value the relationship and worry that it will end it. Or like myself, perhaps you fear that by saying no you will miss out on some new opportunity so you stack your plate high with commitments.

The truth of the matter is that no is an important word. It’s important to keep your anxiety low, people’s sense of respect for you intact and your respect in yourself to be able to stick to your commitments. I’ve spent some time studying “no” and have distilled some easy ways to say no and some tips for those of us who aren’t comfortable with that word.

Your inner monologue – my first reaction to all questions is automatic “yes!” I want to be helpful; I am optimistic. Remember though, saying yes to something is saying no to other things. I try to remember that when I commit to something, I am also committing to spending less time with my family and my little girls are only young once. Be aware of what your schedule is and work on repeating this to yourself “my first reaction is NO.” When someone asks you for something your first reaction should not be “yes!” but it should be “let me check my schedule and get back to you. Is it OK if I get back to you by X time?” Time is no’s friend. Have you ever agreed to something and immediately thought, “why did I do that, I don’t have time this week!” Buy yourself that time upfront to come to that realization before you commit. Dealing with aggressive & pushy people – oh you know the ones. Ranking low on the emotional intelligence level you are silently pleading with them to pick up on your extra 3 seconds of silence of lack of smiling to realize you don’t want to do what they are asking. Say anything you want to these people but do not say “yes!” Buy yourself time, get some distance from them, don’t commit without being able to give some stress-free thought to it. You can use whatever excuse getting out of committing but as someone prone to say yes, this is one of your most dangerous situations to be in. Aggressive and pushy people don’t get insulted with super blunt statements so if you are stuck, simply identify how you are feeling. It’s easy, just say what’s on your mind “I am feeling pressured here and would appreciate a few minutes alone to think this over before I give you a proper response.” If they continue to push, “if you are going to push me to give you an answer right now I’m going to default to yes, but it will be an insincere answer. You need to give me some time to think it over.” No doesn’t have to be no – are you afraid to say no because that comes off as unhelpful, argumentative, etc.? Then don’t say the word no. Say no without saying no. As an example, if your friend who always guilt trips you to go on social events when you don’t have the time texts you, “hey are we on for drinks Thursday night?” You can reply “I would like to. Unfortunately, I’ve got a ton of work on my plate and there is just no way I could go out this week.” You have just said no, without saying no. Let’s be realistic though, he’s going to come back and say “oh come on man, we always go out on Thursdays. Just work a longer day on Friday to make up for it!” You can respond with what Chris Voss (Never Split the Difference) refers to as a “calibrated question.” Your response: “I am already way behind with my workload as it is, how do you propose I catch up on it all if I fall even farther behind?” Your friend is now in the position where he either has to write off your very fair concerns or concede that you need to stay in and get your work done. You have held your ground and said no, without saying no. Try it, it feels really good.

If you struggle to say no, don’t despair. I would rather be inclined to say yes to life, to opportunities and people then defaulting to no. Think of no as important word so you can choose the right circumstances for your yes. If your default is yes though, take the time to think about your decisions. Remind yourself to default to no, giving yourself the ability to choose your yes. Buy yourself time to make decisions, don’t let anyone bully you into a yes and shift your responses so you can say no without saying no.

For me, it’s become a fun little game. I now look for opportunities to say no, and I think to myself; what is the best way to say no to this question? Also, I recommend reading the following to help you get to your “no”:

The Power of a Positive No by William Ury

Never Split the Difference: Negotiating as if Your Life Depended on It by Chris Voss

If you struggle with no, I highly recommend reading/listening to these books. Of course, if you don’t have time, feel free to say no.

Shutterstock