You Don’t Have to Guess Where You Stand: Clear Green Flags He’s Actually the One

It’s not rocket science to know if the guy is “the one” for you.

There are hundreds of love stories out there where the guy proposed to the girl just 3 months after dating. Simply because he knew she was “the one”.

But in today’s modern dating, making a decision and sticking to it seems like the hardest thing to do.

How do I know if I make the right choice? Why would I let go of all of these options? Should I give it more time?

Here are the green flags that he’s undoubtedly the one:

No empty promises — just actions

My current boyfriend shows his love through real actions.

I know deep down he wants to build a life with me because it’s not just words that he gave me. I’m done with empty promises.

We, women, tend to emphasize words more than actions. We love what we hear, but where do those words take you?

Has the relationship moved from casual to exclusive yet?

As most men also aren’t good with expressing their emotions, it makes sense to focus more on what they actually do rather than what they tell you.

It’s actually not that hard to find a man who’s interested in you but not many can actually be a good partner as what they claim.

He knows what he wants

There’s a saying that nothing’s more attractive than hearing a man who knows what he wants. And I 100% agree with this.

Don’t you hate it when a man is wishy-washy–especially abut the way he feels for you?

/ugh/

One day he wants you and another day suddenly he’s not “sure”. What the heck does it even mean? I also see someone who doesn’t know what they want as a turn-off.

What’s worse is when they drag you into their “confusion” and hope you’ll stick around. This happens all the time on dating Apps.

You matched, you talked for hours, you hung out hundred times and when it comes to the big question, he just told you “I still don’t know what I want.”.

What a waste of time.

The one who’s damn serious to be with you won’t put you in that situation. If he isn’t ready, he’d be mature enough to let you go.

No commitment issues whatsoever

It should be common sense that if he’s the one, he shouldn’t have any commitment issues.

He’s just ready.

Unfortunately, most women are willing to wait until he sorts out his issue. I’ve been there.

I waited for a guy until he was ready to marry me. I was so naive to think I was special enough and he’d eventually commit.

Guess what?

Just like another classic story, he married someone else after he broke up with me. Did I wish I was logical enough to walk away? Sure.

But it’s also another proof that you shouldn’t wait for someone just to commit to you. Set a timeline and if nothing changes, move on.

Trust me, you’re doing yourself a huge favor by walking away.

He doesn’t make you feel crazy

It’s never a good feeling to ask, “What are we, really?”

That type of conversation should be easy. Overall, healthy relationships are stable.

This doesn’t mean there wouldn’t be any fights but it’s the strong bond and commitment when there’s a storm.

So if you find yourself busy asking, “Does he put me in his future plans?” then you already lose the relationship. It’s about time until you lose yourself.

That’s why I never liked those dating tips that tell you to apply “magic tricks” just to make him commit to you.

Like, for real?

Do you have that much energy to play the game?

What about finding someone who doesn’t make you feel crazy? In fact, you aren’t crazy.

Convincing yourself that all he needs is a little bit more time is like asking him to break your heart once more time.

The cycle will keep repeating and you’ll end up waiting forever.

…

“Compatibility matters a lot more than just chemistry.”

I know that I’m with the one right now because I don’t have to guess where I stand. I don’t feel crazy thinking about his commitment. And my gut tells me that I can trust him because he has earned it.

Overall, you don’t have to play the guessing game just to know if he’s “the one”.

I’m not saying you should follow your gut because it’s not enough. To build a long-lasting relationship, you also need to think about the practical aspect of it.

Is he responsible enough?

How does he treat you when they’re in a bad mood?

What about money talks?

Do you trust he has what it takes to be a good partner?

Compatibility matters a lot more than just chemistry.

So take your time to figure it out and don’t settle for something that doesn’t make you happy.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

—–

Photo credit: Andrew Rivera on Unsplash