You Know You’ve Hit a Low Point, When You’re the Strangest Person at the Registry Office

Doing things is hard, man.

My Grammarly app did not enjoy that intro sentence. It kept flashing me with its infuriating red lines, then reconsidered, thinking, “I guess there isn’t anything that grammatically wrong with the sentence. It just sounds so fucking stupid.”

Stupid as it may be, it’s the dang truth.

I hate doing things.

I don’t know if I’ve mentioned it, but I’m starting a podcast — and it’s the worst! This podcast thing has been consuming my life and I still can’t even see the endgame yet. Between having to learn all of the editing software and train myself to read things aloud without screwing up every five seconds, I feel like it’s sort of a losing battle.

Why am I doing this? What exactly is the point?

The point, my friends, is that I enjoy the sound of my own voice and want you all to be as enamoured with me as I am.

That was my attempt at plugging some of my up-and-coming stuff. I guess plugs work best when the project is done, and there’s a site to link to, though, soooo…

Well, now, much like my intro sentence, I just sound stupid.

But not as stupid as I felt this morning when I was at the registry office.

My daughter has a band recital coming up in a few weeks, so the thing I’ve been putting off for ten years can wait no longer. I have been forced to update my Health Care card to my married name.

THE INJUSTICE! That’s what I would have been thinking if I were some asshole who thought the world revolved around her. Instead, my one redeeming quality is that I am very quick to understand how my chronic procrastination and fundamental inability to do anything by myself can often land me in many inconvenient pickles.

Like when I discovered that my QR code (Covid Vaccination Record) would not be accepted anywhere (i.e., my daughter’s school for her recital) because it says my maiden name while my government-issued driver’s license is under my married name.



How was I supposed to know, ten years ago, when I took on my husband’s last name, that one day a global pandemic would befall the world, and I’d need to have a matching ID to my health records? The very thought — inconceivable!

And yes, that word does mean what I think it means!

This is fine, I reckoned. I just needed to venture out of my house *shudders* to the registry office and apply for a name change on my provincial health records. Then, when I download my new QR code, my information will match with my government ID and people won’t keep thinking that I’m one of those jackholes who are trying to forge government documents so they can drink in public.

Do you know how embarrassing it was to realize while sitting in a restaurant getting vaccine ID’d that my documents appeared to be falsified?

“Uh, Ma’am, the name on your QR code doesn’t match your driver’s license.”

“Yeah, it does. I’m Lindsay Rae Brown — I’m sure you’ve heard of my work before.” I only wish I was that cool to have said that, by the way.

“You are Lindsay Brown on your license but there appears to be a different last name on your QR code.”

“Say whaaaaat?!”

Then I got kicked out of the restaurant for not having a proper vaccine ID and also for being trapped in the 90s.

Not cool, man. Not cool at all.

. . .

The registry office was busy and filled to the rafters with weird ass people — as is the ancient ways of all registry and DMV headquarters. I usually love these places because I can people-watch all of the humans who are much less socially adept than me.

About ten other people and I were all waiting in the small entryway of the business for over ten minutes when something occurred to me.

Wait, why are new people getting served before us? We’ve all been here way longer than buddy in the black turtleneck. Should I have worn a turtleneck today to seem more important for speedier service?

That’s when a man popped his head in from outside, grabbed a ticket from the very large ticket dispenser just to the right of where I stood and said, “Have you guys all grabbed your tickets — I don’t want to jump the line?”

“Oh no,” I mused aloud, “is this, like, a bakery-type situation?” The only reference I could bring to mind was a Seinfeld episode. I forged onward, “You know like that one episode of Seinfeld where they’re waiting at the bakery for the chocolate babka, and then some woman gets her number called before Jerry, and they lose the babka?”

Everyone stared at me blankly, and I felt sorry for them that they didn’t understand the magic that is Jerry Seinfeld.

So yes, it was a ticket situation exactly like The Dinner Party episode on Seinfeld.

All ten of us gathered around the great ticket dispenser and awaited our numbering. A lady who was very disturbed that she had not been informed personally that she was supposed to take a ticket started yelling at the employees behind their little cubicles.

“Would have been nice to know about this numbering system!” She cried. “Ever heard of an informational sign or anything!” She kept looking at me for support, and I avoided eye contact with her as if my life depended on it.

Please, I wanted to say, don’t bring me into this. I don’t like confrontation.

In an attempt to guarantee that the customer service person at the desk liked me when my number was called, I laid on the charm extra thick. I did not want her assuming that I shared the loud lady’s values of yelling at customer service people, so as I approached her desk, I screamed, “Hellooo,” in Mrs. Doubtfire with cream pie on her face type fashion.

“Why, hello!” The employee said, seemingly just as excited about our interaction.

She was likely regretting her enthusiasm after handing me the form to fill out for my name change request. I am utterly hopeless when it comes to any sort of paperwork whatsoever.

Especially when there is the looming pressure of, like, twenty people waiting in line just behind me, clearly with better shit to do than watch Lindsay Rae Brown try to understand the complicated government jargon on the form she’s attempting to fill out.

Every few seconds, I’d look up timidly at the lady and softly say, “Um, hi, yeah, I’m sorry, but what does this section mean?” or, “I’m sorry, but what’s the date today?” Or, best yet, “I’m sorry, just one more question. Do I write my real name or my old name here?”

This last inquiry left my new friend with highly arched eyebrows — unable to even verbalize her exhaustion with this inane question. I realized that I had phrased it all wrong. So I asked if I needed to provide my actual legal name as of now or my maiden name that I haven’t used in over ten years?

For some reason, this prompted the woman to explain the entire form to me like I was a two-year-old monkey from the zoo.

And for that, I was grateful.

As I left the registry office, I glanced back at the building to find a tremendous sign on the front door that read, “PLEASE TAKE A TICKET UPON ENTERING THE BUILDING AND WAIT FOR YOUR NUMBER TO BE CALLED,” complete with a large red arrow pointing to the side of the wall where the ticket stand had been.

Doing things is indeed hard — this is true. The thing is, it probably doesn’t always have to be. We just need to slow down, read the signs and also be willing to make a complete fool of ourselves.

—

—

