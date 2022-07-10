You Like Her Because She’s Pretty; She’s Pretty, Because She Sleeps

There has been something keeping me up at night, my whole life really, but more so, while I was with you. I blamed it on depression, I blamed it on anxiety. I should have blamed it on my intuition, trying to worn me against you. The truth is, that I never felt safe enough to properly fall asleep.

My soul could never find peace, in a home where I had to beg for each little thing. From getting help with the dishes to telling your mom to treat me like someone’s child and not her sons servant wife.

Looking back now, I can see why I could never get some rest. I always had my guard up, trying to figure out how to better my best. While you slept sound asleep, next to my restless heart and mind, without a care in the world. You slept sound asleep even when you knew I was crying next to you, I guess that should have been my first clue…

But no, the truth only hit me hard and fast, the day I saw your name under more than one beauty’s half naked post. Woman that you met all over the world, while I trusted you to be building your career.

When I looked at each one of them, all I could think, was…

She’s pretty because she sleeps.

—

