You Will Marry the Wrong Person — It Isn’t a Scary Idea to Begin With

Love can break us, and some of us will never recover because we believe that love can only happen once.

What if we didn’t get it right the first time, It isn’t just the thought of losing the person we once loved but we punish ourselves by thinking we can’t do one thing right — choosing the right person to be with for the rest of our lives.

I can count on my fingers the times I fell in love.

I can even count on the few times that I was in a relationship.

Today, I am partnered and I am learning more about myself and my partner.

There were times when I could have walked away, and I’m glad I didn’t thanks in part to having dogs, the thought of them being separated from my partner wasn’t something I knew my dogs would be happy about.

Was it a compromise, It was but it wasn’t just me, my partner had compromised a lot for us to still be together.

…

First love

I wish I had known when I first loved, that there would be more coming in the future. I wouldn’t have taken it too seriously.

But when we were young, we wanted our first love to be our last.

It was for me, as it is for most of us.

But boy it does hurt, and as a young gay man who was not only confused with his sexuality, who also thought finding love was everything.

That with love I would be finally happy.

And it was a thought that I would carry on until a few weeks ago when I realized that regardless if I am in love or not, there will be times that I will not be happy and it has nothing to do with the outside world or how a partner treats me, it is something I need to work on by myself.

As many of us experienced, my first love ended up badly. A gay man falling in love with a straight guy was a recipe for disaster.

It will take me years to fall in love again, but the years that I closed my world were all wasted time.

…

The love that followed was even more tumultuous, an unrequited love. It almost destroyed me.

It took me many years to recover, and until one day I found myself functioning again with the full acceptance of who I am — a gay man.

And then he came along, the man I thought would be the one, he was the closest to finding the “right one” until it crumbled with betrayal.

Then the next one ghosted me.

It will take a pandemic for me to be in a relationship again.

But when the pandemic was over, I had questions.

…

Why You Will Marry the Wrong Person

Before you end up thinking that you married the wrong person, you first have to be in love.

And everything about how we love has something to do with how we knew love as a child.

So, we go for what is familiar, and what is familiar comes with the good and bad, and it also comes with a lot of suffering.

Recently there has been a study that shows we are attracted to people who are like us, there goes, the old saying;

“Opposites attract”

What is true is;

“Birds of the same feather, flocks together.”

And to me, that is an even scarier thought than- “Why You Will Marry the Wrong Person”

Because if I am the same as any of my past loves, then the things I didn’t want in them were the very same things that I possess.

According to the research, between 82% and 89% of traits examined were similar among partners, with only 3% ranking as substantially different.

But when we know that to be true, then we can make better choices when it comes to our romantic relationships.

…

We all imagine our ideal partner — someone who will fulfill our every need and make us blissfully happy. Yet the reality is that most of us will likely end up with someone who is far from “perfect.”

Why is this the case? In his insightful essay “Why You Will Marry the Wrong Person,” philosopher Alain de Botton argues that we are destined to choose less-than-ideal partners because of our own flaws and strangeness as human beings.

Though we may marry the “wrong” person, de Botton believes we can still achieve good enough, if imperfect, relationships through effort and compromise.

Our Own Strangeness

According to de Botton, one major reason we will marry the wrong person is simply that we do not fully know or understand ourselves.

As he puts it, “We are very strange creatures” who are not self-aware of the many flaws and quirks that make us difficult to live with. We go through life largely oblivious to what exactly makes us so “strange” and hard to be with.

We think we are OK to live with when we are by ourselves. And it is why when we start living without someone who happens to be a stranger, most of the time we think that it is their fault when fights erupt.

We go back to what de Botton said,

We are very strange creatures.

Part of the reason is that none of our friends would reveal that truth about us, That is why most of the time we feel our partner criticizes us it is because it is the first time we are hearing the truth about us.

Our parents love us too much to highlight our faults.

Our ex-lovers claim polite, generic reasons for breaking up rather than admit what they found unbearable about us.

In short, the people close to us are heavily invested in maintaining a positive image of us. They do not enlighten us as to our strangeness.

We are also addicted to seeking distraction to avoid spending time alone with ourselves.

In fleeing from self-reflection, we remain oblivious to our relationship-damaging quirks.

According to de Botton, our lack of self-knowledge severely impedes our ability to have successful relationships.

The sooner we accept that we are strange, the better for us to relate to the strangeness our partners exhibit.

Avoiding Vulnerability

Another factor that sabotages our choice of partner, according to de Botton, is our fear of vulnerability.

Real love requires openness, honesty, and expressing our emotional needs to our partners.

Yet this kind of direct emotional communication makes us feel dangerously exposed. To avoid this anxiety, we often retreat into destructive relationship patterns.

According to attachment theory in psychology, people generally respond to relationships in one of two ways.

Some become “anxiously attached,” nitpicking their partner’s flaws and demanding constant reassurance when feeling vulnerable.

Others become “avoidant,” withdrawing emotionally or pretending to be very independent when their need for closeness grows.

Both anxious and avoidant attachments make true intimacy nearly impossible.

They are strategies for keeping our vulnerabilities hidden — vulnerabilities that must be expressed for fulfilling relationships.

As de Botton puts it, real love requires having the courage to tell our partners “I need you. I wouldn’t really survive without you. I’m vulnerable before you.”

For most of us, this degree of raw honesty feels too daunting to attempt. We would rather project a false image of strength and self-sufficiency.

In masking our emotional needs, we set our relationships up for failure from the beginning.

We choose partners more suited for our false public personas than our real intimate selves. Until we can embrace the vulnerability intrinsic to love, we are unlikely to find partners we genuinely match.

The Skill of Love

While seeking love comes naturally to us, de Botton argues that the ability to love well is a skill we must purposefully learn.

In his view, true love means choosing to see the goodness within our partner’s flaws.

Rather than berating them for their weaknesses, we must apply “charity and generosity of interpretation”

to find the benevolent motivations behind their behavior. This contrasts sharply with the conditional affection most of us extend only to our partner’s strengths.

Developing this kind of compassionate mindset takes maturity.

Drawing on the psychoanalytical theory of Melanie Klein, de Botton notes that as infants we “split” our parents into wholly good or wholly bad figures.

Only by age four do children become able to integrate the good and bad — to understand their parents as complete, complicated people deserving of love despite their flaws.

As adults, we often retain a childlike tendency to idealize or condemn our romantic partners rather than accept the good and bad in them.

To love well, de Botton argues we must rediscover the nuanced perspective we lose after childhood — to embrace our partners’ inevitable flaws and limitations with generosity rather than resentment.

We must reinterpret behaviors that disturb us to find the underlying wounds or insecurities driving them. This capacity to honor our partner’s whole self, flaws included, is essential for relationships to thrive.

Choosing the Familiar

Another pitfall in selecting a mate, de Botton warns, is our instinct to seek partners who make us feel “familiar” rather than happy.

While we believe we want someone who will bring joy and contentment into our lives, what we find comforting are partners who evoke the emotional patterns imprinted in our early childhood. This can override even our conscious desires for a kind, stable partner.

As de Botton explains, our earliest experience with love involved a complex mix of nurturance and betrayal, delight and abandonment, safety and hurt.

Though painful, these chaotic emotional dynamics structured our understanding of intimate relationships. When choosing adult partners, “familiarity” subconsciously reminds us of the tortured but vital love bonds from our family past.

Even if a potential partner seems flawless on paper, we might reject them because the ease of being with them feels alien and wrong.

We gravitate to relationships that replay the chaotic oscillations and torments that defined love in our infancy and youth.

Perversely, we find partners who evoke past hurts even more compelling than ones who offer only kindness — because they match our templates for “real” intimacy.

De Botton observes that when friends recommend an obviously compatible suitor we ignore, we struggle to articulate why we find them lacking.

In truth, we often reject good partners because they fail to make us suffer and yearn for the “right” ways. Our primal concept of love remains tangled up with anxieties and unmet needs.

Until this changes, we will pass over prospective mates seemingly tailor-made for us.

Expecting Mind Reading

De Botton also highlights another widespread relationship pitfall — expecting our partners to read our minds and know what we need without us asking.

This myth of intuiting each other’s feelings and desires often sabotages communication in relationships.

In de Botton’s view, we carry an implicit fairy tale vision of perfect relationships from childhood into adulthood.

Just as a doting parent can sense what their child feels without a word, we imagine true lovers should understand our needs through a kind of telepathy.

This leads us to act sullen and resentful when our partners fail to provide for needs we have not expressed. We feel hurt when forced to directly ask for what we want.

This expectation of mind reading dooms relationships over time.

No matter how close two people are, it remains essential to communicate desires and uncertainties aloud.

Our loved ones, no matter how caring, cannot act as oracles divining our inner states. Yet openly teaching others about our needs feels uncomfortably vulnerable. We would rather maintain the fantasy that a true soulmate could guess what lies unspoken in our hearts.

So long as we expect partners to read between the lines and anticipate our feelings, we destine our relationships for confusion and disappointment.

To build strong relationships, de Botton stresses, we must become skillful “teachers” — clearly expressing our inner worlds and being receptive to guidance about our blind spots.

This capacity for mutual openness and teaching is essential to marry the “right” person.

The Ideal of Compromise

None of us are perfect, so all relationships require compromise.

But our culture tends to portray compromise as a failure rather than a normal, healthy adaptation.

De Botton argues that the ideal of seamless compatibility dooms relationships from the outset by ignoring our human limitations.

In his view, our flaws and quirks necessarily make us incompatible with any partner to some degree.

The dream of finding a soulmate free of conflict is childish magical thinking. Mature love means accepting that friction is intrinsic to being with another person.

We must therefore strive to be flexible and accommodate our partner’s differences when possible.

When two unique individuals come together, some needs will inevitably be neglected and disputes will arise.

Through open communication and sacrifice, we can find a workable middle ground between competing desires. But compromise is only possible if we honor our partner’s needs as equally valid to our own, even when inconvenient.

Seeing compromise as weakness or defeat prohibits the spirit of adaptation and humility that relationships require.

As de Botton wisely states, “compatibility is an achievement of love,” not a precondition for it. With creativity and good faith efforts, we can bridge even major incompatibilities in values or temperament.

If both partners compromise with grace, almost any mismatch can be overcome well enough.

Final thoughts

None of us will find a perfect partner who fulfills our every fantasy or flawlessly meshes with our preferences.

However, we are likely to have good enough relationships if we have realistic expectations, look inward at our own strangeness, and learn the skills of generous listening and compromise.

And being in a good enough relationship means you are a loser or you settled for someone less ideal or less perfect.

Far from the truth.

To be honest, I had in the past been willing to settle and compromise but one thing that was missing was self-love.

Although we may technically marry the “wrong” person since no one is perfect, we still have considerable agency in creating fulfilling bonds.

By embracing our own limitations as much as our partner’s shortcomings, we pave the way for compatibility, intimacy, and long-term love.

Despite the inevitability of mistakes, deficiencies, and misunderstandings, our relationships can be robust enough if we are willing to do the necessary personal and interpersonal work.

With some forgiveness and humor, most relationships can be “good enough” to weather the tests of a lifelong partnership.

What I want to leave you with today is that choosing “either/or” as de Botton said, in the final seconds of the video about Kierkegaard in his book Either/Or that whatever we choose will always fall short, or could not be what is best for us.

But what remains important is that we choose to love, and above all is self-love.

Do everything to choose the one you love today, and not the one from the past or the one you think will be in the future.

Love and marriage will never be a bed of roses, but both can give you the best lessons in life.

Just remember that most of us didn’t get it right the first time, so be gentle when you believe that choosing yourself is the greater love.

Thank you for reading.

…

