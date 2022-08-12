Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Your Best Friend Has Something to Say About Your Ex

Your Best Friend Has Something to Say About Your Ex

You may not have seen this coming, but they sure did.

by Leave a Comment

 

The relief on the other end of the phone was palpable. My best friend could sense — because she’d been down this road with me before — that my heartbreak over my ex was finally starting to heal. She could feel it like a shift in the wind.

Of course she was relieved for me that the worst of the pain was over, but she was equally relieved that meant this guy was almost definitely not coming back into the picture. Because she knew he was wrong for me from the start.

Your best friend always knows — even if not right away, then still before you do. And they have to watch you stumble along and make excuses and repeat unhealthy patterns and hide behind denial and give second, third, and fourth chances, all without giving their unvarnished assessment.

Even if you say you want their “honest opinion” on the relationship or your partner in particular, your best friend knows this is a flat-out lie and a trap. Their true thoughts won’t be welcome until after the breakup, and even then only once you’re out of the “reconciliation danger zone.”

But oh, you’d better believe they have been observing and taking mental notes and they have a lot to say when you’re ready to hear it. This is great news for you, because seeing your ex through the eyes of your best friend can really speed up the heartbreak recovery process.

A best friend can point out patterns where you haven’t yet seen them. They can remind you of things you said even yesterday that now feel like a lifetime ago. They can share (with compassion) what your partnership looked like to a third party, including some problematic dynamics you didn’t think anyone else picked up on. They can also probably do an SNL-worthy impersonation of your ex’s most annoying trait, and you definitely deserve to laugh about that.

Observations like these aren’t easy to hear. And they won’t be helpful to your recovery until you’ve passed at least the Denial stage of grieving your breakup. But they can help move you toward Acceptance by validating the truths about your ex and your relationship that you are slowly and reluctantly starting to see on your own.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Another great thing about a best friend is they likely knew you before this relationship, or even if not, they know and love you as an individual separate from any role you played as half of a couple. They can remind you who you are, what’s important to you, and how deserving you are of fully reciprocated, healthy love — even when you’re in a state where those things have become blurry.

So while it can be incredibly beneficial to your recovery to see an ex through your best friend’s eyes, seeing yourself through their eyes can help you even more.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

About Robin Enan

Robin Enan is a former journalist currently training in clinical psychology in the San Francisco Bay Area. She's a reluctant convert to running, a horrible bowler, and a lover of Internet cat videos. She'd like to thank her husband and three kids for providing endless material to write about.

Follow me on Medium:
medium.com/@rhindery

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x