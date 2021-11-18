Your Future Doesn’t Need To Be a Product of Your Past

Let’s leave the past right where it is.

It happened and good or bad, it doesn’t have to be the template for your life today.

Without realizing it, you may have inadvertently anchored your future life to the things in your past and used those as your baseline.

It shouldn’t be the roadmap for your dream life.

It’s time to redirect and build a model for your life that has nothing to do with where you came from.

Imagine if you started today with the end in mind, meaning thinking of the future instead of the past, and didn’t limit your dreams to what has already happened to you.

It can be a hard habit to break, but using the past to dictate your daily life or future life is keeping you stuck and leading your to stop just short of what you want for yourself.

You need to do a little digging to uncover how and why you’re self-sabotaging your life and maybe even admit that you have used your past to release yourself from having to do anything hard or uncomfortable.

The truth is, you have plenty of great reasons to stay stuck and resist doing something loving for yourself. It’s comfortable, it doesn’t rock the boat, it makes everyone else happy, or you believe that somehow you deserve this and nothing better. Those things sabotage you from living your dream life.

You have one really good reason to constructively pivot away from the self-sabotaging thoughts.

Here it is:

Being who you can be is of higher value than who you were.

You are not a broken person. You don’t need to expend endless energy to repair, replace, or answer for crap that happened in the past.

It’s time to decide who you want to be and be authentically that.

Consider this when you’re struggling with the power of visualizing the future.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“The sculpture is already complete within the marble block, before I start my work. It is already there, I just have to chisel away the superfluous material.”

― Michelangelo

Michaelangelo imagined David. He visualized him and through that image, David lived. From that point on, all that needed to be done was to chip away at the obstacles and release him.

When you allow yourself to start with the result you want to achieve, the life you want to live, the career or bank account you want to have, the rest becomes chipping away at all of the superfluous obstacles.

We all have built-in mechanisms that become our default auto-responders just when we dare to dream. We think we can predict the outcome of everything and that can can unwittingly keep us stuck in one place.

We’re caught between wanting something better or new for ourselves and the comfort of what we know.

We want to be safe more than we want to be curiously alive.

Here’s how to become a future thinker.

What Do You Want For Your Dream Life?

Start with things that are close to home and journal with great detail how you want those things to look in your future.

Your finances

What do you want your income to be?

How much do you want to have in the bank?

How do you want to invest your money?

What is an ideal retirement for you?

Your relationships

What kind of relationship do you want with your partner?

What does your family dynamic need for you to feel loved and supported?

What do you need to do better to be the kind of person you want to be in your family?

What other relationships do you want to build into your future?

Your health

What kind of body do you want to have?

What is meaningful to you and your overall health?

What do you want your self-care routine to include that it doesn’t now?

How do you want to feel every day?

Your lifestyle

What kind of home do you want to live in?

What kind of adventures do you want to be a part of your life on a consistent basis? (travel, hobbies)

What kind of personal style would you like to have?

What kind of car do you want to drive?

What kind of activities do you want to incorporate into your life to feed your creativity?

Reality Today

The next step is to look at each future vision and list what is the reality of today as it relates to that goal.

For example, if future you want to have a strong, fit body that can run a 5k in two years, what is the reality of your body today?

My future body:

I want a strong fit body so I can run a 5k in two years.

My current reality:

I’m afraid of getting hurt because I’m a lot older now.

I don’t like going to the gym because everyone there looks great and it will just make me feel like crap.

I am currently out of shape because I stopped running over ten years ago.

Work through all the future plans for yourself and add what your reality is as it relates to each plan.

Obstacles and Options

Once you have made an exhaustive list of the realities that may be hindering your future vision, determine what obstacles you’re facing or how you can begin assessing what options are available.

What obstacles are keeping you from your new reality? What are the options to get past those?

Example:

My current reality-

I’m afraid of getting hurt because I’m a lot older now.

OPTION: I need to stop fearing injury. That’s never happened to me. If I work my way up to running, that won’t happen. I can start by setting an appointment with a personal trainer or running coach so he/she can address my fear and help me get started with a plan to prevent injury.

I don’t like going to the gym now because everyone there looks great and it will just make me feel like crap.

OPTION: If I get a trainer, that will get me over the hump of going to the gym. Once I feel comfortable with the new habit, who cares who else is there? I want this for my future self, so it’s worth whatever momentary discomfort I’ll feel.

I am currently out of shape because I stopped running over ten years ago.

OPTION: The only way to get to the new body I want for myself is to get started. I’m out of shape now, yes, but the first step is to have a plan, talk to a professional, and ease my fears so I can get back in shape.

That’s how to take your reality and talk yourself through a plan to overcome obstacles and take a stab at all of the possible options, without using the past as your framework.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Your successful past will block your visions of the future — Joel A. Barker

What’s Next Isn’t A Vision Board

Vision boards are great, but they can feel a little “pie in the sky” sometimes.

The next and final step before you launch into your future life is taking action. In other words, what is it going to take to get you off the square you’re on right now?

It’s more than just trying to manifest or living “as if it’s already happened”.

Things change when you change your mindset, that is for sure, but mostly they change when you begin making moves toward your future.

What are you willing to do to own your life and go into the future you want? You’re clear on what you want, what your current reality is, the obstacles you’re facing, and the options you have to overcome them.

The final step is realizing that you’re no longer building your future on the foundation of your past. Your lived experiences should have little or no bearing on the kind of life you want to live today.

Here are some sample questions for this step:

What is the first thing I need to do?

What resources do I need to start?

What 3 things can I do this month?

Who can I get to support me through this?

You have the vision and the action plan. Look ahead and get busy.

Vision without action is merely a dream. Action without vision just passes the time. Vision with action can change the world — Joel A. Barker

Working from the past, thinking about what you need to fix, who is to blame, or how you got here, is a tragic waste of your precious time.

You get to choose perfect life for you, starting today, from this point in time.

You’re the driver and your hot little hands are on the wheel.

Now drive.

—

Previously Published on medium

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock