Your Guide to South Australia’s 1638 Beaches: Told by a Coastal Expert Who’s Visited Them All

A visit to the beach is as much a part of Australian culture as vegemite. But, for Professor Andy Short, it’s so much more than that.

As a marine scientist specialising in coastal processes and beach dynamics, Andy spent 14 years exploring Australia’s thousands of kilometres of coastline and visiting every single one of the 11,761 beaches on mainland Australia and Tasmania. But that’s just the tip, he has also worked on the coasts of North and South America, including north Alaska and Hawaii, Europe, New Zealand, Korea.

A ‘beach’ is defined as a ‘dynamic sandy environment located where land, sea, and air meet’.

Beaches occupy 49 per cent of the Australian coast and vary in their nature, size and access. They are dynamic, ever-changing and exposed to not only daily waves and tides, but storm events and rising sea level.

In Andy’s travels, he found that South Australia has 1253 mainland beaches spread along 3273 km of coast, with another 302 beaches around Kangaroo Island and 83 on five larger islands (Thistle, East, Flinders, Eyre and St Peter) – plus many more on the other 101 islands dotting the SA coast.

So it’s fair to say Andy’s got the knowledge of what makes a good beach.

Read on to hear Professor Andy Short’s commentary about some of South Australia’s most interesting and unique beaches.

1. Nora Creina, Limestone Coast

Nora Creina beach is located along the Robe Range, which runs from Beachport to Robe in SA’s south-east.

What makes it interesting is that it lies in a gap of the Range where waves have formed a beautiful curving beach, sheltered from high seas by the ragged, partly submerged remnants of the Range.

The Robe Range is a sand dune system deposited about 70,000 years ago when sea level was lower than present. The last time there was a rise in sea level (18,000 to 7,000 years ago) it partly drowned the dunes forming the rugged Robe Range coast with its many reefs, cliffs and generally small beaches, such as Nora Creina.

The beach is named after the brigantine sailing ship Nora Creina that struck a reef off the bay in 1858.

2. Long Beach, Robe

Long Beach in Robe is probably the most popular beach in the southeast. It is immediately adjacent to the Robe township and readily accessible on foot or vehicle. Like a few other popular beaches is has speed signs!

The beach curves for a few kilometres to the west and as it does so, the waves gradually pick up in height. This provides a usually sheltered eastern end, while those after surf simply have to head west until the waves are big enough.

This is a beach that offers something for everyone.

3. The Coorong – Australia’s longest beach The Coorong, located from Cape Jaffa to the Murray Mouth, is the longest continuous beach in Australia at 194 km. From a seagrass-fringed calm beach along Lacapede Bay, it transforms into one of Australia’s highest energy beaches, with large waves breaking across a 500 m wide surf zone for the last 100 km up to Murray Mouth. The Coorong barrier (Younghusband Peninsula) is the farthest of a series of old beach-dune ridges (The Ranges) that have filled the Murray Basin over the past few million years and extend for up to 400 km inland into southwestern NSW. Some of SA’s popular wine districts such as Coonawarra and Pathaway are located on the red soils that formed along the crests of these former sand dunes.