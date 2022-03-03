Your Keys to Year-End Review and Embracing a New Year

As the year 2021 comes to an end shortly, the remaining days allow each one of us to conduct a year-end review. Consequently, this is the best time of the year to pause, take stock of your life, and plan. In addition, doing this year review will put you in the best space to welcome the Year 2022 with more incredible excitement and focus.

Are you ready for the New Year? Are you prepared for a year of excitement and new challenges?

For the past several years, I have formed the habit of doing a yearly review. This habit involves recording insights gained through deep thoughts in my digital journal. This simple practice has helped me round off each passing year and welcome the next one.

Benefits of the year-end review

So why do a year-end review? There are four simple reasons:

Conducting a year-end review allows you to recollect your experiences during the year. There is no doubt that so many events occurred during the passing year. So, which stood out for you? As highlighted in the discussion below, you will need to go through the ten arenas of life. You need to pick up the experiences that stood out for you. That may include gaining new employment, entering into a new relationship or breaking up from an abusive partner, and so on. It is advisable to focus more on the positive experiences as we know that we usually manifest more of what we focus on. What were the lessons you learnt from those experiences about yourself, other persons, and the world at large? Did you emerge into a bolder or more confident version of yourself? Did you feel more valuable or more appreciated by your close friendships? Indeed, you will have positive and negative lessons from the passing year. Year-end reviews afford another opportunity to show gratitude. Gratitude for the gift of life and passage of time. The practice of cultivating gratefulness regularly is proven to be a good recipe for success. Lastly, year-end reviews help us to plan for the coming year properly. We envisage conducting another year-end review in 12 months and ask ourselves what would make the next year better than the passing year. Then, we plan accordingly.

How to Complete Your Year-End Review

Let’s get started on your year-end review!

You will need to pull up your physical or digital diaries and journals to check your entries about important events of the year. Also, look through your calendars, event bookings and invoices. If you have subscriptions, you can review the list of relevant books and podcasts that you read or heard.

What are your outstanding achievements in the passing year?

Look at all the ten arenas of life highlighted below

Health and fitness: Were you in good health this year? Did you face any significant health challenges during the year? How good was your level of physical fitness? How did your body weight track when compared with the same period last year? Mental and personal growth: Do you consider growing as an individual this year? What books or training programs impacted you the most? Did any mentors positively influence you? Did you hire any personal coaches? Social: How did you fare in your most intimate relationship with your significant other and members of your family? Did you make new friends? Were you able to maintain good connections with your old friends during the year? How active was your social life? Mission and work: Did you start a new job or get promoted in the year? Were you laid off in your old job or down-class due to the COVID Pandemic? Were you having a feeling of fulfilment in your primary area of work? Did you complete any significant studies or work training within the year? Adventure and travels: Did you undertake any journeys this passing year? Were they for work, life experiences or recreation? Or, were your travel plans significantly hampered by the COVID19 restrictions? Avocation and hobbies: Were you engaged in any hobbies or recreational activities that gave you joy? Finances and investments: How did you fare in your finances? Did you have any new or ongoing investments? Spirituality: Did you engage in any spiritual pursuits with a church, mosque, temple or other places of worship? Did you feel connected to a higher power, spirit or nature? Emotions: What was your predominant emotional state during most of the passing year? Did you feel happy, joyous, peaceful, or were you filled with anxiety, anger and sadness? Did the COVID pandemic particularly impact your mental health? Contribution and impact: Were you involved in volunteer activities, community service or philanthropic ventures?

How to embrace the New Year

What are your most important goals for the coming year?

Be careful not to jump on the bandwagon of New Year resolutions. Most people are excited at the beginning of the New Year to set up resolutions but struggle to accomplish them a few weeks after.

Set up both general and landmark goals. General goals include good habits you wish to pick up. Also, the bad habits you would like to stop next year. Landmark goals are big goals that, if accomplished, will have a significant impact on many aspects of one’s life. Such landmark goals include completing a university degree, writing your first book, launching a great blog, and so on.

To recap

Now is the best time of the year to pause, take stock of the happenings in 2021, and plan for the coming year.

Are you in the habit of regularly performing a year-end review?

What are your great aspirations for the year 2022?

Thanks for your time.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

Check out David’s blog at https://davidonu.com

***

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock