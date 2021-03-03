Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Your Marriage Can’t Survive on Yesterday’s Love

Your Marriage Can’t Survive on Yesterday’s Love

Most people’s marriages get worse over time.

by Leave a Comment

Most people’s marriages get worse over time.

They argue more.

They laugh less.

They are more easily annoyed with each other

Their sex life suffers.

And they gradually reach a point of status-quo.

They know that their marriage isn’t great, but it’s comfortable and predictable enough that they refuse to upset things.

And weirdly, there’s a law of thermodynamics that can explain why this pattern happens.

It’s called The Law of Entropy.

Essentially, the Law of Entropy states that everything in the universe is gradually moving towards a state of disorder.

Regardless of how well you clean your room, it will always get dirty again.

And if you park a car in a driveway for long enough, it will eventually become undrivable.

And even the oldest redwood tree will eventually die and decompose.

Carl Jung, one of the most influential psychologists of all time, noticed this same principle in play out in our minds and relationships. He called it psychological entropy.

The idea is that, if not maintained, our relationships, our happiness, our sense of purpose will degrade over time.

Our fears, worries, and anxieties can get the best of us if we let them go unchecked for too long.

So, our relationships require constant maintenance to combat the unstoppable force of entropy.

It’s kind of like nature’s game.

If you value something, you need to regularly expend more energy and attention on that thing in order to prevent entropy from degrading it to the point that it becomes useless or lifeless.

Nothing self-maintains.

Your marriage cannot survive on yesterday’s love.

You have to combat the entropy with things like date nights, compliments, spending meaningful time together, making out, holding hands, giving each other thoughtful gifts…

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Doing the things that keep your love-tank full.

Because if you let entropy work on your marriage for too long, you will lose it.


Previously Published on growthmarriage.comblog

Shutterstock

About Nate Bagley

Nate Bagley's goal is to help rid the world of mediocre love. He's the founder of Unbox Love - a date-in-a-box subscription service, and the creator of The Loveumentary, a project capturing the most compelling love stories in America. Each week, you can find stories from couples around the country, along with interviews from experts in the field of love and relationships. Follow along at Loveumentary.com as Nate travels across the country to capture the story of true love across the country.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x