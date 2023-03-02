Your Personal Happiness Is Dependent on Deeper Self-love

Personal happiness is the only kind of happiness that matters today because other people aren’t living out your happiness (or unhappiness).

It’s important to know deeply why that is and what personal happiness could do for you, so you don’t end up living a life chasing happiness from the wrong lens counting on certain situations and external things to pan out for happiness.

In life, everything is fleeting… and the exciting newness always wears off like fading memories of yesterday’s good times.

…And that’s how external love is too in passion or infatuation. And as a touchy subject this week (Valentine’s Day week), I’m going there because we can all be happiest by loving ourselves first.

We are there by ourselves and when we’re in a relationship. So prioritizing your relationship with yourself is the main path to your personal happiness.

And if we focus on the happiness roller coaster fueled by fleshly wants (and trying to catch the next high that sets us up for wanting more), that leads to unhappiness because of regrets on impulsive decisions.

…Or eventually, there will be a disappointment that comes along (you may have already felt and learned this earlier on, and if so, then this can be a good reminder).

And so then if the external happiness lens is the only one we know for happiness, then the fall can be hard.

And if this is newer to you as it was for me in my twenties and early thirties, you can spare yourself years of unhappiness learning these lessons from a stranger frequently writing in the Medium community… and just saying, most people won’t share these sobering tips that don’t often win points.

But since this point is often missed (and already I’m here out on a limb), I’ll finish by saying: material gains that aren’t rooted in growing yourself and helping others grow are the opposite of filling yourself up and your spirit within that can help feed your healthy, happy soul (and that IS long-term sustainable happiness).

It takes one to know one.

And I too was fed by our modern culture that fleshly external feelings of happiness are what we should use as a measurement stick. But, they are counterproductive to gaining personal growth happiness and developing healthy self-love that’s lifelong-fulfilling.

You know the difference if you’ve been (or you’re) there!

…Not to mention, living on immediate feelings, damages relationships as feelings change like the wind.

…Ouch! I know… but peeling off the band-aid truth is the fastest way to cure so you don’t have to go down that unnecessary self-destructive path and backtrack that often leads to sadness, some misery, and being alone if you don’t want to be there.

Those counterproductive outcomes are anything but personal happiness.

So now you have a few reasons why you would want to make good personal happiness changes.

And if you were hurt by others that most of us have experienced at some point (if not over and over again), heal your hurt by acting right and correcting the wrong ways done to you.

Focus on being the best version of yourself when others can’t today or couldn’t in your past.

Yep, be counterintuitive to be productive.

Be good despite your past.

Help others out, but don’t try to fix them if they’re broken in some way. That never works. They have to want to fix themselves. Self-awareness is on them, especially after they’ve been made aware.

Use that same effort to work on yourself. Fix and grow you and develop your skill of being self-aware daily.

And now that you know what to do, here are a few practical ways you can grow your personal happiness:

Find ways to see happiness from a different lens that’s not just pleasing the external flesh.

If you’re feeling down, then do what you need to shower yourself in a healthy way to get to your peaceful, happy place equilibrium. Maybe that’s taking a shower or bath, buying your favorite affordable item you won’t regret, or signing up for a class.

And then grow your daily personal happiness…

Use deeper feelings that stick as a guide, and not the fleshly instant gratification feelings that can backfire on you and hurt others.

Find ways to love yourself where you have hidden shame or feel inferior. Or work on discovering what those areas are focusing inward on yourself in self-awareness.

Spend time thinking why you act defensively or change the subject on porcupine prickly topics you have purposefully distracted yourself from, up to now and when they show up again.

Those sensitive topics could be part of the masked shame we’re still holding onto.

In author Brene Brown’s Daring Greatly book, she exposes how research indicates that shame keeps us playing small and that if we don’t know we have it, we most likely do.

And shame can become an identity we can take on that invisibly runs our lives.

An example is an undercurrent narrative in our mind that “we’re not enough.” If we could dig deeper, shame is the root cause. It’s different than guilt which is based on something we did and can correct. Saying we’re sorry for an action is not the same as feeling sorry for ourselves or our lives.

Shame is downright destructive to our souls, and we don’t want to carry that burden load around blindly. In self-awareness, we can highlight and healingly get rid of the baggage from yesterday or decades ago.

We can do that with empowering self-love and well-lit self-awareness.

And, self-love is something amazing you have control over, and is sustainable for personal happiness.

You don’t have to count on anyone to build up your self-love (unlike love received from others).

And we can all check in on how we feel about love and happiness in ourselves today.

Because again, the most important relationship we have is with ourselves.

And then in a relationship… if someone broke your innocent heart with little to no remorse, you know at the root, that person has an unhealthy level of prideful ego running their life. Some self-love would help. And these written words in this article would be harsh as their ego rejects their own imperfect ways projected onto others (…possibly you).

And you could choose to stay crushed by their actions or you could empower yourself and realize that they have an ego issue that they haven’t addressed. And in the same token of effort, heal your own ego. Instead of beating yourself up in sorrow, the most loving act you could do is realize they’re not good to or for you now until they fix their issues.

That’s it. End of story.

Be compassionate but don’t adopt the broken wing yourself. And in your own healthy self-esteem, one way to test your healthy happiness is to see how happy you are when no one’s around.

And in self-awareness, can you change how you’re feeling daily with your thoughts?

One way I love doing this is knowing that when there’s a bad day, the next will feel great. And then the next day is.

Tomorrow is a reset, brand new day. You have nothing to lose believing in good things — and everything to gain. Plus, you build up your skill of creating your own empowered personal happiness.

