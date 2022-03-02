Your Smartphone Is Hijacking Your Mental Health

We know that cellphones are bad for us.

No one feels good about time hunched over a six-inch screen, bathed in blue light.

But just because we know our doom-scrolling isn’t doing us any favors, doesn’t mean we’re going to stop.

Why?

Because the time we spend on our phones doesn’t just feel good, it feels great.

Smartphone are designed to be addictive. Every app is engineered to keep it’s users coming back. Every push notification is programmed to snare your attention like a fish hook.

I was given my first smartphone when I was twelve-years-old. Ten years later, my screen time averages eight hours a day. Two of those hours are spent on Tik Tok alone, with the rest split between Instagram, Twitter, Reddit, news, and the bottomless depths of Youtube.

I’ve heard a lot about how smartphones have destroyed my generation.

And while it’s true that those of us who grew up with smartphones experience high rates of depression and anxiety tied to social media use — I’d argue that smartphones aren’t just a young person problem.

And it isn’t just my generation that’s being ruined.

Older adults are more likely to invest in and share misinformation online, a dangerous trend during a pandemic. Millennials and Gen Xer’s aren’t immune to the side-effects of smartphone use either.

With the inevitable surge in tech use caused by COVID, we could all benefit from taking a step away from the screen.

I’ve recently started taking steps in reducing my screen time from eight hours to one. Here are some steps I’ve taken to kick my addiction for good.

Make your phone useless.

Apps like Tik Tok, Instagram, and Twitter are specifically designed to hold your attention. It’s no accident that news feeds are bottomless. Both the corporations behind them, and the reward centers in your brain, want you to scroll and scroll with no end in sight.

For two years, I tried to use my IPhone’s built in screen time limits to cap my social media usage at one hour a day. It never worked. The temptation was too great. My hours spent mindlessly scrolling crawled higher and higher.

Here was what worked for me:

I deleted my most-time wasting apps. Tik Tok, Twitter, Reddit. If I absolutely need to use them, whether to network or research, I can use them in the browser with Chrome plug-ins that limit my use.

Tik Tok, Twitter, Reddit. If I absolutely need to use them, whether to network or research, I can use them in the browser with Chrome plug-ins that limit my use. I turned off notifications . Turn off notifications from all unessential apps and unsubscribe from pointless emails.

. Turn off notifications from all unessential apps and unsubscribe from pointless emails. I put my phone in greyscale mode. The desire to scroll on Instagram and Pinterest evaporates when the bright colours disappear.

Avoid the outrage.

Much of modern news is written to manipulate us, with click-bait headlines and polarizing viewpoints. New York Times writer Tim Krieder coined the phrase “outrage porn” to encapsulate the media’s desire to ensnare us in states of righteous indignation.

Anger feels good, and Krieder explains that outrage can be good when it’s used to fight injustice. But it also spared us the difficult and uncomfortable empathetic work of seeking to understand one another.

Be mindful of your media consumption. Use resources like Allsides.com to evaluate the biases shaping your diet, and limit what you can.

Commit to a digital declutter.

Cal Newport, in his book Digital Minimalism, and on his blog Study Hacks, details the 30-day process of a digital declutter.

By limiting mindless technology use for an entire month, you can re-evaluate what tech is actually essential. It’s an adjustment of your relationship with consumption, useful for setting health boundaries and moving forward with intention.

Former Google Design Ethicist Tristan Harris, founder of the non-profit Center for Humane Technology, also provides an expansive toolkit to take control of your social media use.

To avoid falling back on old habits, make a list of activities that can replace mindless scrolling and hours in front of a screen. NoSurf.com has a great list of activity suggestions, as well as stories by individuals who have successfully reshaped their relationship with technology.

Remember, technology is meant to be a useful tool to optimize your life. If you’re waging an active war for your attention, and losing, it’s time to take a step back and strategize.

