Your Thoughts Are Magic Spells: Practical Ways to Rewire Your Brain

We cast them every day in the heart of our desires and every night in the optics of our dreams.
A Personal Story From Me
Like many of us, I often think about what I can do to make myself happier.
As long as I can remember I’ve been plagued by anxiety, depression, and self doubt.
It wasn’t until a few years ago that I started to seriously focus on my mental health. In June of 2019, I had a mental breakdown. It was the worst I’ve ever felt about myself and life in general. I was on the verge of ending it all. I still remember the specific sensations of sadness that I felt. I was crying and my body was tingling all over. It kind of felt like when your leg falls asleep, except there was a big pit of emptiness in the center of my chest.
I had to travel to Newark for work that day and I was still about 3 hours from having to leave for the airport. I kept telling myself if I could just make it until then, then I would be alright. I decided to try and sleep, but instead just laid in bed thinking about my family, my friends, and my cat.
I made the trip and, luckily, the team I was covering for an Esports documentary got knocked out of the tournament on the first day. I still had to shoot some coverage for the trip, but this left me some time to travel to Jersey City to visit my best friend and her husband. To just try and enjoy life a little bit. And when I wasn’t with them, I could just lie in bed in my hotel room watching South Park re-runs. I think that trip saved my life.
As time passed, I thought more about my experience and contemplated on how our journey through life is composed of hills and valleys. Happiness fades, pain follows, and the cycle begins again.
I wondered why we often get bogged down in the rough patches. I think we notice pain more because it’s how our ancestors evolved to learn from the harsh conditions of nature and society.
It’s challenging, but I do believe there are ways to curb the grief from these valleys, and one of the most effective ways I’ve found is to control our thoughts.
One of my favorite philosophers, Marcus Aurelius, once stated,
“The happiness of your life depends upon the quality of your thoughts.”
I think our thought process holds the key to our happiness, and I’ve come up with some practical examples (inspired from his book Meditations) of how we can change our mindset to live a more joyful and fulfilling life.
*Disclaimer: I am not a mental health professional. I’m only sharing my opinions based on my experiences. If you need support, please contact your doctor or a counselor.
THE POWER OF THOUGHT
Think of your thoughts like magic spells that can make you happy. They shape our perception of reality, influence our emotions, and ultimately define the quality of our lives.
But how (or why) do thoughts hold such sway over our happiness?
Take your morning routine for example.
Many of us wake up to the shrill call of an alarm. ERR ERR ERR…Our initial thoughts may be something along the lines of:
“It’s too early.”
“I hate this.”
“I don’t want to get up.”
However, Marcus Aurelius would encourage us to shift our mindset. Instead of dwelling on the early hour, we can choose to embrace the opportunity of a new day, brimming with possibilities.
One of my favorite passages from Meditations is when Marcus Aurelius is arguing with himself about getting out of bed:
At dawn, when you have trouble getting out of bed, tell yourself: “I have to go to work — as a human being. What do I have to complain of, If I’m going to do what I was born for — the things I was brought into the world to do? Or is this what I was created for? To huddle under the blankets and stay warm?”
— But it’s nicer here …
So you were born to feel “nice”? Instead of doing things and experiencing them? Don’t you see the plants, the birds, the ants and spiders and bees going about their individual tasks, putting the world in order, as best they can? And you’re not willing to do your job as a human being? Why aren’t you running to do what your nature demands?
— But we have to sleep sometime…
Agreed. But nature set a limit on that — as it did on eating and drinking. And you’re over the limit. You’ve had more than enough of that. But not of working. There you’re still below your quota. — Marcus Aurelius, Meditations
Shifting your thoughts when you wake up may seem like a simple or even frivolous task, but starting your morning with a positive outlook sets the stage for a happier, more fulfilling day.
TRANSFORMING INTERACTIONS
It’s important to realize that your thoughts aren’t just for you; they also affect how you act with others and how they may respond in return.
Let’s say you need to have a tough chat with a friend or family member. If you’re thinking negatively like,
“This is going to be a fight,” then it probably will be.
But if you think, “I’ll try to understand their side,”
it can help things go smoother. This can open up a narrow mindset or vision and provide an opportunity for learning and compromise instead.
To think of this another way, have you ever had a difficult decision to make and then slept on it?
If you have, odds are you were able to make a more rational, educated decision in the end because you didn’t fall victim to any initial negative feelings. You had time to consider your options, evaluate, then act.
When our thoughts are clouded with preconceived negativity, we inadvertently create an atmosphere of conflict and frustration. By approaching situations with empathy and understanding, we open the door to productive communication and resolution.
Try to remember that even in challenging circumstances, we have the power to control our reactions through the quality of our thoughts.
ADVERSITY AND RESILIENCE
Life has its good times and bad times. Adversity is inevitable and how we respond to it can significantly impact our happiness.
By no means am I saying not to experience a full range of emotions or that you can shut down anything negative that you’re feeling.
Sadness, anger, and even fear play an important role in our safety and development as human beings, but realistically, we have far more control over our emotions than we think.
Instead of succumbing to negativity when faced with setbacks, Marcus Aurelius would encourage us to see adversity as a challenge in which our resilience is tested and strengthened.
Just as nature takes every obstacle, every impediment, and works around it — turns it to its purposes, incorporates it into itself, so, too, a rational being can turn each setback into raw material and use it to achieve its goal. — Marcus Aurelius, Meditations
Through a positive outlook, we can navigate these challenges with grace and emerge from the experience a little wiser and a little stronger.
This shift in perspective enables us to not only endure adversity but to thrive in its presence.
5 PRACTICAL WAYS TO RE-WIRE YOUR THOUGHTS
So, how can we actively cultivate a more positive mindset in our daily lives?
I’ve made a list of 5 ways, inspired by Marcus Aurelius and his writings in his book, Meditations, but I highly recommend you read it yourself because it’s filled with so many more good lessons (I’ll leave a link at the end of this article):
1. Practice Mindfulness: Try to pay attention to your thoughts without being too hard on yourself. You can practice this with a simple meditation to become aware of your thoughts and steer them in a more positive direction.
This may not come naturally at first, but the more you practice the easier it will become.
2. Make a Gratitude Journal: Dedicate a few minutes each day to jot down things you’re grateful for. This simple act can shift your focus away from what’s lacking in your life to the abundance that surrounds you.
This doesn’t have to be complicated. A short list or stream of thoughts for the day is enough to shift your attention to the better things in your life.
3. Positive Affirmations: Incorporate positive affirmations into your daily routine. Repeating phrases to yourself like,
“I’m strong,”
“I can be happy,”
or “I’ll find the good in things,”
can rewire your thought processes over time. It’s like giving yourself a pep talk!
4. Seek Perspective: When facing challenges, step back and look at the bigger picture.
Ask yourself, “Will this matter in a year? In five years?”
This perspective can help you refocus your thoughts on what truly matters and can help you not get too upset over the small stuff.
5. Do Something Hard Every Day: It’s important to build up your tolerance to the things that life throws at you. You never know when something unexpected will occur.
By doing something hard every day, be it taking a cold shower, exercising, or practicing a new skill, you can build confidence in your ability to overcome challenges and ultimately live a happier, less stressful life.
THE KEY TAKEAWAY
In life, our thoughts are like the colors we use to paint our world. Happiness isn’t about what happens around us, but how we think about it. By having good thoughts we can learn to be thankful, understand others, and build a strong mind.
Remember that happiness isn’t a faraway place we need to find. It’s in our thoughts, and we have the power to guide ourselves to a brighter and more exciting life by focusing on the positive ones.
—
Previously Published on Medium
iStock image