Your Thoughts Are Magic Spells: Practical Ways to Rewire Your Brain

Like many of us, I often think about what I can do to make myself happier.

As long as I can remember I’ve been plagued by anxiety, depression, and self doubt.

It wasn’t until a few years ago that I started to seriously focus on my mental health. In June of 2019, I had a mental breakdown. It was the worst I’ve ever felt about myself and life in general. I was on the verge of ending it all. I still remember the specific sensations of sadness that I felt. I was crying and my body was tingling all over. It kind of felt like when your leg falls asleep, except there was a big pit of emptiness in the center of my chest.

I had to travel to Newark for work that day and I was still about 3 hours from having to leave for the airport. I kept telling myself if I could just make it until then, then I would be alright. I decided to try and sleep, but instead just laid in bed thinking about my family, my friends, and my cat.

I made the trip and, luckily, the team I was covering for an Esports documentary got knocked out of the tournament on the first day. I still had to shoot some coverage for the trip, but this left me some time to travel to Jersey City to visit my best friend and her husband. To just try and enjoy life a little bit. And when I wasn’t with them, I could just lie in bed in my hotel room watching South Park re-runs. I think that trip saved my life.

As time passed, I thought more about my experience and contemplated on how our journey through life is composed of hills and valleys. Happiness fades, pain follows, and the cycle begins again.

I wondered why we often get bogged down in the rough patches. I think we notice pain more because it’s how our ancestors evolved to learn from the harsh conditions of nature and society.

It’s challenging, but I do believe there are ways to curb the grief from these valleys, and one of the most effective ways I’ve found is to control our thoughts.

One of my favorite philosophers, Marcus Aurelius, once stated,

“The happiness of your life depends upon the quality of your thoughts.”

I think our thought process holds the key to our happiness, and I’ve come up with some practical examples (inspired from his book Meditations) of how we can change our mindset to live a more joyful and fulfilling life.

*Disclaimer: I am not a mental health professional. I’m only sharing my opinions based on my experiences. If you need support, please contact your doctor or a counselor.

THE POWER OF THOUGHT

Think of your thoughts like magic spells that can make you happy. They shape our perception of reality, influence our emotions, and ultimately define the quality of our lives.

But how (or why) do thoughts hold such sway over our happiness?

Take your morning routine for example.

Many of us wake up to the shrill call of an alarm. ERR ERR ERR…Our initial thoughts may be something along the lines of:

“It’s too early.”

“I hate this.”

“I don’t want to get up.”

However, Marcus Aurelius would encourage us to shift our mindset. Instead of dwelling on the early hour, we can choose to embrace the opportunity of a new day, brimming with possibilities.

