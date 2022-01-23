You’re Good for Nothing if You Are Still Living in Your Parents’ House at 28 (Or So the Saying Goes)

One of the most hard-hitting insults that can be hurled at you as an adult is to be called a basement dweller.

This term does not specifically target people who live in basements when it is used as an insult.

I find it commonly used to call out people who have not yet moved out of their parents’ homes and are grown adults who might or might not be dwelling in the basement of their parent’s homes.

I am also one such adult.

The profile of a basement dweller

The typical profile of a true basement dweller is one of total mess sandwiched between idleness and social awkwardness.

Picture a messy room with dirty clothes everywhere, slices of leftover pizza littered alongside opened chips bags, and stains of coffee everywhere. It’s a mess.

It is a big lazy baby situation.

Basement dwellers are also typically the ones doing all sorts of nefarious activities on the internet if they are not masturbating and discovering other fetishes to give them a new sexual high.

This profile reflects the distaste that society has for adults who keep living with their parents beyond a certain age — say 25.

Men over this age who still leave with their parents get an automatic title of being a loser. Women in cultures like mine are also not spared. It is a constant struggle of having to explain why they are not yet married and are still in their parents’ house.

When I finished my undergrad, I stayed in India for some time to focus on trying to find what I wanted to do with my life. It took me two years to have a slight idea of what that would look like.

I wanted to own my own business because after being employed, I found the journey of working for myself to be more fulfilling.

The problem is that I was broke and graduating with a lot of student debt. Unlike the way much of the student debt works, mine was different. It was because I had to pay it off first before I could get my transcripts to begin looking for a job.

Most engineering professions need these credentials. If you are a civil engineer, you need your transcripts. No one is going to employ you for a civil engineering position without them.

Being broke, I had to look at other options.

First I had to create businesses that would help me survive. I quickly realized that I would have to spend the rest of my life just fighting to survive every single day with the way I had decided to go about it at first.

Also being in India on a student visa is not ideal if you are looking for work.

One of the options that made sense was to move back home for 2 years so that I could get myself an edge. I had spent 5.5 years without ever going back home so I thought these 2 years could make up for that.

By my timeline, this(2022) is the year I move out of my parents’ house but I am also immigrating while I am at it.

During this time, I have noticed the disapproval that everyone around me except my dad has towards the decision I made to move back home for 2 years.

There is no doubt I have maximized this opportunity not just in terms of where to sleep and find food but even for my office space.

It is a symbiotic relationship though as I help my dad with the technical stuff at the office from fixing their broken computer software or hardware to building software systems for them to make their operations easier.

I cannot also ignore to point out that during my time with them, that association’s revenue grew by 1298% in one year. I want to think that I had a small part to play in that even if it may not have been direct.

My life is in that murky stage that is a few levels above self-discovery. I think I have a general direction that I want to go with my life but I still have the thought that I am still a basement dweller.

When I look at many 28-year-olds, they all look like they understand how things work in the adult world. I on the other hand still question a lot of choices like a 21-year-old.

My choice to immigrate for instance is one that has kept me basement-dwelling because I knew that this decision needs money so I had to find the best way to save as much as I could.

Also, I have the underlying fear that if I leave my parent’s home, I will be sucked into the daily routines of being in this country and I may lose sight of my goal.

The story I keep telling myself is that a big part of being a basement dweller is about having an unwavering resolve to achieve my dreams first.

Many of my friends are now married, the classmates I was with between 14 –18 are now priests and it is amazing to see how many of their lives have turned out really well.

Some part of me rejoices and is proud of how their lives have turned out.

But I look at my life in their shoes and it is not close to what I would want. It makes me think that if I were in their place, I would have a lot of regrets.

My priest friends are for instance are locked behind the dictations of catholic dogma.

In the seminary, many of them had more liberal thoughts than I did. When I look at what I know now, I wonder how horrible a priest I would be had I chosen to remain in the seminary because I now question a lot of beliefs and dogma that exclude anyone with contrasting opinions.

When I look at my married friends I see a lot of happiness in their young families but I don’t know if I would be able to give my family the same happiness. I am still trying to find a firm foundation that I can call mine and I don’t just want to rush into relationships with these myopic views of the world.

I don’t want to give bring life into a world that is so uncertain at this point.

The country I live in isn’t bad and you definitely have stepping stones to get ahead if you remain focused but the ease by which you can slip into destitution is always close and having a family without having a firm anchor on things like finance greatly increases the risk of slipping.

Besides, I don’t feel like I want to take part in an institution where my culture takes the opportunity to oppress women.

Getting married here would mean that I would have to share a life with someone who is required to kneel while greeting me or any other ridiculous practices that form the structure of our cultural beliefs. I am not ready for, nor comfortable with that. I have never been and will never be.

So I hide my beliefs on this part of the internet and keep them alive as I pursue the life I want. In a way, the words I write here keep me focused on the goals I have for myself and my family.

My decisions have definitely cost me just like pretty much any decision I would have made.

One of those costs is my friendships. I remember the friend that I was talking to one time. I thought she was all for self-reliance and discovery… Much like what I have been talking about. I mean she had gone through a lot that made her experiences brave, inspiring, and strangely relatable. As soon as I opened up about my own experiences, I was left on read to this day.

But she is not the only one and maybe part of that is that I can also tend to be annoyingly introverted so it makes many of my friends really struggle to keep the friendship alive. I am working on it but I have to learn how to navigate the awkward situations I keep putting myself in so bear with me.

Costs like these are bearable because it is the path that gives my life meaning and as long as I can keep blocking out unhelpful societal pressures, I think I will be fine.

For the basement dwellers like me

We’ve got this. Many have dwelt before us and are now in a much better position that is envied by most.

Also, the paths to success are widely different. Each person has very different life circumstances. With these circumstances, each person has to use the best possible means to navigate their reality.

Basement Dwelling isn’t bad as a means to an end. But having a mindset that focuses on defeat gets you stuck in that life instead of helping you use it as a means to an end.

You must abandon the unhelpful ideas that get you wrapped up in self-pity and see your dwelling as an opportunity to get ahead.

Some people can give their children trust funds to help them get started in life, other people give their children nothing but you are given shelter. Your situation is therefore not the best neither is it the worst. It is only a pillar of support.

It means that you can use that to move ahead and find useful ways to contribute to the development of your world.

Basement dwelling is an opportunity for you to dig deeper into discovering who you are and what you care about then go for it with all you’ve got.

So I hope this will help you focus on what is meaningful to you as you push yourself to get somewhere you are truly proud of.

