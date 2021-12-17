You’re More Likely to Break up if You Met Online?! Watch This! [Video]

.

Couples who meet online have a higher divorce rate?

According to an article Jameson shared with me, a recent study found a 12% divorce rate within the first three years of marriage among couples who met online, compared with a 2% divorce rate in those who met through friends.

The takeaways from today’s new video will provide the tools you need to boost your odds of staying together, no matter how you got together. (We also answer some less serious questions like why my mum didn’t want to meet my girlfriends for a while, and whether or not Stephen could live on a farm.)

00:04 all right so the the article that we

00:06 wanted to talk about today steve was

00:09 couples

00:10 who meet online

00:13 are more likely to get divorced hmm

00:17 i i was i was quite interested when i

00:19 saw this headline jameson brought it to

00:21 the table as something interesting to

00:23 talk about this study found that 12

00:26 percent of couples who found their

00:28 significant other online

00:31 got divorced within the first three

00:33 years of marriage which by the way so

00:36 it doesn’t actually sound as bad as i

00:38 thought that percentage

00:40 12 divorced in the first three years

00:42 that’s not that’s not too bad as a

00:44 percentage however

00:47 only two percent

00:49 of lovers who met through friends

00:52 got divorced in the first three years of

00:55 marriage so twelve percent compared to

00:57 two percent get divorced in the first

00:59 three years after meeting online

01:02 what are your thoughts and i just i’ll

01:04 add a little color to that the study

01:07 suggests that in the early years of

01:09 marriage

01:10 couples who meet this way i.e online

01:14 might lack sufficient social capital or

01:17 close support networks around them to

01:19 deal with all the challenges they face

01:23 so i’m curious to know what you think of

01:26 this steve

01:27 yeah that does

01:29 that rings true to me intuitively that

01:32 there might be a little less stability

01:34 in online couples only because

01:37 maybe they are coming from you can meet

01:40 theoretically you can meet someone

01:42 anywhere in the world from any

01:44 social different social group from you

01:46 and

01:47 you know uh there might be benefits to

01:49 that but it also might just be harder

01:51 because it’s that sort of like from

01:53 different worlds things or very

01:54 different families and there’s a lot you

01:56 discover

01:58 and yeah there’s probably something

01:59 isn’t there where just people who are

02:02 from their friends share communities

02:05 probably just share pressure they just

02:08 like there’s just there’s social capital

02:10 but there’s also just social pressure

02:12 like we met through friends we have all

02:14 the same friends what’s that line in

02:16 american psycho he says to her i want to

02:19 break up and she’s like no i don’t think

02:21 that’ll work and he’s like what do you

02:22 mean and she’s like well your friends

02:24 are my friends we know the same people

02:28 i don’t think we should see each other

02:29 anymore

02:30 but your friends are my friends and my

02:33 friends are your friends

02:35 i really don’t think it would work

02:37 and

02:39 and uh there’s something there’s

02:41 something to that right it’s just more

02:43 in a way the exit costs are higher

02:46 if you are more socially intertwined

02:49 yeah that’s interesting isn’t it because

02:50 that’s kind of what it seems to be

02:52 alluding to is that

02:54 the entwining of your worlds as opposed

02:56 to each having a world because when it

02:58 says it talks about social capital you

03:01 can have your own social capital coming

03:03 to a relationship with someone you meet

03:05 online and they can have their own

03:06 social capital

03:08 but i suppose

03:09 what seems to be alluded to here is that

03:12 independent social capital doesn’t keep

03:15 a relationship

03:17 as strong as social capital that’s

03:20 combined

03:21 i mean i

03:23 i’d understand

03:24 i understand the pressure of this for

03:27 people even through our own mother steve

03:29 i remember mum at a certain point going

03:31 i can’t i can’t do it i can’t get to

03:33 know any more of your girlfriends

03:36 i can’t i can’t do it i can’t do it matt

03:39 i can’t get close to him anymore i can’t

03:41 keep having it i keep having the art

03:43 broken she got too attached she got too

03:46 attached but in fairness

03:50 you know people have already always got

03:51 very attached to mum it’s always been a

03:54 loss hasn’t it to anyone really in our

03:56 lives

03:58 friends or otherwise to to lose mom from

04:01 their lives but she’s ended up she ended

04:03 up with ptsd

04:05 right she’s just it took her a long time

04:07 when it took her a long time to believe

04:09 that

04:10 you know this that was worth getting

04:12 close to someone again because she she

04:14 struggled with it

04:16 but i i conversely i remember being with

04:18 someone who was

04:20 literally halfway across the world in my

04:23 early 20s

04:25 and that breakup

04:27 being easy as pie at the time

04:29 not because there was no heartbreak but

04:31 because there was none of the normal

04:34 mess i shouldn’t say it was easy as pie

04:35 it was easy as pie compared to you are a

04:37 heartless monster no no it wasn’t it

04:40 wasn’t easy in terms of heartbreak but

04:42 it was easy in terms of it didn’t come

04:44 with all of the mess

04:46 that breakups come with when you have

04:48 all the same friends when you like each

04:51 other’s friends when you come to

04:53 to share each other’s worlds i suppose

04:55 the moral of this story steve is

04:58 once you’ve been on a date with someone

05:00 make them meet all of your friends and

05:02 family on meet on week one

05:05 so that if they break up with you

05:07 they’ve got a breakup with all of them

05:09 too

05:10 they have to go up to your dad and go

05:12 i’m very sorry and then your sister and

05:14 go i’m i’m very sorry and then your best

05:17 friend and i’m very

05:18 i’m very sorry for your loss of of me

05:22 that’s a strategy some people use is

05:24 really get yourself in the old friend

05:25 group wedge yourself in there so you’re

05:28 irreplaceable the um

05:30 the thing i will say that there could be

05:32 a wider point about social glue of

05:35 yeah that that whole thing of like you

05:37 know the sebastian younger tribes book

05:39 that i know jameson’s a big fan of but

05:42 you know

05:43 when

05:44 i like closely knit together communities

05:46 or even just some community

05:49 does help to keep things in place it

05:51 helps when you’ve got these support

05:53 systems i mean

05:55 that’s one of my sort of critiques of

05:57 modern relationships is this idea that

06:00 you know couples get together siloed

06:03 themselves away maybe in their urban

06:06 apartment or whatever

06:08 and then it’s just expected we will just

06:10 do this all together

06:12 and then they wonder why they’re going

06:14 mental with a kid screaming in a flat

06:16 somewhere in new york or london and it’s

06:19 like because

06:20 it was probably was meant to be that you

06:22 have all these people around you who

06:24 help pick up slack make the relationship

06:26 easier support

06:28 it you know

06:29 all those things do help and probably if

06:31 you meet through friends there’s a

06:33 little bit of that effect where you have

06:34 these other

06:36 other parts to the relationship i

06:38 suppose what this teaches us if anything

06:40 is that there is a power in combining

06:44 your two worlds which presupposes that

06:47 you each bring a world to the table in

06:49 the first place

06:51 but combining in some way where

06:53 appropriate your friends your family

06:56 creating more bonds between your

06:58 respective worlds as opposed to just

07:01 between the two of you

07:03 gives you a support network when things

07:05 go wrong it gives you a

07:07 healthy amount of social pressure as you

07:10 alluded to and it also just gives you

07:13 the sense that you’re losing something

07:14 when you lose that person that is

07:16 transcends

07:18 merely that person that you’re not just

07:20 part of a relationship but part of a

07:22 world that you’re really

07:25 enjoying being a part of

07:27 that you don’t want to walk away from

07:29 and and all of those things

07:32 in reality do contribute to our decision

07:34 of whether to leave a relationship i

07:36 agree and those of you who think you’ll

07:37 solve this by running off to the

07:38 countryside you think i’m critiquing the

07:41 city no isolating yourself in the

07:43 countryside is also a big mistake so

07:46 don’t think oh

07:48 oh he’s saying get out of london and

07:50 everything will be fixed no

07:53 right i’m not leaving london

07:55 that’s what i’m saying

07:57 okay that’s that seems clear steve

08:00 i can’t imagine you on a farmyard

08:02 property somewhere with a few

08:04 pigs and chickens roaming around i’ll be

08:06 honest it’s not my vibe mate i don’t i

08:08 don’t want any of it no i don’t want the

08:10 mud i don’t want all of it

