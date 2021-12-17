Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / You’re More Likely to Break up if You Met Online?! Watch This! [Video]

You’re More Likely to Break up if You Met Online?! Watch This! [Video]

Couples who meet online have a higher divorce rate?

by Leave a Comment

 

.

.

Couples who meet online have a higher divorce rate?

According to an article Jameson shared with me, a recent study found a 12% divorce rate within the first three years of marriage among couples who met online, compared with a 2% divorce rate in those who met through friends.

The takeaways from today’s new video will provide the tools you need to boost your odds of staying together, no matter how you got together. (We also answer some less serious questions like why my mum didn’t want to meet my girlfriends for a while, and whether or not Stephen could live on a farm.)

I’d love it if you left me a comment after you check it out.

Your coach,

Matthew x

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
[Music]
00:04
all right so the the article that we
00:06
wanted to talk about today steve was
00:09
couples
00:10
who meet online
00:13
are more likely to get divorced hmm
00:17
i i was i was quite interested when i
00:19
saw this headline jameson brought it to
00:21
the table as something interesting to
00:23
talk about this study found that 12
00:26
percent of couples who found their
00:28
significant other online
00:31
got divorced within the first three
00:33
years of marriage which by the way so
00:36
it doesn’t actually sound as bad as i
00:38
thought that percentage
00:40
12 divorced in the first three years
00:42
that’s not that’s not too bad as a
00:44
percentage however
00:47
only two percent
00:49
of lovers who met through friends
00:52
got divorced in the first three years of
00:55
marriage so twelve percent compared to
00:57
two percent get divorced in the first
00:59
three years after meeting online
01:02
what are your thoughts and i just i’ll
01:04
add a little color to that the study
01:07
suggests that in the early years of
01:09
marriage
01:10
couples who meet this way i.e online
01:14
might lack sufficient social capital or
01:17
close support networks around them to
01:19
deal with all the challenges they face
01:23
so i’m curious to know what you think of
01:26
this steve
01:27
yeah that does
01:29
that rings true to me intuitively that
01:32
there might be a little less stability
01:34
in online couples only because
01:37
maybe they are coming from you can meet
01:40
theoretically you can meet someone
01:42
anywhere in the world from any
01:44
social different social group from you
01:46
and
01:47
you know uh there might be benefits to
01:49
that but it also might just be harder
01:51
because it’s that sort of like from
01:53
different worlds things or very
01:54
different families and there’s a lot you
01:56
discover
01:58
and yeah there’s probably something
01:59
isn’t there where just people who are
02:02
from their friends share communities
02:05
probably just share pressure they just
02:08
like there’s just there’s social capital
02:10
but there’s also just social pressure
02:12
like we met through friends we have all
02:14
the same friends what’s that line in
02:16
american psycho he says to her i want to
02:19
break up and she’s like no i don’t think
02:21
that’ll work and he’s like what do you
02:22
mean and she’s like well your friends
02:24
are my friends we know the same people
02:27
ah
02:28
i don’t think we should see each other
02:29
anymore
02:30
but your friends are my friends and my
02:33
friends are your friends
02:35
i really don’t think it would work
02:37
and
02:38
[Laughter]
02:39
and uh there’s something there’s
02:41
something to that right it’s just more
02:43
in a way the exit costs are higher
02:46
if you are more socially intertwined
02:49
yeah that’s interesting isn’t it because
02:50
that’s kind of what it seems to be
02:52
alluding to is that
02:54
the entwining of your worlds as opposed
02:56
to each having a world because when it
02:58
says it talks about social capital you
03:01
can have your own social capital coming
03:03
to a relationship with someone you meet
03:05
online and they can have their own
03:06
social capital
03:08
but i suppose
03:09
what seems to be alluded to here is that
03:12
independent social capital doesn’t keep
03:15
a relationship
03:17
as strong as social capital that’s
03:20
combined
03:21
i mean i
03:23
i’d understand
03:24
i understand the pressure of this for
03:27
people even through our own mother steve
03:29
i remember mum at a certain point going
03:31
i can’t i can’t do it i can’t get to
03:33
know any more of your girlfriends
03:36
i can’t i can’t do it i can’t do it matt
03:39
i can’t get close to him anymore i can’t
03:41
keep having it i keep having the art
03:43
broken she got too attached she got too
03:46
attached but in fairness
03:50
you know people have already always got
03:51
very attached to mum it’s always been a
03:54
loss hasn’t it to anyone really in our
03:56
lives
03:58
friends or otherwise to to lose mom from
04:01
their lives but she’s ended up she ended
04:03
up with ptsd
04:05
right she’s just it took her a long time
04:07
when it took her a long time to believe
04:09
that
04:10
you know this that was worth getting
04:12
close to someone again because she she
04:14
struggled with it
04:16
but i i conversely i remember being with
04:18
someone who was
04:20
literally halfway across the world in my
04:23
early 20s
04:25
and that breakup
04:27
being easy as pie at the time
04:29
not because there was no heartbreak but
04:31
because there was none of the normal
04:34
mess i shouldn’t say it was easy as pie
04:35
it was easy as pie compared to you are a
04:37
heartless monster no no it wasn’t it
04:40
wasn’t easy in terms of heartbreak but
04:42
it was easy in terms of it didn’t come
04:44
with all of the mess
04:46
that breakups come with when you have
04:48
all the same friends when you like each
04:51
other’s friends when you come to
04:53
to share each other’s worlds i suppose
04:55
the moral of this story steve is
04:58
once you’ve been on a date with someone
05:00
make them meet all of your friends and
05:02
family on meet on week one
05:05
so that if they break up with you
05:07
they’ve got a breakup with all of them
05:09
too
05:10
they have to go up to your dad and go
05:12
i’m very sorry and then your sister and
05:14
go i’m i’m very sorry and then your best
05:17
friend and i’m very
05:18
i’m very sorry for your loss of of me
05:22
that’s a strategy some people use is
05:24
really get yourself in the old friend
05:25
group wedge yourself in there so you’re
05:28
irreplaceable the um
05:30
the thing i will say that there could be
05:32
a wider point about social glue of
05:35
yeah that that whole thing of like you
05:37
know the sebastian younger tribes book
05:39
that i know jameson’s a big fan of but
05:42
you know
05:43
when
05:44
i like closely knit together communities
05:46
or even just some community
05:49
does help to keep things in place it
05:51
helps when you’ve got these support
05:53
systems i mean
05:55
that’s one of my sort of critiques of
05:57
modern relationships is this idea that
06:00
you know couples get together siloed
06:03
themselves away maybe in their urban
06:06
apartment or whatever
06:08
and then it’s just expected we will just
06:10
do this all together
06:12
and then they wonder why they’re going
06:14
mental with a kid screaming in a flat
06:16
somewhere in new york or london and it’s
06:19
like because
06:20
it was probably was meant to be that you
06:22
have all these people around you who
06:24
help pick up slack make the relationship
06:26
easier support
06:28
it you know
06:29
all those things do help and probably if
06:31
you meet through friends there’s a
06:33
little bit of that effect where you have
06:34
these other
06:36
other parts to the relationship i
06:38
suppose what this teaches us if anything
06:40
is that there is a power in combining
06:44
your two worlds which presupposes that
06:47
you each bring a world to the table in
06:49
the first place
06:51
but combining in some way where
06:53
appropriate your friends your family
06:56
creating more bonds between your
06:58
respective worlds as opposed to just
07:01
between the two of you
07:03
gives you a support network when things
07:05
go wrong it gives you a
07:07
healthy amount of social pressure as you
07:10
alluded to and it also just gives you
07:13
the sense that you’re losing something
07:14
when you lose that person that is
07:16
transcends
07:18
merely that person that you’re not just
07:20
part of a relationship but part of a
07:22
world that you’re really
07:25
enjoying being a part of
07:27
that you don’t want to walk away from
07:29
and and all of those things
07:32
in reality do contribute to our decision
07:34
of whether to leave a relationship i
07:36
agree and those of you who think you’ll
07:37
solve this by running off to the
07:38
countryside you think i’m critiquing the
07:41
city no isolating yourself in the
07:43
countryside is also a big mistake so
07:46
don’t think oh
07:48
oh he’s saying get out of london and
07:50
everything will be fixed no
07:53
right i’m not leaving london
07:55
that’s what i’m saying
07:57
okay that’s that seems clear steve
08:00
i can’t imagine you on a farmyard
08:02
property somewhere with a few
08:04
pigs and chickens roaming around i’ll be
08:06
honest it’s not my vibe mate i don’t i
08:08
don’t want any of it no i don’t want the
08:10
mud i don’t want all of it
08:14
what’s going on guys it’s matthew i just
08:15
wanted to tell you before you clicked
08:17
off this video i have something i’m
08:18
really excited about this month on
08:20
november the 16th i am doing my first
08:23
free live training that i’ve done in a
08:26
long time i’m calling it dating with
08:28
results because inside this free
08:30
training i’m going to show you the five
08:32
secrets to end the casual dating traps
08:35
that so many people fall into over and
08:37
over again and how to put yourself on
08:39
the authentic no games path to a real
08:42
committed relationship if you feel like
08:45
you’ve constantly been either struggling
08:47
to get dates or going on dates that
08:49
aren’t going anywhere or in some kind of
08:52
long-term situation that isn’t actually
08:55
graduating to a real relationship i
08:57
promise you you are going to get so much
09:00
from this free live training it’s
09:02
happening on november the 16th to sign
09:04
up go to
09:06
datingwithresults.com
09:08
and make sure you put in your email
09:09
address there even if you can’t make it
09:11
on the 16th because if you’re on the
09:13
list then we’ll send you the replay
09:15
afterwards but the only way to get that
09:16
replay is to sign up on that page
09:19
all right i will see you there on
09:20
november the 16th thank you for watching
09:26
[Music]
09:42
you

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

About Matthew Hussey

Relationship Expert Matthew Hussey
Matthew Hussey is the world’s leading dating expert for women.

For the past 8 years he has coached millions of women around the world to help them get the love lives of their dreams.

He is a New York Times bestselling author, he has his own national radio show, he’s been given his own television show, Rachael Ray, Katie Couric, Ryan Seacrest, Meredith Vieira, Elvis Duran, Match.com and many others frequently invite him to share his advice.

Matthew is also a monthly relationship advice columnist for Cosmopolitan Magazine and the dating expert on ABC’s digital series What To Text Him Back.

He’s had the privilege of working with royalties and celebrities like Christina Aguilera and Eva Longoria. He’s also coached over 100,000 women in his live seminars and his training videos have reached over 217,000,000 women around the world.

Connect with him on Facebook, Twitter @MatthewHussey, and on his website, HowToGetTheGuy.com.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x