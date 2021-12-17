You’re More Likely to Break up if You Met Online?! Watch This! [Video]

.
.
Couples who meet online have a higher divorce rate?
According to an article Jameson shared with me, a recent study found a 12% divorce rate within the first three years of marriage among couples who met online, compared with a 2% divorce rate in those who met through friends.
The takeaways from today’s new video will provide the tools you need to boost your odds of staying together, no matter how you got together. (We also answer some less serious questions like why my mum didn’t want to meet my girlfriends for a while, and whether or not Stephen could live on a farm.)
I’d love it if you left me a comment after you check it out.
Your coach,
Matthew x
Transcript provided by YouTube:
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project
|Compliments Men Want to Hear More Often
|Relationships Aren’t Easy, But They’re Worth It
|The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex
|..A Man’s Kiss Tells You Everything
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Shutterstock