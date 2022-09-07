You’re Not as Unattractive as You Believe

Do you think or feel you are unattractive?

It’s not a hindrance, as you let yourself believe. You can discover the love of your life while being unconventionally attractive.

Here are three reasons why love is soul-deep, not skin-deep.

…

#1. A healthy mindset creates beauty.

I’ve seen attractive people ruin situations with their self-focused behavior. What else do I observe? And I’ve seen people with beautiful intentions make an experience fantastic.

The first thing most people notice about someone is their smile.

You can trip. But if you smile and make eye contact when you get yourself back up, it becomes the person’s core memory of you.

They remember your light, bounce-back attitude. It makes them think of you differently and focus less on your outward appearance.

You don’t have to be a clown or an optimist. It only takes good intentions. A great attitude and gratefulness to turn things around for yourself.

…

#2. Minds change minds.

Are you ever amazed at how attractive people are so insecure?

They want your opinion. Yet, you sometimes want to trade places with them.

Beauty isn’t skin deep; it’s soul deep. You won’t be beautiful forever. That’s why people buy creams. Get gym memberships and have work done.

External and physical assets deteriorate.

That’s why people dislike those who have confidence.

Confidence doesn’t fade much. It is why people embrace themselves so much when they get older. You cannot break someone’s self-esteem useless they let you do it. If you want to be and remain beautiful, develop confidence.

…

#3. You’re humble, not a self-made bully.

(1) “I am undatable” is the wrong type of acceptance.

(2) “I’ve never had much luck with women” is better. But a first date is not the correct context.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

(3) “I like you, and I hope things work well between us.” is much better.

You might not have had success because you self-sabotaged yourself. Or because you picked the wrong partners.

First, statements (1) and (2) from above suggest you think you’re not attractive. It’s a date, not a therapy session. This venue isn’t the place to unpack your internal trauma.

Second, you make your partner feel bad about their choice. They were ready to defend you to their friends and loved ones. But you agree with their friends. You already feel self-conscious. It will be too much to fend off your internal demons. Plus, the words of outsiders.

Be humble about your expectations and open about your feelings.

Remember, you don’t need to self-criticize to be humble. Instead, show yourself kindness. And be aware of how you project yourself to the other person near you.

…

Thank you for reading this post.

© Annie Wegner 2022-Present.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***