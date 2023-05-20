Youth Value Eyesight but Face Key Barriers To Getting Eyeglasses

By Tessa Roy

Uncorrected refractive error—or, simply needing eyeglasses—is the main cause of visual impairment in United States youth. A lack of glasses leads to decreased school and work performance and worse overall health and wellbeing. And now, research shows that a few key barriers stop young people from getting the glasses they need.

The research, authored by Olivia Killeen, M.D., and Tammy Chang, M.D., surveyed over 1,000 patients about their experiences with eye care. Nearly 64% say they experience eye problems, and most commonly say they need glasses. Over 85% of youth say they value their eyesight highly, but face barriers to obtaining and wearing glasses. Over half reported that appearance was a barrier to eyeglasses and 16% said that cost was an issue. Although many share that glasses can be fashionable, others say they don’t have access to stylish options.

“Youth value their eyesight highly, so any unmet needs for glasses or eyecare is due to external barriers – not because they don’t care,” Killeen said.

Uncorrected refractive error takes a toll on individual youth and the community at large. A simple way to address this public health problem is making stylish, affordable glasses for kids, teenagers and young adults. Over half of the participants in this study were open to purchasing glasses online, which may expand options for stylish glasses at affordable prices. The researchers say school-based clinics can also help improve access to eye glasses for younger people.

“This [study] is especially timely as youth are now back in classrooms after the pandemic. Many need glasses to see and learn well, but they are thwarted from getting and wearing glasses by these modifiable barriers,” Chang said.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Additional authors inlcude Juno Cho M.D., M.S.; Sarah A. Raven, M.D., M.S.; Grace M. Wang M.D., Ph.D.; Amani Mubeen; Lydia Kim; Anne Claus; Maria A. Woodward M.D., M.S.; Paula Anne Newman-Casey M.D., M.S.

This work was supported by the University of Michigan National Clinician Scholars Program. PAN-C was supported by a Research to Prevent Blindness Physician Scientist Award. The funder did not have any role in the research.

Paper cited: “A Qualitative Assessment of the Experiences with Eye Health and Barriers to Eyeglasses among U.S. Youth,” Journal of the American Academy of Optometry. DOI: 10.1097/OPX.0000000000002003

—

This post was previously published on MICHIGANMEDICINE.ORG under a Creative Commons License.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock.com