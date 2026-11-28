By Larry W. Chambers, Charles Alessi, Sir Muir Gray

Josh had been worried about his sister for months.

She was repeating questions, misplacing items and forgetting appointments. After an assessment, her doctor said she had mild cognitive impairment and referred her to a specialist.

On leaving, she asked, “What exactly does that mean?”

The start of dementia? Was Alzheimer’s disease inevitable? Or was she simply getting older?

Josh and his sister’s experience is familiar to many. People often leave medical appointments with a new label but little understanding of what it means for their future.

As more people seek help for memory and thinking concerns, they often hear terms such as mild cognitive impairment (MCI), subjective cognitive decline or dementia.

These labels help clinicians and researchers communicate. For families, however, they often create new questions:

Will things get worse?

How quickly?

What should we do now?

The reality is that cognitive impairment and dementia are complex. Medical labels do not answer the questions families care about most: What will daily life look like next month, next year or five to 10 years from now?

Few terms create more confusion than MCI.

Many people hear MCI and assume it means early dementia. In reality, it means something much less certain.

MCI describes changes in memory or thinking that are greater than expected with normal aging but not severe enough to significantly affect independence.

What happens next varies from person to person. Some people remain stable for many years. Some improve. Others eventually develop dementia.

Rather than viewing MCI as a prediction, it may be more helpful to think of it as a signal to pay closer attention. It is an opportunity to better understand a person’s strengths, challenges and support needs.

The diagnosis should start a conversation, not end one.

When most people think about dementia, they think about memory loss, which is common but only part of the picture.

Some people have trouble organizing activities, following conversations or finding the right words. Others become less confident in routine situations. Some withdraw from social activities because they worry about making mistakes or feeling embarrassed.

A person who repeatedly asks the same question may be seeking reassurance rather than information. Someone who appears uninterested actually may be struggling to plan or start an activity.

Understanding what may be behind these behaviours can help families respond with empathy instead of frustration.

One of the most important lessons from working with people living with cognitive impairment is that no two experiences are the same.

A person who struggles with recent memory may still tell detailed stories about events from decades ago. Someone who has difficulty managing finances may continue to enjoy volunteering, gardening or spending time with friends.

Personality, life experiences, coping skills and family support all influence how people experience cognitive changes.

This is why focusing only on a diagnostic label can be misleading as it can affect two people in very different ways.

Families often gain a better understanding by asking practical questions: What activities remain important? What challenges cause the most concern? What support would make daily life easier?

Poor sleep, stress, depression, hearing loss, medication side effects, infections and conditions such as delirium can all affect cognition, some of which can be treated and improve symptoms.

Families are often the first to notice that something has changed. However, no diagnosis should be based on a single symptom. A proper assessment looks at the whole person, including physical health, emotional well-being, medications, daily activities and living circumstances.

Just as important, people experiencing cognitive changes need to feel heard and respected. Their thoughts, feelings and preferences still matter.

Dementia care pioneer Tom Kitwood argued that well-being depends on more than medical treatment. He identified five key psychological needs that remain important throughout life, including for people living with dementia:

Comfort : feeling safe, secure and supported.

: feeling safe, secure and supported. Identity : maintaining a sense of who you are and what matters to you.

: maintaining a sense of who you are and what matters to you. Occupation : taking part in meaningful activities and roles.

: taking part in meaningful activities and roles. Attachment : having close and trusting relationships.

: having close and trusting relationships. Inclusion: feeling accepted, valued and connected to others.

Another important idea is that familiar objects and places help ground us in our identity. Family photographs, favourite books, possessions and familiar surroundings can provide comfort and a sense of belonging when memory becomes less reliable.

Focusing on these needs helps families see the person, not just the diagnosis.

For many families, the hardest part is the waiting.

Waiting for specialist appointments, for tests, for answers.

But there are practical steps that can help while waiting.

Keep notes about changes in memory, thinking, mood and daily activities. Review medications with a doctor or pharmacist. Address hearing and vision problems. Encourage physical activity, social engagement and meaningful routines, keep talking.

Many older adults worry about becoming a burden. Family members often avoid difficult conversations.

In our experience, honest conversations reduce anxiety rather than increase it. People cope better with uncertainty when faced together.

When Josh and his sister left the doctor’s office, what they needed most was not another medical label but a conversation to explain what steps they could take next.

Terms such as mild cognitive impairment are useful in medicine. But people are parents, partners, siblings, friends and neighbours, not a label.

The goal of dementia care should be to help people and families understand what they are experiencing, make informed decisions and continue living meaningful, connected lives for as long as possible.

The authors are researchers and clinicians who have worked extensively with older adults and families affected by cognitive impairment and dementia. Their insights also draw on research conducted for their book, Increase Your Brainability.

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Previously Published on healthydebate.ca with Creative Commons License

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