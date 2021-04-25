You’ve Got a Friend in Me

In the month of May
and the rest of April
for that matter
I will practice self-care
like the mad-hatter
I will jump on boxes
at my gym
and indulge in
candle-lit baths
and mediation like it’s a sin
For I am not
who I’ve always been
I am a better version
of that woman
I will write until my heart’s content
Then write some more
until my soul heals
by its natural antidepressant
I will be kind to myself
Let the wind blow
through my hair
and sip
my coffee
in my underwear
I will play my guitar
for hours on end
This month
I will be
My own best friend
.