High School Bully Instills Confidence in Gay Classmate. [Video]

Self-proclaimed runt-of-the-litter, Remy Wilbanks didn’t have a great home life – he was constantly put down by some of his family, who told him he was unintelligent and ugly. It was only when an unexpected ally – the high school bully – confronted him one day in Biology class that he realized his family was lying. Not only was he attractive, but he was smart as well. This encounter was the motivation he needed to challenge what he’d been told growing up – he went on to excel in school and in his professional life, where he was able to pay the goodwill forward to others.
This post was previously published on YouTube.
