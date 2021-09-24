How a Culturally Competent Healthcare Provider Changed the Life of a Trans Woman Living With HIV. [Video]

.
When Ella first received her positive HIV diagnosis, she was stunned. Trans but closeted, fresh out of a toxic relationship, and working a low-paying job, she felt like life as she knew it was over. But before she could spend too much time in the dark corners of despair, she found light in the form of LGBTQ+-affirming healthcare. Not only was she able to suppress the virus to an undetectable level and begin her transition, but thanks to the culturally competent care she received, she was also able to start a new chapter in her professional life – giving back to people with HIV by providing the same heartfelt care that saved her life.
This post was previously published on YouTube.
