Home / Gender & Sexuality / How a Culturally Competent Healthcare Provider Changed the Life of a Trans Woman Living With HIV. [Video]

How a Culturally Competent Healthcare Provider Changed the Life of a Trans Woman Living With HIV. [Video]

When Ella first received her positive HIV diagnosis, she was stunned. Trans but closeted, fresh out of a toxic relationship, and working a low-paying job, she felt like life as she knew it was over. But before she could spend too much time in the dark corners of despair, she found light in the form of LGBTQ+-affirming healthcare. Not only was she able to suppress the virus to an undetectable level and begin her transition, but thanks to the culturally competent care she received, she was also able to start a new chapter in her professional life – giving back to people with HIV by providing the same heartfelt care that saved her life.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:04
My name is Ella Josefine Jasso.
00:08
I am from Mexico, Zacatecas, Zacatecas.
00:11
So it’s 2016 and I’m on my way to go get tested for a general testing, HIV, STIs.
00:20
So I go up to the clinic and waiting… waiting for them to call my name.
00:26
And so they did.
00:27
I get tested.
00:29
Right before they gave me my results.
00:31
I was expecting, You’re negative, but this same, they said,
00:39
You’re HIV positive.”
00:40
And I just froze everything.
00:43
Just felt like it was over.
00:45
I was in…
00:46
I’d just got out of a bad relationship.
00:49
I wasn’t really doing well financially.
00:52
I wasn’t happy where I was living.
00:54
I… and now this.
00:55
And I didn’t know what was going to go… go on, where… where I was – what I was going
01:00
to do, what’s my destination?
01:02
How am I going to navigate love?
01:04
How am I going to navigate finding a job or finding friends with this stigma?
01:10
I just didn’t see a future or anything worth looking forward to after hearing this news
01:17
and being in the position that I’m in now.
01:22
And it was a scary place to be.
01:26
When they gave me the diagnosis, they said, “Well, you’re going to have a followup.
01:30
We’re going to send you to another health center.”
01:33
You know, I get up, I’m going to the followup visit.
01:39
I walk in, I’m sitting down at the lobby.
01:41
I’m so nervous.
01:43
I go in.
01:44
I see a wonderful provider.
01:46
And, you know, the first thing he said, “Hi, you know, my name is so-and-so, what’s your
01:53
name?
01:55
And what are your pronouns?”
01:57
It was the first time someone had asked me that so I asked the provider to repeat himself,
02:02
and he did.
02:04
He explained what pronouns were and even though I knew my opponents where she, her and hers,
02:09
I’ve never really said it out loud.
02:12
And there was still some fear.
02:14
So I said Ocean, which is my high school nickname.
02:19
And that felt empowering, too, where I felt seen for the first time.
02:24
And then we started talking about the labs and he said, “Ella, your viral load is going
02:29
to be very high, so don’t get nervous.
02:32
That’s very normal.
02:33
You’re going to get on antiviral medications, which is going to suppress the… the virus
02:40
to the point where it cannot be detected.
02:43
And that’s something called “U equals U.”
02:46
So I said, “What does that even mean?”
02:48
He… he said, “U equals…
02:51
U means undetectable equals untransmittable.”
02:57
And he also said, Ella, “You’re also going to be able to live as long as anyone else.”
03:02
And…. and I thought people who were HIV positive was like 10 years or just things
03:07
I heard from the eighties, 12 years, 15 years, but never as old as anyone else.
03:13
At that point, you know, I got the gift of… of being able to dream again, which just opened
03:21
up a portal, a new reality, light, hope.
03:27
Everything just opened up with those words.
03:29
It was… it was great news to hear that.
03:34
So I came back for my follow-up and… and the virus had gone down to undetectable within
03:42
one month.
03:43
I would say it here in a hundred percent.
03:45
I woke up every day and took it as an act of love and said, No, you know, I want…
03:52
I want to have time and want to take care of myself.
03:55
I have another opportunity and I’m going to run within and I’m going to do everything
04:02
I thought I couldn’t do just a week ago.
04:05
He asked me again, “What are your pronouns?”
04:07
And now it’s like, “Why are you asking me my pronouns?
04:09
I just told you.”
04:10
And he said, “Well, some people are fluid and… and they may change.”
04:16
So it’s, you know, and I said, “Well, actually my pronouns are she, her and hers.
04:21
I have thought about it and thank you for asking again.”
04:25
And I told them that I wanted to transition.
04:27
He said, “Well, there’s after hours tea time for TGNC – transgender, nonconforming
04:36
individuals to come in, have a sense of community, and there’s providers on site.
04:42
So I was there early.
04:43
I signed up, I met other like minded individuals with similar experiences and they gave me
04:49
my first hormone shot there.
04:52
And again, another dream.
04:53
And so I started transitioning.
04:57
I went there twice a month, every day, for two years.
05:02
And they were like, “Ella, you know, we think you should volunteer here.”
05:06
So I said, “Sure, what is it about?”
05:08
It’s a needle exchange program.
05:11
We’re going to give out free needles, syringes.
05:14
Everything for people who cannot afford hormone therapy or anything that goes with it.
05:20
So I said, For… yeah, absolutely!”
05:22
And after a couple of years of volunteering, they said, “Ella, we think you should apply
05:26
here.”
05:27
I applied for different times and I was starting to get a little nervous.
05:31
And finally, I got an interview and it was for a health educator position and it went
05:38
well.
05:39
I ended up getting hired.
05:40
I’m now testing people for HIV and STIs.
05:45
I’m now in the position to be able to help others who are scared, just the way I was
05:52
when I walked in.
05:53
So on my first day, I remember thinking there’s going to be people out there that are very
05:58
nervous and it’s your opportunity to create that space the way the providers and everyone
06:04
here did for you.
06:06
And so I went out and the person I called was fidgeting and, and I was like, Yup, that
06:12
was me.
06:13
So I was like, you know, “Come right this way.
06:14
How are you?”
06:15
And I made sure that it was… the interactions were heartfelt.
06:19
And I share my own experience just enough, I hope, so that they know that, you know,
06:27
someone is thriving and someone who’s dreaming within the same situation, which were one
06:32
of my biggest fears.
06:33
I’m in this position for a year and now someone comes up to me and is like, “Ella, we think
06:39
you should apply for a medical case manager position.”
06:43
So I did, and I got the job.
06:46
So I’ve been a medical case manager now for a year and a half.
06:53
And the community that I work with are men who are 25 and over, HIV positive.
07:01
And to be here now, compared to where I was when I had that diagnosis, where I thought
07:06
none of this was possible… but it’s possible.
07:11
It all started with that support and that support doesn’t just come from family.
07:17
It come from… it comes from, it can come from anywhere.
07:21
And in this particular case, it came from my health care center that gave affirming
07:25
healthcare, and… and poured into me.
07:30
Poured into me to the point where I’m here now and I’m thriving.
07:34
And I’m so grateful.

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

About I'm From Driftwood

I'm From Driftwood aims to help LGBTQ people learn more about their community, straight people learn more about their neighbors and everyone learn more about themselves through the power of storytelling and story sharing. Increasing empathy and empowering individuals is accomplished by creating an apolitical forum for LGBTQ stories from every age, race, gender, background and culture. The stories deepen our understanding of each other, preserve history, and open hearts and minds.

